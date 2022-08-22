In July, Meek Mill announced that he had left Roc Nation to pursue a career as an independent artist. Meek claimed that Roc Nation, who he had signed to a management deal with in 2012, did nothing to help promote his latest album Expensive Pain, which debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard 200. He added that Roc Nation would not let him release any more music for another 9 months until his contract was up and blamed the label for ruining his relationship with Roddy Ricch.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 HOURS AGO