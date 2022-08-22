ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, FL

Osceola County middle school tutor gets results in and out of the classroom

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Maggie Porter spent more than 30 years as a teacher but even in retirement, she can still be found in a classroom. Twice a week, Porter tutors an eighth-grade AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) class at Narcoossee Middle School. But it’s what she does outside the classroom that earned her this week’s Getting Results Award.
Polk County family says Homeowner Assistance funds are missing

ORLANDO, Fla. – Rofer Timan and Linda Govea were convinced their home had been saved when the Department of Economic Opportunity awarded Timan emergency funds to cover mortgage payments for 18 months. The award letter indicated the money from the State Homeowner Assistance Fund, or HAF, would be issued...
‘No excuses:’ Apopka veteran helps others take next step at HIIT Fit gym

APOPKA, Fla. – Going to the gym can be intimidating for some, but one Apopka veteran, a father of two, is helping people take that next step. Curtis Huggins, 33, is a former college athlete and Navy veteran who uses his home gym to motivate his clients to always finish and to think positive — even beyond their fitness journey.
Bubbakoo’s Burritos opening new concept in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – New Jersey-based chain Bubbakoo’s Burritos is getting ready to open a new restaurant concept in Orange County. The restaurant is set to open on Aug. 29 in the O-Town West development at 11810 Glass House Lane Suite 130, according to a news release. [ADD...
5 Orlando-area men linked to Capitol riot militia investigation

ORLANDO, Fla. – FBI agents arrested five Orlando-area men on Wednesday, linking them to a larger investigation into a militia that planned violence on the steps of the U.S. Capitol last year. John Edward Crowley, 50, of Windermere, Jonathan Alan Rockholt, 38, of Palm Coast and Tyler Quintin Bensch,...
Flight from Orlando to Utah ends with person in hospital, Delta spokesman says

ORLANDO, Fla. – A Delta plane flight from Orlando to Salt Lake City Friday afternoon resulted in reports of three people being injured after the plane experienced turbulence, a Delta spokesman told News 6. Delta flight 394 experienced moderate turbulence midflight likely in the Arkansas area, according to the...
🍽️Win gift cards to Orlando’s Magical Dining Month

Visit Orlando’s annual Magical Dining Month has returned, giving people the chance to eat at some of the area’s best restaurants for $40 per person. The event runs Aug. 26 until Oct. 2. During Magical Dining Month, participating restaurants offer a special three-course, fixed-price menu consisting of an...
Victim, suspect ID’d in Brevard deadly shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators in Brevard County released the names Friday of a 35-year-old woman who was shot to death and the 41-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger. Deputies said Ashley Perala was found shot to death inside a home on Oriole Circle in Barefoot Bay on...
Can I get a DUI for using marijuana? Trooper Steve explains

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve on Thursday was asked, “Can you be charged with a DUI for using marijuana?”
ORLANDO, FL

