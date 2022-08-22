Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
What is the most dangerous month to drive?McCoy & McCoy Law FirmHartford, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Free Outdoor Fitness Class at West Hartford’s Blue Back SquareConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Triston Reid Jr., 22, 144 Gilman St., Hartford, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Debbie M. Alicea, 39, 136 Federal St. Apt. 3, Bristol, pos control substance –first offense, use of drug paraphernalia, second-degree failure to appear. Ynosencio Rodriguez-Rosario, 52, 475 Myrtle St., New Britain, improper use-marker/lic/rgstr, ill...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jeffrey Roberts, 37, of 60 Franklin Ave., was charged Aug. 6 with having unlicensed dogs, having dogs with no rabies vaccine and tethering/confining dog. Michael Phillips, 25, of 6 Crown St., was charged Aug. 18 with disorderly conduct. Christine Anthony, 36, of 1511 Farmington Ave., Farmington, was charged Aug. 18...
New Britain Herald
Illinois woman sentenced in car theft scheme that hit Bristol, Berlin
BRISTOL - An Illinois woman has been sentenced in connection with a scheme involving multiple individuals and the fraudulent purchase of new vehicles from car dealerships. Danielle Benn, 29, appeared before a judge on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court, where she was sentenced to two years of conditional discharge – which is essentially a lesser form of probation.
New Britain Herald
Bristol man to serve four years in prison in Plainville fatal drug overdose case
PLAINVILLE – A Bristol man will serve four years in prison in connection with a fatal overdose in a Plainville motel. Marcus Mitchell, 40, of Woodard Drive in Bristol, faced sentencing on Thursday in New Britain Superior Court. His four-year prison term will be followed by five years of probation – during which time he will be exposed to an additional six years behind bars.
New Britain Herald
Bristol police ID man killed in weekend crash as New Britain resident
BRISTOL – A man killed in Bristol over the weekend in a motorcycle crash has been identified as a New Britain resident. Police have identified the victim as Michael Jennings. He was 57 years old. According to an obituary, Jennings went to school in New Britain and Southington. He...
New Britain Herald
Southington woman with developmental disabilities, who had been missing since Saturday, found in Hartford
SOUTHINGTON – A Southington woman with developmental disabilities who went missing over the weekend has been found. Police on Thursday said 19-year-old Nyla Tolo was found in Hartford, where she was found by Southington officers. “Our officers, her family and Hartford police are currently with her,” Southington Lt. Keith...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man indicted in catalytic converter theft ring
A New Britain man was among multiple individuals who have been charged after federal officials said they were involved in a stolen catalytic converter trafficking ring. The indictment against Roberto Alicea, 30, of New Britain, and other individuals was unsealed on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Others...
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman has been missing since Monday
NEW BRITAIN – A woman from New Britain went missing earlier this week. State police on Wednesday issued a Silver Alert, asking for help finding Monica Czwal. The 55-year-old has not been seen since Monday. Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact New Britain police...
New Britain Herald
'There's definitely a buzz in the building': Newington students return to class without masks, one-way hallways
NEWINGTON – Students and faculty described what felt like “a new energy” on the first day of school Thursday. “There were a lot of hugs and screams,” Newington High School Principal Terra Tigno said of students reuniting with their friends and teachers, along with staff seeing their colleagues after a long summer.
New Britain Herald
Newington officials dispel rumors about coming development, roadway changes after citizens speak up at meeting
NEWINGTON – Elected officials dispelled rumors about coming development and roadway changes after concerned citizens came to them this week. Several people addressed the Newington Town Council during its regular meeting Tuesday night, with flyers implying that unwanted projects would happen if they did not act soon. “The flyers...
New Britain Herald
Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, bubble truck
SOUTHINGTON – Family Fun Day will bring princesses, superheroes, a bubble truck and more to the Southington Drive-In Sept. 10, while raising money to purchase toys for children at Connecticut Children's Medical Center. Family Fun Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at...
New Britain Herald
Newington Parks and Recreation's Mandell Concert Series this month and next
NEWINGTON – Newington Parks and Recreation continues to hold its annual Edythe and Harry Mandell 2022 Concert Series and will do so until Sept. 25. Bill DeMaio, superintendent of the department, said the Newington community feels “thankful and energetic” about the concerts. “The numbers have been really...
New Britain Herald
Return to class for Berlin Public Schools bittersweet as students, staff still mourning loss of student Chase Anderson
BERLIN – It was a busy first day for students and staff of Berlin Public Schools Thursday. The return was bittersweet for many who are mourning the loss of soon-to-be Berlin High School sophomore Chase Anderson. Anderson was tragically killed overnight last Saturday when his bicycle collided with a...
New Britain Herald
CCSU sophomore business student already running her own successful nail business
NEW BRITAIN – A Central Connecticut State University sophomore business major is also the owner of her own business, Nails by Vonnie. Delvonya Deer began her home-based business in Hartford in 2020, three months after the covid-19 pandemic began. “I was inspired to start my business because this was...
New Britain Herald
Officials approve Newington's amended Charter, now up to voters to sanction proposed changes
NEWINGTON – Elected officials have approved the town’s amended Charter and now it will be up to voters to sanction proposed changes in a Nov. referendum. Members of the Charter Revision Commission have been working on the document since Feb. 2022 and made recommendations based on their analysis of the charges given. Most of the sections that commissioners were asked to review were not of any significance to the general public, simply bringing the document up to modern times. One charge they were given that incited some controversy was a residency requirement for administrators like the town manager.
New Britain Herald
'Back-to-school Giveaway Fest' at Willow Street Park to feature food, games, giveaways
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Racial Justice Coalition and the North Oak NRZ are hosting a “Back-to-school Giveaway Fest” Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. Alicia Strong, the coalition’s co-founder and board member, said this is the organization’s second year holding the event. “The...
New Britain Herald
Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert
PLAINVILLE – The Plainville Choral Society will begin rehearsals for its Christmas Concert starting Sept. 12, which will see the return of Peter Peluso as interim music director. Rehearsals will begin Monday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church at 355 Camp St. in Bristol. Auditions...
New Britain Herald
Scot Wenzel re-hired as boys basketball coach at Newington High School
NEWINGTON – Five years removed from stepping down as the boys basketball coach at Newington High School, Scot Wenzel will find himself back in the saddle at his old stomping grounds this fall. In a press releases sent out last week, Newington Athletic Director Christopher Meyers announced the reunion...
New Britain Herald
Applications open for small business owners in New Britain to receive forgivable financial loans
NEW BRITAIN – Applications are now open for the city’s new Equipment MicroGrants Program. From now until Sept. 21 small business owners have the opportunity to receive financial help to fund small projects and retain employment. “We’re a HUD (Housing and Urban Development) entitlement community and received an...
New Britain Herald
New Britain therapy business focused on improving livelihood of clients
NEW BRITAIN – MovEvolution Owner Richard Symister has made it his business to improve the livelihood of his clients. MovEvolution provides physical and performance therapy. “We are comfortable, competent and confident in the realms of rehabilitation, as well as return to play and sports,” he said. Symister opened...
