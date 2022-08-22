ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

Related
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mostly cloudy early, then some Friday afternoon sunshine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Mostly cloudy skies start the day Friday with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and moderate humidity. As the day moves on, skies will gradually clear bringing some sunshine to the afternoon as highs reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will decrease through the day as skies remain partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping to the low 60s. A lovely day awaits Saturday with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Heat and humidity return to the forecast Saturday as highs climb into the upper 80s. Showers arrive as we enter the final days of August on Monday.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Early fog, then Saturday sunshine

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’re waking up to some fog as we start off the weekend. Some patchy, dense fog will linger until midmorning. Temperatures out starting out in the 50s and 60s for the early morning, but we’ll gradually make it into the upper 70s ot low 80s later on. Expect clearing skies later on.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Sunny start to weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high pressure system will be over the area this weekend. Today will feature lots of sun and mild temperatures. A warm front will bring back the humidity Sunday and bring a few more clouds but it should remain dry. The heat index could make it feel like the lower 90s Sunday and Monday. Cooler weather will return by midweek.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Weekend turns warmer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - While clouds kept us a bit cooler today, a warming trend takes place especially Sunday. The weekend will be mainly dry. Humidity will build and by Sunday afternoon it could feel like the lower 90s. Monday will also be quite warm with a few showers then a cooling trend.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mostly sunny Thursday with sprinkles possible late

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another repeat day of nice weather is in store this Thursday. A few areas of patchy fog and lows in the upper 50s start the day ahead of sunshine and low by the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few stray sprinkles through the evening and overnight as clouds increase and lows fall to the low 60s. Friday brings more sunshine and highs in the 80s ahead of slight warm up Sunday with highs climbing to the upper 80s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

More sunny days

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong high pressure system will keep the sun going through the rest of the week. There could be a few showers from time to time but overall the weather will continue to be pretty. A slow warming trend will continue and humidity will be on the rise. Highs will move into the mid to upper 80s while lows will climb through the 60s.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Humane Fort Wayne plans ‘Clear the Shelters’ event this Saturday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne (HFW) is holding their annual adoption and donation event this weekend in partnership with NBC. The “Clear the Shelters” event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, when HFW will join hundreds of shelters nationwide to help pets find their forever homes. The shelter, located at 4914 Hanna Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Late Afternoon#The Fog#Nbc
fortwaynesnbc.com

One victim in critical condition after stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s south side. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Harrison Street. Police say two male juveniles got into a fight, and one of the boys stabbed the other.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Suspect in Third Street double homicide enters plea agreement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A suspect involved in a double shooting in the 800 block of Third Street agreed to a plea deal Friday for his part in the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Jennifer Ann Dray, and 30-year-old Amanda Lee Shroyer on April 20, 2021. Joshua...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment

Comments / 0

Community Policy