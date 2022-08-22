ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelocalne.ws

Column: Striking out at Crane Beach

We all know about the tragic Ipswich Mill strike of 1913, when police fired to break up a gathering of immigrant workers demanding increased wages. An innocent bystander, Nicoletta Papadopoulou, was fatally shot. This is not that story. Much as Shakespeare had his tragedies and comedies, this Ipswich labor story...
IPSWICH, MA
WMUR.com

Viewers' Choice 2022: Best corn on the cob in New Hampshire

Where do you find the best corn on the cob in New Hampshire? We asked our viewers. One viewer said they recently had the sweetest, firmest and most delicious corn at Highway View Farm. 4. Peters' Farm in Salem. One fan emphatically said the corn at Peters' Farm is the...
SALEM, NH
whdh.com

Boston street named one of the coolest streets in the world

One of Boston’s most iconic streets has been named one of the 33 coolest streets in the world by travel website TimeOut. TimeOut compiled its list after consulting 20,000 city dwellers and local experts, and Newbury Street in Boston made the 31st spot on the list. “It’s official: Newbury...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, NH
Portsmouth, NH
Entertainment
visitconcord-nh.com

Fall fairs and festivals

One of the best things about New England is its varied seasons. There’s nothing like the air turning crisp and the leaves changing color in the fall. Concord, New Hampshire, has apple orchards, family-friendly woodland trails with gorgeous foliage views, and a bustling farmers market with local pumpkins and fresh apple cider doughnuts for sale. But one of the best things about fall in New Hampshire are the fairs!
CONCORD, NH
Thrillist

21 Completely Free Things to Do in Boston

We don’t need to tell you that this city is as expensive AF. In fact, a recent study ranked Boston as the fourth most expensive city for renters—ahead of Miami, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC. So we’re down to save where we can. Luckily, Boston more than makes...
BOSTON, MA
iheart.com

Mystery Respiratory Illness In Dogs Spreading In N.H.

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs with symptoms that initially resemble kennel cough but rapidly progress to pneumonia is spreading in New Hampshire. The cases started at a single doggy daycare, but have since spread to other organizations in central and southern New Hampshire....
MANCHESTER, NH
WCVB

New Hampshire's Hampton Beach has a mouth-watering food scene

NEEDHAM, Mass. — New Hampshire’s Hampton Beach is a hotspot for fun in the sun and simple summer pleasures. Kevin Brown owns “Sea Ketch,” which is marking its 50th season on the beach. Sea Ketch first opened in the center of the boardwalk in 1972 as a modest lunch counter.
HAMPTON, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New England#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Nhpr#The Music Hall
NHPR

Jamestown Canyon Virus detected in mosquitoes in Atkinson, Hampstead

New Hampshire has detected the first batches of mosquitoes this year that have tested positive for Jamestown Canyon Virus. State health officials announced Monday the first batch was collected in Atkinson in early August. The second batch came from Hampstead a few days later. The Jamestown Canyon Virus is transmitted...
HAMPSTEAD, NH
97.5 WOKQ

This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest

Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
NHPR

Severe thunderstorm watch in effect for parts of New Hampshire

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for much of New Hampshire. The advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. The storm system is expected to be the strongest in southern, eastern and northern New Hampshire. There is a chance for severe storms with heavy, damaging winds,...
FARMINGTON, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
WMTW

Maine shrimp fishery faces potential permanent closure

PORTLAND, Maine — Regulators are considering a permanent closure of the northern shrimp fishery off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire. The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s Northern Shrimp Section met in Portland last week to discuss several issues related to the northern shrimp. There has not...
PORTLAND, ME
manchesterinklink.com

Dog with rare genetic condition arrives at Animal Rescue League of NH, will need loving family

BEDFORD, NH – At the end of last month, the Animal Rescue League of New Hampshire (ARLNH) welcomed a group of 14 dogs and 24 cats from a partnering shelter in South Carolina. Upon arrival, it was discovered that one of the dogs, Tara, had an abnormality. It was not quite clear what the exact nature of the abnormality was until Dr. Stephanie Magnarelli, the ARLNH’s Chief Medical Officer examined Tara and revealed her condition.
BEDFORD, NH
nhbr.com

16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million

In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community in Manchester, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history. Boston-based real...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy