Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
IRS Refunds $1.2B in Late Penalties to 1.6M TaxpayersMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Gilligan's brings great food and tropical flare to SoHoCarlos L.Manhattan, NY
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
HipHopDX.com
Kodak Black Responds To Jackboy Diss Track: 'This Bitch Ass Wanna Be Me So Bad!'
Kodak Black and his ex-Sniper Gang artist Jackboy have a rift that only continues to deepen. After Jackboy dropped a diss track aimed at his former label boss earlier this week, Yak has seemingly responded. On Tuesday (August 23), Kodak uploaded a pair of posts to his Instagram Stories for...
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez’ Lawyer Drops Him In Battle With ‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Over Alleged Nightclub Assault
Tory Lanez’ lawyer will no longer be representing him in his ongoing legal battle against Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Christopher Michael Harty, aka Prince. Lanez’ lawyer Christopher E. Ells filed a motion on Wednesday (August 24) asking the court for permission to stop representing the Toronto rapper, citing “irreconcilable differences which cannot be resolved.” In the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, the attorney wrote he is “unable to effectively represent” Lanez, and told the court it was in the best interest of both parties for him to leave. The judge reportedly signed off on the request.
thesource.com
‘Power Book II’ Stars Gianni Paolo and Michael Rainey Jr. Reveal Mo’Nique Settled Floyd Mayweather
In case you missed it, 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are friends again. During a visit to The Breakfast Club, 50 Cent told Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Envy that the two mega-millionaires were able to push their issues aside after. TMZ caught up with a couple of 50’s Power Book II stars who have additional details.
HipHopDX.com
Meek Mill Reacts To JAY-Z Saying They’ll Never Have Beef
Meek Mill has reacted to JAY-Z proclaiming the two of them will never engage in beef with one another. Back in July, Meek announced he was leaving Jigga’s Roc Nation Management. Hov addressed the split earlier today (August 26) on DJ Khaled‘s “GOD DID,” a song that also features Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend and Fridayy, taken from Khaled’s new album of the same name.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby & Quality Control’s Pee Appear To Send Offset A Message Over Lawsuit Drama
Lil Baby and Quality Control CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas appear to have sent Offset a subliminal message amid the exiled Migos member’s lawsuit against QC over control of his solo career’s profits. Pee took to his Instagram Story on Thursday (August 25) having Lil Baby read...
thesource.com
Lil Yachty Celebrates 25th Birthday with New OVO Tattoo and a Trip on Air Drake
For his 25th birthday, Lil Yachty hopped aboard Air Drake. The rapper shared images of himself and Drake chomping on chicken, celebrating his birthday. Cementing their bond further, Yachty showed a new OVO tattoo on his arm. “Big bro said I don’t gotta fly Delta nmore,” Yachty wrote.
thesource.com
T.I. Was Rumored to Star as Davis MacLean in ‘Power Book II’ Before Method Man
How do you think Power Book II: Ghost would have been if T.I. was Attorney Davis MacLean instead of Method Man? The series stars, Michael Rainey Jr. and Gianni Paolo, were caught in the street by TMZ, who revealed T.I. was once rumored to be their co-star instead of the Wu-Tang Clan legend.
NME
‘Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby’ review: an illuminating look at a rap superstar striving for change
Lil Baby is often labelled a “reluctant star”. Known for a dislike of interviews and indifference to the spotlight, the biggest draw then for Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, a new Amazon Prime Video documentary telling the Atlanta rapper’s tale, is that we get such a rare inside look at what truly makes the star tick.
HipHopDX.com
King Von Fan Roasted For Her ‘Awful’ Tattoo Of Late Rapper
A King Von fan is getting roasted online for commemorating the late Chicago rapper with a bizarre shin tattoo. A viral video taken by a group of displeased Von supporters shows a young woman with a fresh inking of Von’s face on the front of her shin, only many fans were quick to clown the quality of the new tat.
George Harrison’s Temperament in Interviews With The Beatles: ‘Always Direct, He Looked Right at You’
George Harrison was different than the other Beatles. He was witty like them, but most of the time, his true temperament came through.
thesource.com
Jay-Z Uses “God Did” Verse To Address Meek Mill’s Roc Nation Departure
In July, Meek Mill announced that he had left Roc Nation to pursue a career as an independent artist. Meek claimed that Roc Nation, who he had signed to a management deal with in 2012, did nothing to help promote his latest album Expensive Pain, which debuted at no. 3 on the Billboard 200. He added that Roc Nation would not let him release any more music for another 9 months until his contract was up and blamed the label for ruining his relationship with Roddy Ricch.
Robert Plant Recalled Mixed Feelings About His “Hobbit” Period
It’s a good time to be Robert Plant. The onetime Led Zeppelin singer recently released a second collaboration with Alison Krauss; like the first album they made together, it’s earned rave reviews. Pairing an iconic rock vocalist with an iconic bluegrass singer turned out to be a fantastic idea for all involved — and if it allowed the duo to show off their takes on some of their favorite songs, it’s all the stronger for it.
thesource.com
Mural Of Biggie Smalls Vandalized In Brooklyn
A Biggie Smalls mural located in Brooklyn was defaced on Thursday night, August 25. The vandals splattered red paint on the mural and wrote the words “East Coast” under it. The mural is located on the corner of Saint James Place and Fulton Street in Clinton Hill next...
Shortly After The Release Of Jennette McCurdy's Bombshell Memoir, "Zoey 101" Alum Alexa Nikolas Protested Outside Nickelodeon
"There was footage on Zoey 101 alone that when I look back now, I'm deeply uncomfortable by it."
8 Of The Worst “Saying The Movie Title In The Movie” Moments, And 8 That Give Me Chills
"So that's it, huh? We're some kind of SUICIDE SQUAD?"
thesource.com
Offset Nabs Moneybagg Yo For New Single “Code”
As he navigates legal issues with his label, Migos’ Offset continues the growth of his solo career with the release of his highly-anticipated new single “Code” featuring Moneybagg Yo, accompanied by the music video, via Motown Records. The new single follows the recent song drop, “5,4,3,2,1” with...
thesource.com
IDK Shares New Singles “W13 (Free Slime/Drive)”
Today, boundary-pushing Maryland rapper and producer IDK drops two smooth new tracks, “W13 (Free Slime/Drive)” on Clue/Warner Records. This is the rap auteur’s first release since teaming up with Grammy Award-winning DJ/producer Kaytranada for the collaborative album Simple. this summer. Powered by a snappy, soulful beat, as well as IDK’s witty bars and percussive flows, the first offering, “Free Slime,” finds the rapper contemplating how freedom manifests itself in today’s world.
thesource.com
Drake’s Sleek Hair Look Got The Internet In A Frenzy
Leave it to Drake to keep us on our toes, whether he is dabbling with a new music genre or a new hairstyle he clearly doesn’t mind shaking things up and doing something new. After wearing cornrows for over a year, Drizzy went on Instagram on Thursday to show off his newest look the slick back with a caption that says “Other than myself…everything has changed.”
thesource.com
Agon to Release a Brand New Album: “It Can’t Rain Forever”
Agon makes music that could be considered hip-hop. However, this artist is so much more than a rapper. In fact, Agon is a true storyteller. He is someone who loves to use music as a way to create a more genuine connection with people and transmit positive values to others. Recently, he released a brand new album named.
