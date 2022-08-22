Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NHPR
NHPR and The Music Hall present Writers on a New England Stage with Huma Abedin
NHPR and The Music Hall in Portsmouth will present Writers on a New England Stage with Huma Abedin on Tuesday, September 27 at 7 PM to discuss her memoir Both/And. The conversation will be hosted by Hannah McCarthy, co-host of NHPR’s Civics 101. For more information and to purchase tickets click HERE.
thelocalne.ws
Column: Striking out at Crane Beach
We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire
Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
whdh.com
Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world
One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
visitconcord-nh.com
Fall fairs and festivals
One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
Thrillist
21 Completely Free Things to Do in Boston
We don’t need to tell you that this city is as expensive AF. In fact, a recent study ranked Boston as the fourth most expensive city for renters—ahead of Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. So we’re down to save where we can. Luckily, Boston more than makes...
iheart.com
Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
WCVB
New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene
NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NH firefighter is fighting back after a ‘frightening health scare’
EXETER, N.H. — An Exeter, New Hampshire firefighter is fighting his way back to active duty - and his family - after a health scare that landed him in a hospital ICU. It all started about two weeks ago when Dylan Raymond went to the hospital to have a “lingering cough” checked out, according to a post from the Exeter Fire Department.
NHPR
Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in Atkinson, Hampstead
New Hampshire has detected the first batches of mosquitoes this year that have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus. State health officials announced Monday the first batch was collected in Atkinson in early August. The second batch came from Hampstead a few days later. The Jamestown Canyon Virus is transmitted...
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
NHPR
Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Hampshire
The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of New Hampshire. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. The storm system is expected to be the strongest in southern, eastern and northern New Hampshire. There is a chance for severe storms with heavy, damaging winds,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
WMTW
Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure
PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
NHPR
N.H. schools work to get the word out to families who need to reapply for free, reduced lunches
Free school lunches have been available to all students for the past two years, but that’s no longer the case. Families that qualify for free or reduced-price meals must once again apply for the benefit, something that hasn’t been required during the pandemic. New Hampshire schools are working...
mainepublic.org
Poland Spring hopes to double its withdrawals from a York County well
Amid a persistent drought in southern Maine, Poland Spring is proposing to double its withdrawals from a well in Hollis to 60 million gallons a year. The company says there’s plenty of water in the local aquifer, even during dry years. Wednesday evening, the Hollis Planning Board heard a...
manchesterinklink.com
Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family
BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
nhbr.com
16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million
In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community in Manchester, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history. Boston-based real...
WMTW
South Portland beachgoer fined based on surreptitious photos taken by local
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland has specificregulations on beachgoers with dogs. People who support the regulations say they ensure that everyone can enjoy the beach safely and comfortably. “It’s a public park and it really should be available and accessible to everyone," said South Portland resident John Pani....
NHPR
Two airborne emergencies lead to ‘unprecedented’ day for N.H. National Guard
Two military planes were forced to make emergency landings on Tuesday — one at the Pease Air National Guard base in Newington, the other in New Jersey —including a refueler craft carrying seven staff members of Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster, who were onboard for an orientation flight.
Comments / 0