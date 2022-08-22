Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZ
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
3 great pizza places in PittsburghAlina AndrasPittsburgh, PA
pghcitypaper.com
An insider’s guide to comedy open mics in Pittsburgh
Open mics are to comics what gyms are to bodybuilders. They are essential for strengthening and conditioning [comedy] muscles. Plus, flexing those muscles is always more fun in front of a crowd. Sure, you probably won’t see greased-up comedians donning Speedos, but there’s a first time for everything.
pghcitypaper.com
Pittsburgh’s top events: Aug. 25-31
Get outside before the weather turns cold with the Summer at the Square block party at Mellon Square. Presented by the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy, the outdoor event includes live music by local artists, food specials from Italian restaurant Talia, adult beverages, and large lawn games, all in a Downtown urban park built above a parking garage. 5:30-7:30 p.m. 540 Smithfield St., Downtown. Free. pittsburghparks.org.
pghcitypaper.com
Stay Weird, Pittsburgh
Hello, and welcome back to Stay Weird, Pittsburgh — a column providing you with Pittsburgh’s weirdest hits of the week. As your host Hannah, I’m especially excited for this week's dispatch...
Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium
The community level of COVID in Allegheny County is medium, as of Aug. 26. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made substantive changes to its coronavirus guidance on Aug. 11, citing protections that most Americans have from the virus through vaccinations and boosters or previous infection. The changes include dropping the 6-foot standard in […] The post Allegheny County COVID-19 transmission rate is medium appeared first on PublicSource. PublicSource is a nonprofit news organization serving the Pittsburgh region. Visit www.publicsource.org to read more.
pghcitypaper.com
Pitt professor Angie Cruz brings candid story of working class immigrants to LitFest
It started as just another New York subway ride in November 2017. Angie Cruz remembers the train was late that day and people were angry. She spotted a woman, perhaps in her late 50s, reading what appeared to be an ESL book. Seeing the woman triggered thoughts about the recession...
pghcitypaper.com
Riverlife paints the town green with Party at the Pier fundraiser
Fighting for cleaner waterways may not sound like a glamorous pursuit. But for over a decade, Riverlife has combined environmental goals and festive fun with Party at the Pier, an annual fundraising event to help support the nonprofit's various initiatives. This year, Party at the Pier returns with a renewed...
Citizens moving Pittsburgh HQ after more than 20 years
PITTSBURGH — Citizens Bank is moving its regional headquarters downtown for the first time since it entered the market after the turn of the century. In a consequential move for a downtown office market still trying to find ways to recover from all the changes of the Covid-19 pandemic, Citizens Bank announced it will be leaving 525 William Penn Place to move to Gateway Center.
Woman arrested after homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A woman has been arrested following a homicide in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood in early August. According to Pittsburgh police, 21-year-old Tylajae Allen was arrested Friday in Coraopolis. Allen was wanted for a shooting that happened in the 1700 block of Brighton Place on Aug. 8. One...
wtae.com
Workers at two dozen nursing home facilities in Pennsylvania announce plan to strike
PITTSBURGH — Nursing home workers at two dozen facilities in Pennsylvania are expected to begin a strike on Sept. 2. This follows a vote on Monday among workers from three of the biggest chains in the commonwealth: Guardian Healthcare and two chains owned by Mordy Lahasky – Comprehensive Healthcare and Priority Healthcare.
insideradio.com
KDKA Pittsburgh Revamps Its Lineup After Dismissing Morning Co-Host Kevin Battle.
Following the dismissal of morning co-host Kevin Battle as part of company-wide cuts, Audacy news/talk KDKA Pittsburgh (1020) has reworked its on-air lineup. Marty Griffin moves from 9am-12pm to mornings, partnered with host Larry Richert and newscaster Paul Rasmussen and traffic reporter Kathy Berggren. “The Big K Morning Show” will now air from 5:30-10am.
Work begins for new Youngstown gas station
Work began at the Check-N-Go corner store Tuesday.
One person injured in Downtown Pittsburgh rollover crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the Boulevard of the Allies exit from the Liberty Bridge.The ramp was closed briefly but has since reopened.It's unknown what caused the crash.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Top UPMC surgeon testifies about suboxone use
A secretly recorded conversation between the head of UPMC’s department of cardiothoracic surgery and the doctor treating him with suboxone for a previous problem with prescription narcotics is at the center of a hearing in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Dr. James Luketich, who is the subject of a...
A Morgantown Chick-fil-A location is closing
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of Morgantown’s Chick-fil-A locations is closing at the end of the month. The store in the Morgantown Mall food court will be closing, according to a sign posted at the restaurant. As of now, there are five Chick-fil-A locations in Morgantown, including one in West Virginia University’s Mountainlair and one […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Person hurt in Penn Hills crash
A person was flown to a local trauma center after being injured in a crash in Penn Hills. Allegheny County dispatch reported there was a two-vehicle crash around 5:10 p.m. near the intersection of Hulton and Milltown roads. It was unclear if there were any other injuries, and no further...
Deadly hit and run in Wilkinsburg ends in shots fired, suspect taken into custody
WILKINSBURG (KDKA) - A police pursuit that began in Monroeville ended in Wilkinsburg and led to the arrest of a man wanted for multiple felonies.Allegheny County Police tell KDKA that 48-year-old Jack Sherwood attempted to flee Monroeville Police and led them into Wilkinsburg. However, as he was trying to get away, he hit a man driving a mini motorbike. Some officers stopped to help the man, he was taken to the hospital where he ultimately died. Meanwhile, other officers continued their pursuit of Sherwood. Once they found him, he attempted to hit police officers with his car, causing an officer to pull out his gun and shoot into Sherwood's car. This led to a second chase, which ended in Sherwood's arrest. As officers took him into custody, he had a gunshot wound to his left arm and he was taken to the hospital. Once he is released, police said he'll be taken to the hospital. Now, because this is an officer-involved shooting, Pennsylvania State Police are investigating. Stay with KDKA.com for more details.
KDKA Radio Morning Show host Kevin Battle let go by Audacy as part of layoffs
Kevin Battle, co-host of the popular “KDKA Radio Morning Show,” has been let go by the station’s parent company Audacy, Inc. in an apparent cost cutting move. Battle joined the 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. show as a co-host with Larry Richert in March 2020. Also let...
Grandmother arrested following infant overdosing in McKees Rocks
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A woman who was wanted in connection to her 10-month-old grandchild’s overdose in McKees Rocks has been arrested. According to a release from Allegheny County police, 47-year-old Robbie Boyer was arrested in McKees Rocks on Thursday. Boyer was charged with aggravated assault, endangering the...
wtae.com
Stabbing investigation underway in Westmoreland County
ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A statement posted on the Rostraver Township Police Department's Facebook page said, "Evidence suggests this is an isolated incident." The statement also said that police are not seeking a suspect. PREVIOUS: A stabbing investigation is underway in Rostraver Township, Westmoreland County. Sky 4 flew...
Pennsylvania wireless company fined after worker falls to his death
Michael Vasquez was working on a Crown Castle cell tower on Dec. 4, 2021 in Washington when he fell about 140 feet. Washington state regulators fined a Pennsylvania wireless company $12,000 for safety violations after the death of a cellphone tower worker near Arlington last year. Michael Vasquez was working...
