Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYFF4.com
Greenville organization offers seniors Fun Fridays
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A group in Greenville is making the end of the work week even more of a day to look forward to with a weekly party for seniors only. Senior Action, an organization that serves close to 5,000 seniors in Greenville County, is throwing parties every week appropriately called "Fun Friday."
FOX Carolina
Miracle Hill kids ninja challenge
Performer, Actor and Musician Tommy Davidson, on what a re-boot of “In Living Color” would look like, his current projects, what he likes about Greenville and his local performances at The Comedy Zone through this weekend. The Comedy Zone Greenville 221 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 Tickets: https://greenvillecomedyzone.com/calendar or 864.603.1583 Shows: Thursday: 8pm, Friday: 7pm & 9pm, Saturday: 6pm & 9pm, Sunday: 7pm.
FOX Carolina
Food Truck Friday: Yum Bai
Performer, Actor and Musician Tommy Davidson, on what a re-boot of “In Living Color” would look like, his current projects, what he likes about Greenville and his local performances at The Comedy Zone through this weekend. The Comedy Zone Greenville 221 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 Tickets: https://greenvillecomedyzone.com/calendar or 864.603.1583 Shows: Thursday: 8pm, Friday: 7pm & 9pm, Saturday: 6pm & 9pm, Sunday: 7pm.
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Photos: Inside the new Grand Bohemian
The long-awaited Grand Bohemian Lodge has opened its doors overlooking Falls Park in downtown Greenville. From a basement bourbon bar to a Native American lodge-style art gallery, here’s a look inside Greenville’s latest marquee hotel.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
my40.tv
Treasure hunt contest: Coin worth $1,000 to be within 20 miles of Biltmore Estate Aug. 27
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — This weekend, people all across Asheville will have the chance to win $1,000. It's part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, a traveling contest in which a coin worth $1,000 is hidden within a specific radius of chosen landmarks. This Saturday, Aug. 27, that coin...
WYFF4.com
Steve Martin, Darius Rucker spotted in Greenville as the city continues to grow in popularity
GREENVILLE, S.C. — There is no doubt that Greenville, South Carolina is on the map and gaining attention across the world. We told you last week about CNN ranking Greenville as one of the best places in the world to go for fall. The city has had its share...
Grand Bohemian Lodge opens for business in downtown Greenville
The Upstate hit a new level of grand, when it comes to hotels. The Grand Bohemian Lodge is open for business.
FOX Carolina
Zero-turn lawn mower safety tips
UPSTATE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A John Hopkins University study shows there are about 6,400 lawn mowing injuries per year. Michael’s Lawn and Landscape is providing tips to those who use the machines for the weekly chore. Michael Mance, of Anderson, is the president. “I’ve been doing this since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WYFF4.com
Man 'freaks out', hugs cashier at South Carolina convenience store after lottery win
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — While visiting friends in the Upstate, an Atlanta man played the South Carolina Education Lottery and won $300,000. His lucky break came when he stopped for a bottle of water and a $10 lottery ticket at the Lil Cricket #3824 on Chesnee Highway in Spartanburg. He scratched the ticket in the store’s parking lot.
Thousands show up for ‘Night in the Country’ music festival in North Carolina
A three-day country music festival kicked off Thursday in Western North Carolina.
Darius Rucker spotted in downtown Greenville
Country music artist Darius Rucker was spotted in downtown Greenville Wednesday.
FOX Carolina
‘Bluey’ to bring first live stage show to Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attention parents, Bluey is making her first live appearance in a theatre show and she’s stopping in Greenville!. “Bluey’s Big Play” is a brand new theatrical adaptation of the Emmy award-winning children’s television series, featuring “brilliantly created” puppets. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Downtown revival in Laurens sets example for others
LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Nearly three dozen visitors with the Main Street South Carolina organization took a tour of town square on Thursday. A day-long meeting included a closer look at the ongoing renovations and what made them possible. “We are able to demonstrate a lot of the best...
The Post and Courier
Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M
PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors and military and government leaders. The five-bed, 3½-bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
WYFF4.com
'Thank you so much for helping us': New Piggly Wiggly opens in Spartanburg, ending food desert in the area
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — It has been three years since people in the southside of Spartanburg had a grocery nearby, after the closure of local Save A-Lot in 2019. The Piggly Wiggly on South Church Street saw nonstop business on Wednesday. Mayor Jerome Rice said he wanted to come early...
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Man hits girlfriend's ex with car after brick thrown, deputies say
Performer, Actor and Musician Tommy Davidson, on what a re-boot of “In Living Color” would look like, his current projects, what he likes about Greenville and his local performances at The Comedy Zone through this weekend. The Comedy Zone Greenville 221 N. Main Street Greenville, SC 29601 Tickets: https://greenvillecomedyzone.com/calendar or 864.603.1583 Shows: Thursday: 8pm, Friday: 7pm & 9pm, Saturday: 6pm & 9pm, Sunday: 7pm.
FOX Carolina
Four students with Autism become first Alumni class
LANDRUM, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Hope Academy in Landrum officially has its first Alumni class. The school teaches students on all levels across the Autism spectrum from two years old and up. Friday, four students walked across the stage to receive their high school diplomas. Co-founder Lisa Lane said this...
FOX Carolina
“I'd still be homeless again,” Spartanburg Litter Hero program offers a way out of homelessness - clipped version
Although Farmer’s Business Network has had a headquarters in Sioux Falls for years now, it hasn’t had a logistics center in the Upper Midwest. A fourth-grader brought a gun to a Queen Creek charter school on Thursday but no one was hurt. Glendale homeowner loses fight over unconnected...
FOX Carolina
Deteriorating mill becoming costly issue for neighbor
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s hard to find a town more picturesque than Pendleton. Located just minutes from Clemson, the community wraps around a historic town square. When Amy Trick was looking to buy her first home last year, she knew Pendleton was where she wanted to be.
Comments / 0