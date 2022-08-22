FROM THE PUBLISHER | My great friend's dad

I guess I was about 10, and summer was about to begin. I signed up for city league baseball, my first year of regular kid-pitch. Exciting. Nerve-wracking. Could I hit? I thought so. Could I pitch? I hoped so. I could certainly act the part, throwing a tennis ball into a pillow in the basement, Dennis Leonard shutting down the Yankees.

In fact, our team was the Royals, the Blaker Studio Royals.Ted Weis was clearly going to be our star, since he already knew how to pitch, and he’s a natural-born star, anyway. We’d already been acquainted, going back to nursery school, and he was a year ahead of me at his mother’s music school.