Southington, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Triston Reid Jr., 22, 144 Gilman St., Hartford, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Debbie M. Alicea, 39, 136 Federal St. Apt. 3, Bristol, pos control substance –first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree failure to appear. Ynosencio Rodriguez-Rosario, 52, 475 Myrtle St., New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Jeffrey Roberts, 37, of 60 Franklin Ave., was charged Aug. 6 with having unlicensed dogs, having dogs with no rabies vaccine and tethering/confining dog. Michael Phillips, 25, of 6 Crown St., was charged Aug. 18 with disorderly conduct. Christine Anthony, 36, of 1511 Farmington Ave., Farmington, was charged Aug. 18...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Illinois woman sentenced in car theft scheme that hit Bristol, Berlin

BRISTOL - An Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection with a scheme involving multiple individuals and the fraudulent purchase of new vehicles from car dealerships. Danielle Benn, 29, appeared before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where she was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge – which is essentially a lesser form of probation.
BRISTOL, CT
New Britain Herald

Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case

PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Southington, CT
New Britain Herald

Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident

BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
New Britain Herald

New Britain man indicted in catalytic converter theft ring

A New Britain man was among multiple individuals who have been charged after federal officials said they were involved in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring. The indictment against Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain, and other individuals was unsealed on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Others...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain woman has been missing since Monday

NEW BRITAIN – A woman from New Britain went missing earlier this week. State police on Wednesday issued a Silver Alert, asking for help finding Monica Czwal. The 55-year-old has not been seen since Monday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact New Britain police...
New Britain Herald

Newington officials dispel rumors about coming development, roadway changes after citizens speak up at meeting

NEWINGTON – Elected officials dispelled rumors about coming development and roadway changes after concerned citizens came to them this week. Several people addressed the Newington Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, with flyers implying that unwanted projects would happen if they did not act soon. “The flyers...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck

SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
New Britain Herald

Newington Parks and Recreation's Mandell Concert Series this month and next

NEWINGTON – Newington Parks and Recreation continues to hold its annual Edythe and Harry Mandell 2022 Concert Series and will do so until Sept. 25. Bill DeMaio, superintendent of the department, said the Newington community feels “thankful and energetic” about the concerts. “The numbers have been really...
NEWINGTON, CT
NewsBreak
New Britain Herald

Officials approve Newington's amended Charter, now up to voters to sanction proposed changes

NEWINGTON – Elected officials have approved the town’s amended Charter and now it will be up to voters to sanction proposed changes in a Nov. referendum. Members of the Charter Revision Commission have been working on the document since Feb. 2022 and made recommendations based on their analysis of the charges given. Most of the sections that commissioners were asked to review were not of any significance to the general public, simply bringing the document up to modern times. One charge they were given that incited some controversy was a residency requirement for administrators like the town manager.
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert

PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert starting Sept. 12, which will see the return of Peter Peluso as interim music director. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 355 Camp St. in Bristol. Auditions...
New Britain Herald

Scot Wenzel re-hired as boys basketball coach at Newington High School

NEWINGTON – Five years removed from stepping down as the boys basketball coach at Newington High School, Scot Wenzel will find himself back in the saddle at his old stomping grounds this fall. In a press releases sent out last week, Newington Athletic Director Christopher Meyers announced the reunion...
NEWINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain therapy business focused on improving livelihood of clients

NEW BRITAIN – MovEvolution Owner Richard Symister has made it his business to improve the livelihood of his clients. MovEvolution provides physical and performance therapy. “We are comfortable, competent and confident in the realms of rehabilitation, as well as return to play and sports,” he said. Symister opened...
NEW BRITAIN, CT

