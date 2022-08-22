Read full article on original website
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mostly cloudy early, then some Friday afternoon sunshine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Mostly cloudy skies start the day Friday with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and moderate humidity. As the day moves on, skies will gradually clear bringing some sunshine to the afternoon as highs reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will decrease through the day as skies remain partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping to the low 60s. A lovely day awaits Saturday with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Heat and humidity return to the forecast Saturday as highs climb into the upper 80s. Showers arrive as we enter the final days of August on Monday.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Early fog, then Saturday sunshine
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - We’re waking up to some fog as we start off the weekend. Some patchy, dense fog will linger until midmorning. Temperatures out starting out in the 50s and 60s for the early morning, but we’ll gradually make it into the upper 70s ot low 80s later on. Expect clearing skies later on.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Sunny start to weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A high pressure system will be over the area this weekend. Today will feature lots of sun and mild temperatures. A warm front will bring back the humidity Sunday and bring a few more clouds but it should remain dry. The heat index could make it feel like the lower 90s Sunday and Monday. Cooler weather will return by midweek.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Weekend turns warmer
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - While clouds kept us a bit cooler today, a warming trend takes place especially Sunday. The weekend will be mainly dry. Humidity will build and by Sunday afternoon it could feel like the lower 90s. Monday will also be quite warm with a few showers then a cooling trend.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mostly sunny Thursday with sprinkles possible late
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Another repeat day of nice weather is in store this Thursday. A few areas of patchy fog and lows in the upper 50s start the day ahead of sunshine and low by the afternoon. There is a slight chance for a few stray sprinkles through the evening and overnight as clouds increase and lows fall to the low 60s. Friday brings more sunshine and highs in the 80s ahead of slight warm up Sunday with highs climbing to the upper 80s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
More sunny days
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A strong high pressure system will keep the sun going through the rest of the week. There could be a few showers from time to time but overall the weather will continue to be pretty. A slow warming trend will continue and humidity will be on the rise. Highs will move into the mid to upper 80s while lows will climb through the 60s.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Humane Fort Wayne plans ‘Clear the Shelters’ event this Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Humane Fort Wayne (HFW) is holding their annual adoption and donation event this weekend in partnership with NBC. The “Clear the Shelters” event is planned for Saturday, Aug. 27, when HFW will join hundreds of shelters nationwide to help pets find their forever homes. The shelter, located at 4914 Hanna Street, will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
fortwaynesnbc.com
One victim in critical condition after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s south side. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of South Harrison Street. Police say two male juveniles got into a fight, and one of the boys stabbed the other.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne family wants less access to guns for kids after daughter’s death
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Loveable, easy to get along with, beautiful smile. That’s how LeBrishia Hobbs’ mother, Delores Mosley, describes her daughter. Hobbs’ family was in downtown Fort Wayne on Friday to spread the message...guns down. Police documents say Elaysha Underwood, a friend...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Suspect in Third Street double homicide enters plea agreement
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A suspect involved in a double shooting in the 800 block of Third Street agreed to a plea deal Friday for his part in the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Jennifer Ann Dray, and 30-year-old Amanda Lee Shroyer on April 20, 2021. Joshua...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Federal wrongful death lawsuit filed following inmate death at Whitley Co. Jail
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A federal wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against Whitley County officials after a 32-year-old woman died while incarcerated at the county’s jail in 2020. Indiana law firm Wagner Reese, LLP says 32-year-old Tia Meyers was found dead in her detox...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mixed reaction from college students on Biden’s student loan forgiveness
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Mixed reaction from college students who heard what President Joe Bidens’ college debt reduction plan will be. For Purdue Fort Wayne Junior Ashley Ombati, this will help her out once her nursing career begins. “Once I graduate, they give you like a six months...
