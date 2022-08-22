ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

Tom Brady’s Eldest Son Jack Brady Celebrates 15th Birthday in Floral Top & Sneakers on Golf Course

Jack Brady is spending his 15th birthday on the golf course with his father Tom Brady. The NFL superstar just shared a photo of his son this morning, which shows the birthday boy posing for a picture on the golf course. “Happy Birthday my beautiful son. What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make everyday of our life more joyful and fun. Have a great 15th Birthday Jack ,” Brady wrote under the photo. View this post on Instagram A post...
NFL
Popculture

Are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at the 'Breaking Point' in Their Marriage?

Tom Brady is getting ready for the 2022 NFL season but is currently not with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to "personal" reasons. With Brady entering his 23rd season, he doesn't need to be at every training camp practice. But is the reason Brady taking time away from the team have to do with him and his wife Gisele Bündchen being on the verge of a divorce?
NFL
The Spun

Leaked "The Masked Singer" Video Reignites Tom Brady Rumors

Just about everyone knew that Tom Brady's "personal reasons" for not being at Tampa Bay Buccaneers camp for several weeks was just an excuse for him to take a midseason vacation. But one prominent rumor that emerged was that he was using that vacation to appear on the hit singing competition The Masked Singer.
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Buccaneers drop hint about Tom Brady’s preseason status

Things appear to be returning to normal for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after some Tom Brady preseason drama. Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles suggested Thursday that Brady will play some part in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts. Any appearance would mark Brady’s preseason debut. “Everyone who is...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rudy Giuliani
Person
Tom Brady
Variety

NBC Aims to Boost Carrie Underwood’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ Opener With Real-World Footage

Carrie Underwood doesn’t have to open NBC Sports’ “Sunday Night Football” all by herself. The show, one of TV’s most-watched programs each year, hopes to take on new relevancy this season by incorporating scenes from each week’s host city and activity from the stadium in the opening segment starring Carrie Underwood. Fans have seen the famous singer belting out “Waiting All Day for Sunday Night” for years. NBC hopes dedicating a film crew to capturing the action around the game on the day it’s played will add a boost to the proceedings and get fans more engaged. “This season, with stadiums full again,...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Masked Singer#Buccaneers#American Football
Footwear News

Patrick Mahomes Embraces Family Moments in Kansas City Chiefs Jersey and Red Cleats

Click here to read the full article. Patrick Mahomes was in full team spirit with his family while at the Kansas City Chiefs’ training camp. The quarterback posed with his daughter Sterling in an Instagram photo dump shared by wife Brittany Matthews, wearing his team’s red jersey with long sleeves. A tie-dye rubber bracelet, finished his outfit. Sterling matched her dad in a white  T-shirt, yellow shorts and sparkly red Chiefs-branded sneakers. In later photos, Matthews could be seen in a graphic T-shirt with “Mahomes” lettering, as well as black bike shorts, red and white Nike sneakers and a light gold Louis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Has Message For Chiefs Fans: NFL World Reacts

Earlier this offseason, the Kansas City Chiefs shocked the football world when they traded star wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Miami Dolphins ponied up a 2022 first-round pick, a 2022 second-round pick, two fourth-round picks, and a 2023 sixth-round pick for the star wideout. Hill also signed a four-year, $120 million extension, including $72.2 million guaranteed.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
talentrecap.com

‘The Masked Singer’ Reveals First Costume of Season 8

The Masked Singer‘s eighth season is right around the corner and fans cannot contain their excitement. After months of waiting, the show has finally premiered their first costume of the season. Dragon Bride is totally ready to walk down The Masked Singer aisle. Meet Bride, The Masked Singer Season...
TV SERIES
talentrecap.com

‘AGT’ Results: Two More Acts Move on to the Season 17 Finals

America’s Got Talent Season 17 returned on Wednesday night for the third results show of the season. Eleven acts performed during Tuesday night’s show, but only two of them moved on to the Finals thanks to America’s votes. Season 14 winner Kodi Lee also returned to perform.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy