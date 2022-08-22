Read full article on original website
Related
mycouriertribune.com
California’s vehicle regulations have a huge impact nationally.
What Could California’s Phase-Out of Fossil Fuel Cars Mean for You?. California is on its way to banning the sale of new gas-powered cars in the state. The Advanced Clean Cars II regulations, approved Aug. 25 by the California Air Resources…
mycouriertribune.com
New Missouri law will ban sharing visually 'explicit' materials with students
Educators across the state will soon have to remove certain visually and sexually “explicit” books and materials from the shelves of school libraries. Senate Bill 775 would make it a Class A misdemeanor for school officials to provide this content to students in private or public Missouri schools, with exceptions for artistic and scientific significance. Violators would face a year in jail or a $2,000 fine.
Comments / 0