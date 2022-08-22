ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

localsyr.com

FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
SYRACUSE, NY
oswegocountynewsnow.com

Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego

OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

First ever runway run to be held at Syracuse airport

Syracuse, N.Y. -- Nearly 2 million people a year fly in and out of Syracuse Hancock International Airport, but no one has had the chance to run down its runways -- until now. The Syracuse Regional Airport Authority and the New York Air National Guard’s 174th Attack Wing will hold the inaugural 174th Attack Wing Runway 5k race on Saturday, Sept. 17. The race will start at 8 a.m.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: The letter from Practice Resources, LLC is legit

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A letter in your mailbox might be the first time you’re learning about the company Practice Resources, LLC. What does the company do exactly?. “Practice Resources is a medical billing company,” said President and CEO David Barletta. “We do medical billing for several physician practices in Central New York.”
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Bridge Street learns about the Dairy Cow Birthing Center at the Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Bridge Street was joined Friday morning by Eileen Jensen, the director of the New York Animal Agricultural Coalition. Did you know that 6 calves have been born at the Fair as of August 26? Jensen expects 36 calves to be born before Labor Day!. Eileen...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

How expensive is the Fair?

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — If you’re planning a visit to the Fair with the family, you might be wondering how much everything is going to cost. Luckily, families making their first trip this year can expect a welcome surprise when it comes to costs. Emily Cole, a visitor...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

8 restaurants fail their health inspection: August 7-13

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of August 7 to August 13, 2022. Baked Potato Express (Mobile Unit) TGI Friday’s in Destiny USA. Sake Japan in Destiny USA. Sbarro in Destiny USA. Cajun Cafe &...
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Rock and Roll legend Chubby Checker joins Bridge Street

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll Legend Chubby Checker joined Bridge Street Friday morning ahead of his Monday performance to chat with Steve and Christie. Chubby Checker talked about what he’s doing now, his history, and of course — showed us all his famous moves!
SYRACUSE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

NY Police Issue Important Warning for Wide Loads on Highways

I couldn't believe what I was seeing as I drove with my wife on Route 17 on the way to Ithaca, NY this past weekend. It was so huge it looked like a cartoon, but as we got closer we could finally see the reality of the situation: a MASSIVE quarry truck was being towed, sandwiched between a parade of vehicles with flashing "wide load" signs.
ITHACA, NY
WPXI Pittsburgh

Watch: Camera catches New York woman fighting off rabid fox in front yard

ITHACA, N.Y. — A New York woman had a scary encounter with a rabid fox last month outside her residence in Ithaca. Security cameras outside the woman’s house caught the July 25 attack, WRGB-TV reported. A relative of the woman, Ed Russo, shared the frightening video on Facebook earlier this week. Russo is a meteorologist for WHP-TV in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
localsyr.com

Centro celebrates 50 years and joins Bridge Street at the Fair

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fair is a busy time for Centro. Hundreds of people take the bus to and from the fairgrounds. Bridge Street was joined by Christopher Tuff, the deputy chief of Centro. Tuff outlined some of the features that Centro offers for the Fair. You can...
SYRACUSE, NY

