Las Vegas, NV

pugetsound.media

Cristen Drummond Returns To Las Vegas TV News

When last seen on Vegas tv news, Cristen Drummond worked for KLAS 8 News Now. Cristen returns to Vegas tv news, viewers can catch her at KSNV News 3. She is an Emmy nominated journalist who most recently worked as a reporter and fill-in anchor at the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas, KLAS.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Missing emotional support tortoise returns to Las Vegas home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An emotional support tortoise that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been returned to its owner. Kymberly Blowers said Watson the tortoise was found at a neighbor’s house and made it home on Friday. He had gone missing on Saturday, Aug. 13 from her home near Edna Avenue and Lindell […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Drone light show lights up Las Vegas sky

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Some strange lights were spotted over Henderson. Dont worry, it wasn't a UFO, it was a drone light show. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Golden Knights wrap up road trip as start of the season approaches. This light show was from a new company called...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Las Vegas does cafés and diners right

If you are like me, there’s something about getting a menu as long as your arm that gives you a thrill. And the counter! Having your server sliding your plate under your nose is so nice. Vegas really does cafés and diners right, although you’ll find that each has a slightly different twist.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegas360.com

What awaits Las Vegas in the future?

The fame of Las Vegas goes far and wide around the world. It’s not easy to find a person that does not know what the City of Sin is well-known for. Casinos, great fun, money, and blinding lights. Las Vegas has been famous for decades, and every month, thousands of people enjoy its atmosphere. Have you ever wondered what the future has in store for the city? Let’s try to find out.
LAS VEGAS, NV
oaklandnewsnowblog.com

KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am

KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas Latest Headlines | August 26, 7am. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV
pvtimes.com

Here’s what’s going on in Pahrump

Playing country and classic rock hits, the Randy Anderson Band is a Las Vegas staple, and is making their way to Pahrump! Opening for major bands and names along the years, and performing for charities all over, Anderson’s voice has been heard across the world. RAB plays the best of new and traditional country music, as well as oldies and classic rock. This award-winning 5-piece band was once voted “Best of Las Vegas” in the Las Vegas Review-Journal reader’s poll.
PAHRUMP, NV
8newsnow.com

Mysterious multicolored lights illuminate Las Vegas night sky

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many. Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Fried chicken fans will find their fill in Las Vegas

Fried chicken is a classic dish of the South. It’s a fast-food phenomenon. It’s a hearty, homey meal everyone craves. It’s all those things and more, and dashing around the diverse restaurant scene in Las Vegas, it’s clear there are many different and dynamic ways to enjoy it.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

A Canadian punk legend will be the face of the new punk rock museum in Las Vegas

Back when 102.1 The Edge/Toronto had its storefront studio on Yonge Street, a Talli Osborne dropped in all the time. Her brother, John, was a behind-the-scenes guy, working in the music department and as a technical operator, so she may have had a little more access to the place than most. That was fine with the staff because she was fun to have around.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tmpresale.com

Engelbert Humperdinck in Las Vegas, NV Nov 25, 2022 – presale code

The newest Engelbert Humperdinck pre-sale password is now available to our members: Everybody with this presale information will have the opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public!!!. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see Engelbert Humperdinck’s show in Las Vegas. Here is what we...
LAS VEGAS, NV

