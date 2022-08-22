FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Mostly cloudy skies start the day Friday with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60s and moderate humidity. As the day moves on, skies will gradually clear bringing some sunshine to the afternoon as highs reach the low 80s under partly cloudy skies. Humidity will decrease through the day as skies remain partly cloudy overnight with lows dipping to the low 60s. A lovely day awaits Saturday with lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low-to-mid 80s. Heat and humidity return to the forecast Saturday as highs climb into the upper 80s. Showers arrive as we enter the final days of August on Monday.

