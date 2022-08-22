Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The always entertaining Zombie Run is coming back to Cornerstone Park in OctoberEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Paula Fuga is finally bringing her music to Henderson on September 2ndEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Dollar Loan Center: Bringing a big-time sports feel to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Grabagreen Las Vegas: proving that fast food can be good for your healthEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
pugetsound.media
Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News
When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
news3lv.com
Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
lasvegasmagazine.com
Las Vegas does cafés and diners right
If you are like me, there’s something about getting a menu as long as your arm that gives you a thrill. And the counter! Having your server sliding your plate under your nose is so nice. Vegas really does cafés and diners right, although you’ll find that each has a slightly different twist.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas Strip’s first magician turns 100, honored with Key to the Strip
Las Vegas Valley Water District installing new technology to track ‘real-time’ water use. Safety concerns raised after child hit and killed at Las Vegas apartment complex. ONLY ON FOX5: Son of man who drowned at Lake Mead processing discovery of father’s remains. On Wednesday, the Clark County...
lasvegas360.com
What awaits Las Vegas in the future?
The fame of Las Vegas goes far and wide around the world. It’s not easy to find a person that does not know what the City of Sin is well-known for. Casinos, great fun, money, and blinding lights. Las Vegas has been famous for decades, and every month, thousands of people enjoy its atmosphere. Have you ever wondered what the future has in store for the city? Let’s try to find out.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am
KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las...
pvtimes.com
Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump
Playing country and classic rock hits, the Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas staple, and is making their way to Pahrump! Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Anderson’s voice has been heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. This award-winning 5-piece band was once voted “Best of Las Vegas” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal reader’s poll.
SoulBelly’s BBQ New Dishes
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s excellent cuisine that soothes the soul. Soul Belly BBQ joins Kendall Tenney in the kitchen to talk about all the new dishes.
8newsnow.com
Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
The Dolly Llama Headed to Vegas with Waffles and Artisanal Ice Cream
Get ready to meet the brand currently “dominating Los Angeles’ dessert scene”
lasvegasmagazine.com
Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas
Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas sees increase in sick pets after monsoonal rains, dog trainer says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas area dog trainer said he’s seen an increase in sick dogs after monsoonal moisture hit the valley the last few weeks, and some veterinarians are also seeing the trend. Birds that nest on top of roofs carry a lot of diseases...
ajournalofmusicalthings.com
A Canadian punk legend will be the face of the new punk rock museum in Las Vegas
Back when 102.1 The Edge/Toronto had its storefront studio on Yonge Street, a Talli Osborne dropped in all the time. Her brother, John, was a behind-the-scenes guy, working in the music department and as a technical operator, so she may have had a little more access to the place than most. That was fine with the staff because she was fun to have around.
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
I-Team: Tony Hsieh planned theme park where visitors paid in seashells, attorneys say nitrous oxide abuse led to alleged exploitation
Tony Hsieh was planning a cashless theme park where visitors would pay in seashells in his drug-fueled final months, which left him "vulnerable to exploitation," lawyers for his estate say.
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
tmpresale.com
Engelbert Humperdinck in Las Vegas, NV Nov 25, 2022 – presale code
The newest Engelbert Humperdinck pre-sale password is now available to our members: Everybody with this presale information will have the opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public!!!. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see Engelbert Humperdinck’s show in Las Vegas. Here is what we...
