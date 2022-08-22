ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

WYFF4.com

Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
FOX Carolina

Miracle Hill kids ninja challenge

Performer, Actor and Musician Tommy Davidson, on what a re-boot of “In Living Color” would look like, his current projects, what he likes about Greenville and his local performances at The Comedy Zone through this weekend. The Comedy Zone Greenville 221 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 Tickets: https://greenvillecomedyzone.com/calendar or 864.603.1583 Shows: Thursday: 8pm, Friday: 7pm & 9pm, Saturday: 6pm & 9pm, Sunday: 7pm.
FOX Carolina

Food Truck Friday: Yum Bai

upstatebusinessjournal.com

Photos: Inside the new Grand Bohemian

The long-awaited Grand Bohemian Lodge has opened its doors overlooking Falls Park in downtown Greenville. From a basement bourbon bar to a Native American lodge-style art gallery, here’s a look inside Greenville’s latest marquee hotel.
FOX Carolina

Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips

UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
FOX Carolina

‘Bluey’ to bring first live stage show to Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention parents, Bluey is making her first live appearance in a theatre show and she’s stopping in Greenville!. “Bluey’s Big Play” is a brand new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, featuring “brilliantly created” puppets. The...
FOX Carolina

Downtown revival in Laurens sets example for others

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
The Post and Courier

Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M

PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
FOX Carolina

Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say

FOX Carolina

Four students with Autism become first Alumni class

LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hope Academy in Landrum officially has its first Alumni class. The school teaches students on all levels across the Autism spectrum from two years old and up. Friday, four students walked across the stage to receive their high school diplomas. Co-founder Lisa Lane said this...
FOX Carolina

Deteriorating mill becoming costly issue for neighbor

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s hard to find a town more picturesque than Pendleton. Located just minutes from Clemson, the community wraps around a historic town square. When Amy Trick was looking to buy her first home last year, she knew Pendleton was where she wanted to be.
