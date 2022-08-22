ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Streetsboro, OH

Some Streetsboro water customers may see discoloration Tuesday

By Record-Courier
 5 days ago

Some Streetsboro water customers may notice discoloration in their water when a required fire pump test is conducted at a Miller Parkway business this Friday at approximately 11 a.m. on Tuesday, the Streetsboro Fire Department posted on its Facebook page.

City water customers who experience discolored water should let their cold water run for five to 10 minutes to clear. If after 10 minutes water has not cleared, wait one hour and repeat running cold water for no more than 10 minutes. If the problem persists or occurs at other times, call the Streetsboro Water Department at 330-626-2856 for further investigation.

Fire pumps are located at select businesses within the city and must be tested annually in compliance with National Fire Protection Association standards, as well as other laws, standards and regulations. The fire and water departments say they work to minimize the impact on the water system, however, settled mineral particles will be stirred up as large volumes of water are flowed.

