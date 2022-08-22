Read full article on original website
Family Will Never Give Up Search For 15-Year-Old Tennessee Girl Abducted In Broad DaylightThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChattanooga, TN
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Upset migrants on a bus from Texas demand the driver stop in TennesseeT. WareTexas State
Nordstrom Rack announces plan to open new store location in TennesseeKristen WaltersChattanooga, TN
leeuniversity.edu
Voices of Lee Reunion Group to Give Community Concert
Current and former members of Lee University’s a cappella ensemble Voices of Lee (VOL) will perform Saturday, Sept. 10, to celebrate the dedication of the Danny Murray Recording Studio, named in honor of the VOL’s long-time director. The concert will take place at 7 p.m. in Pangle Hall, located on Lee’s campus.
chattanoogapulse.com
Master Potters Laurie Graham, Jonathan Clardy Team Up For New Gallery Exhibition
In-Town Gallery presents a joint show by master potters Laurie Graham and Jonathan Clardy. The title of their show is “Cup-A-Palooza”, and that’s just what it is. They’ve created cups, mugs and all manner of drinking utensils in configurations from traditional to whimsical. Clardy and Graham...
livability.com
Chattanooga’s Moon River Festival Hits a High Note
Moon River Festival showcases Americana music at its finest. The annual Moon River Festival strikes a chord with music lovers each year in mid-September, with about 20,000 fans packing scenic Coolidge Park along the Chattanooga riverfront. The two-day celebration showcases more than 20 talented artists from Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia who primarily specialize in folk and indie music.
chattanoogapulse.com
Welcome Home Of Chattanooga Offers “Demystifying Death” Online Course
Welcome Home of Chattanooga will begin an eight week “Demystifying Death” course on September 8. The nonprofit has partnered with the Center of Professional Education at UTC and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of TN Community Foundation to discuss end-of-life care. Welcome Home's online eight week course intends...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County Ag Festival Returns September 17th
Preparations are underway for the annual Walker County Ag Festival on Saturday, September 17th from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Walker County Ag Center, located at 10052 Hwy 27 in Rock Spring. Organizers invite the community to celebrate local agricultural heritage by showcasing their best exhibits in...
wutc.org
Chattamatters: Homelessness In Chattanooga
Homelessness continues to rise here in Chattanooga. Earlier this year, the Chattanooga Regional Homelessness Coalition counted more than a thousand people experiencing homelessness on a given night in Hamilton County. That number was up from just 201 people two years ago, during the 2020 count. More from Mary Helen Montgomery...
chattanoogapulse.com
More Food Trucks Are Joining Food Truck Friday At The Kitchen Incubator Of Chattanooga
Chattanoogans can start the holiday weekend early with September’s First Friday of the Month Food Truck event on Friday, September 2. With the new month comes growth; 17 Food Trucks will be on hand from 11AM to 3PM at the Kitchen Incubator of Chattanooga at 5704 Marlin Road off of Eastgate Loop in the Brainerd. The public is encouraged to come out to have these amazing culinary entrepreneurs fill their lunch-time cravings.
WTVC
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga: A "Family match"
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — In this week’s Wednesday’s Child, in a unique “family match”, Veatrice Conley and her daughter Violet are matched with Little Sister Kennedi. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
chattanoogapulse.com
‘YoGoat’: Fun And Flexibility Combine
Ian Holihan wanted to stand up straight, but he couldn’t. There was a goat on his back. “I was like, ‘I’m just gonna let him sit here,'” said Holihan, a freshman in the sport, outdoor recreation and tourism management program at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
franchising.com
My Eyelab Opens New Store in Chattanooga Area
My Eyelab with Contemporary, Fun and Easy Approach to Eye Care Will Serve Optical Needs of the Community at New Location. August 26, 2022 // Franchising.com // CHATTANOOGA, TN - My Eyelab opened its first shop in Chattanooga area on August 22. Located at 562 Northgate Mall Drive, this store will mark My Eyelab's debut in Chattanooga, TN.
secretatlanta.co
Explore This Magical Mini Village Made Entirely Out Of Rocks In Calhoun
An hour or so north of Atlanta is the city of Calhoun in Gordon County. Nestled in this charming part of Georgia is the Seven-day Aventist Church, home to an enchanting miniature village made entirely out of rocks. The Rock Garden is the perfect spot to get completely lost in...
grocerydive.com
Food City set to acquire local grocer in Tennessee
Food City announced on Wednesday its plans to acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Low stores with hopes of finalizing the acquisition by Oct. 1. The company stated it will keep the Cooke’s/Fresh n’ Low name and make efforts to re-hire “the vast majority” of Cooke’s current store associates.
Grundy County Herald
Songstress returns to the mountain
Emily Pyscher is returning to the first venue she played in Tennessee. Jim Oliver’s Smokehouse in Monteagle was among the places Pyscher came across in a Google search two years ago as she was looking for venues around Nashville. After doing some research on the 60 year old establishment she knew she had to play there.
progressivegrocer.com
Food City to Acquire Cooke’s Food Store/Fresh n’ Lows
Amid the business’ ongoing expansion, Food City officials have revealed plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the greater Cleveland, Tenn., market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 square feet and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy.
WDEF
Hamilton Co. reaches record high hospitality and leisure industry employment numbers
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF) – Hamilton County has set a new all-time record high of 31,300 people are employed in the leisure and hospitality industry as of July 2022, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statics. The previous record was before the pandemic. According to Chattanooga Tourism, in...
WDEF
$5 Million Committed to West Side Neighborhood Redevelopment
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Five Million Dollars are now committed to the project to revitalize Chattanooga’s West Side Neighborhood. The project will begin with a renovation of the James A. Henry School, which will act as a catalyst and a centerpiece for the development. “Eighty-two percent of the residents...
mymix1041.com
Breaking News: Food City Acquires Cooke’s Food Stores
Food City officials announced plans to acquire the Cooke’s family of stores in the Greater Cleveland market area. The stores range in size from 15,000 to 35,000 sq. ft., and include five Fresh n’ Low locations, as well as the Cooke’s Food Store & Pharmacy. See the press release online at Mymix1041.com.
Kingsport Times-News
Food City set to acquire Cooke's properties of Cleveland
ABINGDON — Food City can now add Cleveland, Tennessee’s, Cooke’s Food Store and Pharmacy and its five Fresh n’ Low locations to its list of properties.
chattanoogacw.com
Rhea County Middle School student injured in football game is on path to recovery
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — UPDATE (Friday afternoon):. Family members of the injured Rhea Middle School student, Latterius Donegan tell us he is making a speedy recovery. The 8th grader told his family he bent his neck, had problems breathing and could not feel anything on the left side of his body.
WDEF
Tennessee enacts one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation this week.
Tomorrow Tennessee is enacting one of the strictest abortion laws in the nation. Under the new Human Life Protection Act, providers that perform an abortion opens themselves up to being charged with a class C felony. No matter the circumstances. A Class C felony is punishable with 3-15 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $10,000.
