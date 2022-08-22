ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pghcitypaper.com

An insider’s guide to comedy open mics in Pittsburgh

Open mics are to comics what gyms are to bodybuilders. They are essential for strengthening and conditioning [comedy] muscles. Plus, flexing those muscles is always more fun in front of a crowd. Sure, you probably won’t see greased-up comedians donning Speedos, but there’s a first time for everything.
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31

Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
pghcitypaper.com

Stay Weird, Pittsburgh

Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s weirdest hits of the week. As your host Hannah, I’m especially excited for this week's dispatch...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PublicSource

Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium

The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
South Oakland, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
Lawrenceville, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Riverlife paints the town green with Party at the Pier fundraiser

Fighting for cleaner waterways may not sound like a glamorous pursuit. But for over a decade, Riverlife has combined environmental goals and festive fun with Party at the Pier, an annual fundraising event to help support the nonprofit's various initiatives. This year, Party at the Pier returns with a renewed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years

PITTSBURGH — Citizens Bank is moving its regional headquarters downtown for the first time since it entered the market after the turn of the century. In a consequential move for a downtown office market still trying to find ways to recover from all the changes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Citizens Bank announced it will be leaving 525 William Penn Place to move to Gateway Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thrift Shop#Carlow University#University Of Pittsburgh#Duquesne University#Food Drink#Piada Italian Street Food#East Liberty#Cinema Drive#Urban Outfitters#52nd
wtae.com

Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike

PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
insideradio.com

KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.

Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

One person injured in Downtown Pittsburgh rollover crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the Boulevard of the Allies exit from the Liberty Bridge.The ramp was closed briefly but has since reopened.It's unknown what caused the crash. 
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Pizza
Country
India
NewsBreak
Uber
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use

A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WBOY 12 News

A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Person hurt in Penn Hills crash

A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
PENN HILLS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Deadly hit and run in Wilkinsburg ends in shots fired, suspect taken into custody

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A police pursuit that began in Monroeville ended in Wilkinsburg and led to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple felonies.Allegheny County Police tell KDKA that 48-year-old Jack Sherwood attempted to flee Monroeville Police and led them into Wilkinsburg. However, as he was trying to get away, he hit a man driving a mini motorbike. Some officers stopped to help the man, he was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died. Meanwhile, other officers continued their pursuit of Sherwood. Once they found him, he attempted to hit police officers with his car, causing an officer to pull out his gun and shoot into Sherwood's car. This led to a second chase, which ended in Sherwood's arrest. As officers took him into custody, he had a gunshot wound to his left arm and he was taken to the hospital. Once he is released, police said he'll be taken to the hospital. Now, because this is an officer-involved shooting, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Stay with KDKA.com for more details.
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, PA
WITF

Pennsylvania wireless company fined after worker falls to his death

Michael Vasquez was working on a Crown Castle cell tower on Dec. 4, 2021 in Washington when he fell about 140 feet. Washington state regulators fined a Pennsylvania wireless company $12,000 for safety violations after the death of a cellphone tower worker near Arlington last year. Michael Vasquez was working...

Comments / 0

Community Policy