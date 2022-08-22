Read full article on original website
Seminole County schools to preview social studies classroom materials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Public Schools is inviting members of the public to attend a preview event Thursday evening to look at instructional materials for the district’s social studies classes, district officials said. The event will give parents and other members of the community a chance...
Osceola County middle school tutor gets results in and out of the classroom
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Maggie Porter spent more than 30 years as a teacher but even in retirement, she can still be found in a classroom. Twice a week, Porter tutors an eighth-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) class at Narcoossee Middle School. But it’s what she does outside the classroom that earned her this week’s Getting Results Award.
Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing
ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
2 people accused of voter fraud say they were allowed to register to vote
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two people accused of voting illegally in the 2020 election told News 6 they believed they were eligible to vote. They were both mentioned by Gov. Ron DeSantis during his announcement of 20 felons who were arrested on suspicion of illegally voting in the 2020 election.
‘No excuses:’ Apopka veteran helps others take next step at HIIT Fit gym
APOPKA, Fla. – Going to the gym can be intimidating for some, but one Apopka veteran, a father of two, is helping people take that next step. Curtis Huggins, 33, is a former college athlete and Navy veteran who uses his home gym to motivate his clients to always finish and to think positive — even beyond their fitness journey.
Recount in State House District 29 primary shows fewer votes, same outcome
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Recounts in the razor-thin primary races for State House District 29 and Ponce Inlet Town Council seat 4 resulted in no change to either ultimate outcome and the sorting-out of a handful of votes for GOP candidates, Volusia County Supervisor of Elections Lisa Lewis announced Friday.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opening new concept in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Jersey-based chain Bubbakoo’s Burritos is getting ready to open a new restaurant concept in Orange County. The restaurant is set to open on Aug. 29 in the O-Town West development at 11810 Glass House Lane Suite 130, according to a news release. [ADD...
5 Orlando-area men linked to Capitol riot militia investigation
ORLANDO, Fla. – FBI agents arrested five Orlando-area men on Wednesday, linking them to a larger investigation into a militia that planned violence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last year. John Edward Crowley, 50, of Windermere, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast and Tyler Quintin Bensch,...
Flight from Orlando to Utah ends with person in hospital, Delta spokesman says
ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta plane flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon resulted in reports of three people being injured after the plane experienced turbulence, a Delta spokesman told News 6. Delta flight 394 experienced moderate turbulence midflight likely in the Arkansas area, according to the...
Who are the Three Percenters? What we know about militia linked to 5 Florida men charged in Capitol riot
ORLANDO, Fla. – Federal investigators claim five men arrested for their involvement in the riot on Capitol Hill were members of a militia group that held beliefs aligned with Three Percenters. “The name Three Percenters comes from a myth that only 3% of colonists rose up against the British,...
NASA hopes hydrogen leak fix holds, won’t know until Artemis launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – NASA is making the final preparations ahead of the historic Artemis moon rocket launch Monday morning, but there’s one thing space officials won’t know until mere hours before the scheduled 8:33 a.m. liftoff. The question remains: Did engineers actually solve the problematic hydrogen...
2 found shot to death in Lake County home; people of interest found in Ormond Beach, deputies say
ALTOONA, Fla. – After two people were found shot to death Thursday night at a home in Altoona, deputies located the people of interest in Ormond Beach the next day, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they went to the home in the northeast area...
Is Disney World the most popular attraction in US? Spoiler alert: These 5 rank higher
ORLANDO, Fla. – Walt Disney World is one of the most popular attractions in the U.S., but it’s not the most popular, according to one study. Airport Parking Reservations ranked the top 10 attractions across the country based on total annual Google searches, TripAdvisor ratings and social media mentions.
🍽️Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month
Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining Month has returned, giving people the chance to eat at some of the area’s best restaurants for $40 per person. The event runs Aug. 26 until Oct. 2. During Magical Dining Month, participating restaurants offer a special three-course, fixed-price menu consisting of an...
Daytona Beach mother accused of taping children to chairs, wall after they snuck food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – A Daytona Beach mother and grandmother were arrested Tuesday after two children were taped to chairs and another was taped to the wall as “punishment” for sneaking food without permission, police said. Ymani Bain, 30, and Frances Chew, 72, are facing child abuse...
Titusville, Cocoa Beach, Cocoa restaurants plan early hours for Artemis I launch
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Several restaurants along the Space Coast are planning to open early Monday morning ahead of the planned Artemis I launch, hoping to capitalize on the crowds expected to watch the historic lift-off. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. News 6 partners Florida Today...
‘It almost killed me:’ Family of man battling West Nile virus speaks about his recovery
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The family of John Veira, 67, said it’s been a five-week battle with the West Nile virus, a mosquito-borne disease that can result in severe symptoms in rare cases. Veira has spent most of those five weeks in the hospital. His family said he...
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
Conveyor-belt sushi restaurant sets opening date for 1st Central Florida location
ORLANDO, Fla. – Kura Revolving Sushi Bar will open its first Central Florida location in Orange County’s tourist district on Saturday. This conveyor-belt sushi restaurant plans to open its doors for the first time at 11579 Regency Village Drive in the Vineland Pointe shopping area at 5 p.m., according to a news release.
