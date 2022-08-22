Pay-Day: Longtime Kay’s Restaurant manager Roger “Pee Wee” Payette gets special celebration after 55-year career

Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
Five Best Hot Dogs in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
Remembering When The Regatta Was Fall River’s Waterfront Party Spot
Driving down to Battleship Cove a few weeks ago, I couldn't help but walk down memory lane to when The Regatta was the spot in Fall River. When I started at Fun 107, we used to be at the waterfront bar, now the site of The Cove Restaurant & Marina, all the time. The station's David Duran was the party guy.
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Homemade Donuts opens Johnston location
Move over Dunkin, there’s a new kid on Rhode Island’s donut block. It’s called Rhode Island Homemade Donuts and has two locations — one at 1745 Main Street in West Warwick and another in units 12-13 at 1500 Place on Atwood Atwood Avenue in Johnston — where owner Sophal Cheng’s shop has become highly-popular since opening her doors only two short weeks ago.
johnstonsunrise.net
La Salette holds third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio
The Padre Pio Prayer Group of the National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette at 947 Park Street in Attleboro, Massachusetts, is proud to announce the third annual Italian Cultural Festival honoring Padre Pio, on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Shrine. The Festival...
Did Billionaire Car Dealer Ernie Boch, Jr. Buy Swansea’s Pleasure Island?
Is Ernie Boch, Jr. preparing for a move to the SouthCoast? Well, all we can say to that is, “Come on down!”. The car magnate-turned-rock and roller posted a photo to his Facebook page Tuesday of the bridge that connects Pleasure Island to the mainland in Swansea, making it his cover photo.
ABC6.com
Garden City to host 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Garden City Center is hosting a 70th birthday party for Mr. Potato Head on Friday evening. Starting at 5 p.m., guests will be able to enjoy some snacks, write a birthday card for the Hasbro legend, and play with some life-size toys and games. The...
nrinow.news
The Haven returns: N.S. restaurant reopens under new management
NORTH SMITHFIELD – The Village Haven held a grand reopening this week under new management and released a menu featuring all of the favorites diners have come to love in the restaurant’s 45 year history, alongside some new offerings. Longtime owner Rachel Narodowy announced her retirement in June,...
ABC6.com
Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach react to assault that sent three to hospital
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) – Frequent visitors of Oakland Beach in Warwick reacted to the Tuesday night assault, possibly involving a baseball bat and a golf club, that sent three people in the hospital. As of Wednesday afternoon, one man was still in the hospital in stable condition. Three men...
insideedition.com
Bachelorette Party Discovers People Living in Basement of Rhode Island Airbnb
A bachelorette party got the surprise of their life when they found people living in the basement of an Airbnb they were renting. The sister of the bride says she rented the home in Providence for eight friends, assuming they would have the house to themselves. The group was having a great time until they heard a door knob rattle. Fearing it was a burglar, the friends called 911. The police later determined the people were legitimate tenants. The friends were able to get a refund from Airbnb.
rinewstoday.com
Uglinesss at Brown explained – David Brussat
Brown University’s new performing arts center, in the form of a stunted square pillar with flutes squatting atop a rectangular glass lobby, is almost ready for its dedication. It will be called the Lindemann Performing Arts Center, named for a billionaire family of Brown graduates and donors that has been in the news lately because of Brown’s decision to name the center for the family.
fallriverreporter.com
Diocese of Fall River adds more names to its list of “Credibly Accused” clergy
FALL RIVER — The Diocese of Fall River has announced today the addition of the names of two priests to its list of “Credibly Accused” clergy posted on the Diocesan website and of one religious order priest to its list of “Publicly Accused” clergy. The...
ABC6.com
East Providence residents feel the brunt of Tuesday flooding
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Tuesday storms left numerous streets in East Providence flooded. East Providence police said in a post they have received “many reports” of vehicles stuck on numerous flooded streets. The police chief said that his department received more than 100 calls for service...
msn.com
Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island
NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.
ABC6.com
Police: 3 men assaulted possibly with golf club and baseball bat at Oakland Beach
WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — Warwick police said Wednesday that three men were assaulted possibly with weapons at Oakland Beach. The assault happened at about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived to Oakland Beach, Det. Lt. Stephanie Giblin said they found several people at the scene, including three men who had been injured.
johnstonsunrise.net
Rhode Island Folk Festival has a lot to offer this Sunday
The Americana, folk and singer-songwriter community in Rhode Island is vast. There are numerous musicians that have the ability to serenade listeners with just their voice and a guitar in their hands. There are also numerous bands bringing a similar sensation with various string instruments often backed up by a rhythm section. The Rhode Island Folk Festival will be once again celebrating this community at Rose Larisa Park in East Providence on August 28 from 12 noon to 6pm. It’s a free all ages event that features three stages of music, a songwriter workshop, a variety of crafts & food and more.
Valley Breeze
Longtime teacher and coach Skurka resigns, avoiding firing
CUMBERLAND – Christopher Skurka, a physical education teacher and football coach in the Cumberland School District for more than two decades, has agreed to resign his position to avoid being fired. “Mr. Skurka resigned from Cumberland in lieu of termination,” Supt. Phillip Thornton confirmed this week.
frmedia.org
WPRI
Top Scoops winners are announced!
Today on the show, Brendan announced who the winners were in the Top Scoops ice cream contest that has been going on all summer. Thanks to all who nominated, voted and most importantly tasted during The Rhode Show Top Scoops 2022 ballot, a chance to crown the best local ice cream shops!
Restaurant loses licenses for 2 weeks after brawl on Block Island Ferry
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. – A tourist destination on Block Island had its liquor and entertainment licenses temporarily suspended following a large fight earlier this month.Ballard's Beach Resort has lost its licenses for two weeks, accused of allowing an event to become unruly.A fight broke out earlier this month at the venue.That night, there was a brawl on one of the ferries bringing people back to the mainland. Seven people were arrested.Ballard's owner said a few people ruined the event for everyone.
rimonthly.com
The Former Jamestown Ferry is Now a Restaurant in Maine
On June 28, 1969, the Newport Bridge officially opened between Jamestown and Aquidneck Island, changing the driving habits of Rhode Islanders forever. Prior to the bridge’s opening, residents of Jamestown had to take a ferry to get to Newport, or else go the long way around through Providence using the already-constructed Jamestown Bridge. At the time of the new bridge’s construction, two steam-powered ferries — the Jamestown IV and the Newport II — still offered ferry service to the other side.
