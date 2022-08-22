ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Him In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault

Tory Lanez’ lawyer will no longer be representing him in his ongoing legal battle against Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael Harty, aka Prince. Lanez’ lawyer Christopher E. Ells filed a motion on Wednesday (August 24) asking the court for permission to stop representing the Toronto rapper, citing “irreconcilable differences which cannot be resolved.” In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the attorney wrote he is “unable to effectively represent” Lanez, and told the court it was in the best interest of both parties for him to leave. The judge reportedly signed off on the request.
Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef

Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
King Von Fan Roasted For Her ‘Awful’ Tattoo Of Late Rapper

A King Von fan is getting roasted online for commemorating the late Chicago rapper with a bizarre shin tattoo. A viral video taken by a group of displeased Von supporters shows a young woman with a fresh inking of Von’s face on the front of her shin, only many fans were quick to clown the quality of the new tat.
Jay-Z Uses “God Did” Verse To Address Meek Mill’s Roc Nation Departure

In July, Meek Mill announced that he had left Roc Nation to pursue a career as an independent artist. Meek claimed that Roc Nation, who he had signed to a management deal with in 2012, did nothing to help promote his latest album Expensive Pain, which debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard 200. He added that Roc Nation would not let him release any more music for another 9 months until his contract was up and blamed the label for ruining his relationship with Roddy Ricch.
Robert Plant Recalled Mixed Feelings About His “Hobbit” Period

It’s a good time to be Robert Plant. The onetime Led Zeppelin singer recently released a second collaboration with Alison Krauss; like the first album they made together, it’s earned rave reviews. Pairing an iconic rock vocalist with an iconic bluegrass singer turned out to be a fantastic idea for all involved — and if it allowed the duo to show off their takes on some of their favorite songs, it’s all the stronger for it.
Mural Of Biggie Smalls Vandalized In Brooklyn

A Biggie Smalls mural located in Brooklyn was defaced on Thursday night, August 25. The vandals splattered red paint on the mural and wrote the words “East Coast” under it. The mural is located on the corner of Saint James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill next...
Offset Nabs Moneybagg Yo For New Single “Code”

As he navigates legal issues with his label, Migos’ Offset continues the growth of his solo career with the release of his highly-anticipated new single “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo, accompanied by the music video, via Motown Records. The new single follows the recent song drop, “5,4,3,2,1” with...
IDK Shares New Singles “W13 (Free Slime/Drive)”

Today, boundary-pushing Maryland rapper and producer IDK drops two smooth new tracks, “W13 (Free Slime/Drive)” on Clue/Warner Records. This is the rap auteur’s first release since teaming up with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada for the collaborative album Simple. this summer. Powered by a snappy, soulful beat, as well as IDK’s witty bars and percussive flows, the first offering, “Free Slime,” finds the rapper contemplating how freedom manifests itself in today’s world.
Drake’s Sleek Hair Look Got The Internet In A Frenzy

Leave it to Drake to keep us on our toes, whether he is dabbling with a new music genre or a new hairstyle he clearly doesn’t mind shaking things up and doing something new. After wearing cornrows for over a year, Drizzy went on Instagram on Thursday to show off his newest look the slick back with a caption that says “Other than myself…everything has changed.”
Agon to Release a Brand New Album: “It Can’t Rain Forever”

Agon makes music that could be considered hip-hop. However, this artist is so much more than a rapper. In fact, Agon is a true storyteller. He is someone who loves to use music as a way to create a more genuine connection with people and transmit positive values to others. Recently, he released a brand new album named.
