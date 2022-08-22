ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
whqr.org

CoastLine: Elaine Brown on her ancestors, victims of Wilmington's 1898 coup d'état, and reclaiming her power through poetry

Joshua Halsey, Elaine’s great-great-grandfather, was shot 14 times and killed by white supremacists on November 10, 1898, leaving his wife, Sallie, a widow. Elaine Brown, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, along with her siblings, are putting together the fragmented stories of their family and learning about how the massacre shaped their lives. In her personal and artistic life, she tells her stories as Poet E Spoken.
WILMINGTON, NC
wpde.com

Conway couple's 'miracle' triplets born 24 weeks early

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A set of triplets born 24 weeks before their due date now fight for their lives in the NICU at McLeod Hospital in Florence. The parents, said they're just happy to finally have children because they've been trying for so long. When first-time mother...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Haunted#Suicide#Historical Fiction#Southern
WRAL

Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

Starbucks in Wilmington second in North Carolina to unionize

The Starbucks Union for Middlesound Loop Road voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other unionized Starbucks shops around the country. Kelly Kenoyer: Can you kind of tell me how you guys got started with this unionization effort?. Haya Odeh: My Co-organizer Chloe thought that after...
sandhillssentinel.com

Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park

Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
ABERDEEN, NC
WRAL News

Neighbors on edge after shooting outside Dunn home

Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 205 North Washington Ave., across from the Dunn Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive...
DUNN, NC
Bladen Journal

We saw you recently …

… outside the No. 1 Chinese restaurant in Elizabethtown. The new ‘We saw you recently …’ photo will appear on this page whenever possible. If you’d like to have a copy of the photo emailed to you, just send an email to cvincent@bladenjournal.com and request it — you could win a free one-month subscription or extension to the Bladen Journal.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Church offers fellowship, food distribution event

According to Manna Church’s website, its mission is to glorify God by equipping His people to change their world and by planting churches with the same world-changing vision. Here in Fayetteville, Manna Church’s Cliffdale site is a haven for many in the community. Members and visitors can expect...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy