Chattanooga, TN

leeuniversity.edu

Voices of Lee Reunion Group to Give Community Concert

Current and former members of Lee University’s a cappella ensemble Voices of Lee (VOL) will perform Saturday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the dedication of the Danny Murray Recording Studio, named in honor of the VOL’s long-time director. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall, located on Lee’s campus.
CLEVELAND, TN
livability.com

Chattanooga’s Moon River Festival Hits a High Note

Moon River Festival showcases Americana music at its finest. The annual Moon River Festival strikes a chord with music lovers each year in mid-September, with about 20,000 fans packing scenic Coolidge Park along the Chattanooga riverfront. The two-day celebration showcases more than 20 talented artists from Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia who primarily specialize in folk and indie music.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Offers “Demystifying Death” Online Course

Welcome Home of Chattanooga will begin an eight week “Demystifying Death” course on September 8. The nonprofit has partnered with the Center of Professional Education at UTC and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN Community Foundation to discuss end-of-life care. Welcome Home's online eight week course intends...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
walkercountyga.gov

Walker County Ag Festival Returns September 17th

Preparations are underway for the annual Walker County Ag Festival on Saturday, September 17th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center, located at 10052 Hwy 27 in Rock Spring. Organizers invite the community to celebrate local agricultural heritage by showcasing their best exhibits in...
WALKER COUNTY, GA
wutc.org

Chattamatters: Homelessness In Chattanooga

Homelessness continues to rise here in Chattanooga. Earlier this year, the Chattanooga Regional Homelessness Coalition counted more than a thousand people experiencing homelessness on a given night in Hamilton County. That number was up from just 201 people two years ago, during the 2020 count. More from Mary Helen Montgomery...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga

Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

‘YoGoat’: Fun And Flexibility Combine

Ian Holihan wanted to stand up straight, but he couldn’t. There was a goat on his back. “I was like, ‘I’m just gonna let him sit here,'” said Holihan, a freshman in the sport, outdoor recreation and tourism management program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
franchising.com

My Eyelab Opens New Store in Chattanooga Area

My Eyelab with Contemporary, Fun and Easy Approach to Eye Care Will Serve Optical Needs of the Community at New Location. August 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, TN - My Eyelab opened its first shop in Chattanooga area on August 22. Located at 562 Northgate Mall Drive, this store will mark My Eyelab's debut in Chattanooga, TN.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
grocerydive.com

Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee

Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
CLEVELAND, TN
Grundy County Herald

Songstress returns to the mountain

Emily Pyscher is returning to the first venue she played in Tennessee. Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Monteagle was among the places Pyscher came across in a Google search two years ago as she was looking for venues around Nashville. After doing some research on the 60 year old establishment she knew she had to play there.
MONTEAGLE, TN
progressivegrocer.com

Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows

Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
CLEVELAND, TN
WDEF

$5 Million Committed to West Side Neighborhood Redevelopment

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Five Million Dollars are now committed to the project to revitalize Chattanooga’s West Side Neighborhood. The project will begin with a renovation of the James A. Henry School, which will act as a catalyst and a centerpiece for the development. “Eighty-two percent of the residents...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
mymix1041.com

Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores

Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
WDEF

Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.

Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
TENNESSEE STATE

