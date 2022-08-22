ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Culpeper, VA

Inside Nova

Making Up for Lost Time: Improving Kids’ Lives Post COVID

The Children’s Therapy Center (CTC) is not here to advocate limits–the company stretches across the Northeast coast, serves kids from birth to 21 years old, and helps with anything from picky eating to ADHD. The Gainesville center offers physical, occupational, speech, and feeding therapy, and is here to tackle what our children are dealing with as they emerge from the throes of COVID 19.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Valley mom and daughter fall victim to rental home scam

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley mom and daughter trying to find a place to rent found themselves the victims of an online rental scam, costing them $700. When Ronda Henderson placed an ad on Craigslist saying she and her daughter, Virginia Bowling, were looking for a place to rent, they immediately got a response. They spoke to the property owner on the phone, and they drove by the property.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WUSA9

12-year-old becomes youngest leaseholder at Tysons mall

TYSONS, Va. — Alejandro Buxton is just like any other 12-year-old. He likes to play with Legos, take family vacations and just started 7th grade. According to his mom, Patricia Buxton, he also has a "very expensive comic book habit." But, unlike most kids his age — or for...
TYSONS, VA
WHSV

Remains found in Bluemont, Virginia identified Friday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified skeletal remains Friday that were found Aug. 3. The remains were found over an embankment in an area on Feltner Road in Bluemont, Virginia. They were identified to be that of 30-year-old Shannon Lee Fox from Winchester. She...
BLUEMONT, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Festival of the Wheel coming up

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The fourth-annual Virginia Festival of the Wheel is coming up this weekend. The three-day event kicks off Friday and runs through Sunday, with events like a cocktail reception, cars and coffee show, a road tour through Albemarle County, a gala at the Boar's Head Inn, and a Concours.
cbs19news

Fluvanna uploads cold cases to Virginia Cold Case Database

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Earlier this year, the Virginia State Police launched a website that displays a newly developed cold case database in response to legislation introduced in the General Assembly. According to officials, the website contains cases involving homicides, missing person cases, and unidentified person cases that...
FLUVANNA COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If your favorite thing to order when you go out is a steak then you are in luck because today we are going to talk about five great steakhouses in Virginia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people can travellers and have excellent online reviews. Their food is great and the service is even better so make sure to add these amazing places to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
pagevalleynews.com

Shifflett crowned fair queen

August 24, 1989 — Angela Shifflett of Shenandoah is the 1989 queen of the Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair. The 21-year-old is a daughter of Melvin Shifflett and Neva and Richard Pierce of Shenandoah. Miss Shifflett is employed as a dispatcher with the Page County Sheriff’s Department.
SHENANDOAH, VA
Inside Nova

Fairfax sees modest increase in employment in most recent data

Total employment in Fairfax County expanded from the first quarter of 2021 to the same period in 2022, but only at about 40 percent of the national rate of growth, according to new federal data. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Aug. 24 that it counted 608,100 jobs in Fairfax...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

New school opens in Loudoun County

STERLING, Va. (DC News Now) — Elaine E. Thompson Elementary School, the first three-story elementary school in Loudoun County, is now open. Students were greeted to their new school for the first time Thursday, August 25, with a celebration. Nearly half of the school’s power is supplied by solar panels, a feat which has earned […]
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
theriver953.com

Scammers target Shenandoah County residents

Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) warns of a scam reported in the county. It has been reported most recently that someone attempting to impersonate a deputy of the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office is calling himself Deputy Eric Marshall. It’s the typical scam with this person telling the prospective...
northernvirginiamag.com

Why Cox Farms’ Fall Festival Is the Can’t-Miss Event of the Season

With pumpkin patches and haunted mazes, get lost for fun (and fear) at Cox Farms. The annual fall festival at Cox Farms is a seasonal event that is not to be missed. Attendees at the Centreville farm will be “a-mazed” at the number of activities, from hayrides to a volcano slide, to a giant cornfield you can navigate both in the daytime and after dark. Cox Farms is a perfect outing for families. Kids adore panning for minerals at Cox’s Mining Company, learning to milk a cow, and petting the cuddly goats at Goat Village.
CENTREVILLE, VA
Daily Voice

Virginia Man Busted By Undercover Agent In Montgomery County Posing As Teen Girl: Police

A Virginia man has been arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor after he was caught trying to meet up with an underage girl in Maryland, authorities say. Jose M. Jimenez, 34, of McLean, Virginia, had thought he was talking to a 15-year-old girl on social media, but in reality, was actually having a conversation with a Montgomery County detective posing as the child, Montgomery County police say.

