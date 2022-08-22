ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Comments / 0

Related
mycouriertribune.com

New Missouri law will ban sharing visually 'explicit' materials with students

Educators across the state will soon have to remove certain visually and sexually “explicit” books and materials from the shelves of school libraries. Senate Bill 775 would make it a Class A misdemeanor for school officials to provide this content to students in private or public Missouri schools, with exceptions for artistic and scientific significance. Violators would face a year in jail or a $2,000 fine.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy