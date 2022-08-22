Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
localsyr.com
‘Pizze Fritte’ a Syracuse staple returns to the NYS Fair for another year of deliciousness
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many fairgoers have been waiting for their chance to get a taste of one the most popular items… Pizze Fritte!. Bright and early starting from scratch is when the baking begins at Villa Pizze Fritte. “We bake it fresh every 15 minutes. We make...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego
OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
cnycentral.com
ATM fees at the New York State Fair could cost you more than a couple bucks
Syracuse, NY — Cash or card? At the New York State Fair, that is the question. Plenty of fairgoers brought plenty of cash, and if they don’t, they could get hit with a pricy ATM fee. Visitors coming to the Fair should plan to bring some extra cash...
A small metal stand in a parking lot might have Ithaca’s best new taco
ITHACA, N.Y.—It’s a rather nondescript location in a parking lot along a busy strip of Elmira Road, but around lunch-time each day something unusual happens: a long line of people forms, stretching from a small sheet metal stand in front of some storage containers all the way out to the road, and even down the sidewalk.
First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
localsyr.com
Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
localsyr.com
Bridge Street learns about the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition. Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!. Eileen...
localsyr.com
How expensive is the Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
2 Central New York factories employing 500 to close
Cortland, N.Y. -- Two Central New York factories are slated to close by the end of the year, eliminating nearly 500 jobs. Voyant Beauty and Alpla Inc. notified workers in Cortland on Tuesday of the plans to shut down the factories.
localsyr.com
8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: Do senior citizens need a ticket to get into the NYS Fair?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer: State Fair edition!. The Your Stories Team has received a few questions about seniors, 65 and older getting into the Fairgrounds. A viewer named Linda emailed the YS Team asking if seniors need a ticket to get into the Fair. A...
Rapper Ice-T breaks the mold at NY State Fair Chevy Court (review)
Never in Ice-T’s wildest dreams did he expect to perform at the New York State Fair, said the rapper from the fairground’s Chevy Court on Thursday night. “I don’t know if it’s a good thing or a bad thing,” he said, “but I’m here, God damn it.”
localsyr.com
Rock and Roll legend Chubby Checker joins Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll Legend Chubby Checker joined Bridge Street Friday morning ahead of his Monday performance to chat with Steve and Christie. Chubby Checker talked about what he’s doing now, his history, and of course — showed us all his famous moves!
NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways
I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
Watch: Camera catches New York woman fighting off rabid fox in front yard
ITHACA, N.Y. — A New York woman had a scary encounter with a rabid fox last month outside her residence in Ithaca. Security cameras outside the woman’s house caught the July 25 attack, WRGB-TV reported. A relative of the woman, Ed Russo, shared the frightening video on Facebook earlier this week. Russo is a meteorologist for WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Hackers may have breached medical billing records of nearly 1 million CNY patients
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The medical billing records of nearly 1 million Central New York patients may have been obtained by hackers. Practice Resources LLC, a company that provides billing services for dozens of hospitals and medical providers, said hackers may have obtained names, home address, dates of treatment and internal account numbers of more than 924,000 patients.
localsyr.com
Centro celebrates 50 years and joins Bridge Street at the Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fair is a busy time for Centro. Hundreds of people take the bus to and from the fairgrounds. Bridge Street was joined by Christopher Tuff, the deputy chief of Centro. Tuff outlined some of the features that Centro offers for the Fair. You can...
SUNY Upstate hides huge amounts of information about merger with Crouse
Syracuse, N.Y. – SUNY Upstate Medical University is refusing to let the public see large amounts of information it has filed with the state to justify its proposed merger with Crouse Hospital. In response to a Freedom of Information Law request, Upstate last week provided syracuse.com | The Post-Standard...
