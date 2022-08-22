NEWINGTON – Elected officials have approved the town’s amended Charter and now it will be up to voters to sanction proposed changes in a Nov. referendum. Members of the Charter Revision Commission have been working on the document since Feb. 2022 and made recommendations based on their analysis of the charges given. Most of the sections that commissioners were asked to review were not of any significance to the general public, simply bringing the document up to modern times. One charge they were given that incited some controversy was a residency requirement for administrators like the town manager.

NEWINGTON, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO