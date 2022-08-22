Read full article on original website
whqr.org
CoastLine: Elaine Brown on her ancestors, victims of Wilmington's 1898 coup d'état, and reclaiming her power through poetry
Joshua Halsey, Elaine’s great-great-grandfather, was shot 14 times and killed by white supremacists on November 10, 1898, leaving his wife, Sallie, a widow. Elaine Brown, born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, along with her siblings, are putting together the fragmented stories of their family and learning about how the massacre shaped their lives. In her personal and artistic life, she tells her stories as Poet E Spoken.
Want to stay in Aunt Bee’s real life NC home? It could become a bed & breakfast
The new owner of the Siler City home may turn it into a tourist attraction.
Thousands of graves are slowly being uncovered in Dunn, revealing lost Black history
With hand saws, machetes and even a divining rod, volunteers are bringing back Wilkins Cemetery from this NC town’s Jim Crow past.
wpde.com
Conway couple's 'miracle' triplets born 24 weeks early
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A set of triplets born 24 weeks before their due date now fight for their lives in the NICU at McLeod Hospital in Florence. The parents, said they're just happy to finally have children because they've been trying for so long. When first-time mother...
WRAL
Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Missing woman found buried in shallow grave in Robeson County. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by...
This Is The Best Italian Restaurant In North Carolina
Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Italian restaurants around the country, including this spot in North Carolina.
Robeson woman hits $750K+ jackpot, says ‘dream home’ is next
“When I realized it, I just started hollering,” McCain said. “I was feeling so good I couldn’t even go back to sleep.”
WRAL
Erwin couple was related, panicked at pregnancy news before burying child
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Erwin couple was related, panicked at pregnancy news before burying child. Dustin VanDyke and Gracie Riddle were charged with murder after a baby was found...
whqr.org
Starbucks in Wilmington second in North Carolina to unionize
The Starbucks Union for Middlesound Loop Road voted 16-10 in favor of unionizing on Tuesday, joining nearly 200 other unionized Starbucks shops around the country. Kelly Kenoyer: Can you kind of tell me how you guys got started with this unionization effort?. Haya Odeh: My Co-organizer Chloe thought that after...
WRAL
Fayetteville woman stabbed to death remembered for her love of riding horses
Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department found her body in a home on Shiloh Court on Monday night. Her husband, the main suspect in her death, died in a nearby crash 30 minutes after her stabbing, according to authorities.
sandhillssentinel.com
Aberdeen teen installs food pantry at park
Aberdeen resident and Pinecrest student Eric Sabiston is stepping up to lend a helping hand to the residents of the Sandhills with a series of community outreach projects. This August saw the completion of his first project, a miniature food pantry located in Aberdeen Lake Park, and Eric has already noticed the pantry receiving plenty of use.
cbs17
As dad remembers slain daughter, Cumberland Co. group wants youths to put down guns in effort to end gun violence
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — It has been nearly a year since Christopher Miller’s daughter was killed in a shooting. “My wife and I, we are just taking it one day at a time with the kids. Trying to remember the good times. And our focus is to get justice for her,” said Miller.
Robeson County man charged in girlfriend's murder, dismemberment
Maxton, N.C. — Authorities have arrested a Robeson County man accused of killing his girlfriend. Glenn Locklear III, 24, of Maxton is charged with first-degree murder, concealment of death by dismembering human remains and altering and destroying evidence. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said Locklear buried parts of his...
Neighbors on edge after shooting outside Dunn home
Dunn, N.C. — One person was shot in Dunn on Wednesday night. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at 205 North Washington Ave., across from the Dunn Chapel Freewill Baptist Church. The person's condition was not immediately known. Police did not release any information on a suspect or motive...
Vending machines with free NARCAN kits installed in Cumberland County Detention Center
All the NARCAN vending machines at the Cumberland County Detention Center will be accessible around the clock.
WMBF
‘She’s going to be missed very much’: Dillon County school community mourns the loss of its elementary school principal
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Dillon County elementary school is mourning the loss of its principal just a few days into the new school year. Dr. Wendy Cook, 54, died on Aug. 20. She was the principal at Stewart Heights Elementary School and worked in the Dillon School District for 25 years.
Up and Coming Weekly
Church offers fellowship, food distribution event
According to Manna Church’s website, its mission is to glorify God by equipping His people to change their world and by planting churches with the same world-changing vision. Here in Fayetteville, Manna Church’s Cliffdale site is a haven for many in the community. Members and visitors can expect...
New area code issued for 910, impacting Fayetteville, Wilmington and others
Fayetteville, N.C. — There's a new area code in town. The North Carolina Utilities Commission announced Thursday 472 will serve the same geographic area already in the 910 area code in southeastern N.C. The 910 region includes Fayetteville, Jacksonville, Lumberton, Wilmington and Fort Bragg located in Cumberland, Onslow, Robeson...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by NC deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
