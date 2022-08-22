Read full article on original website
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Alamo Heights varsity football side rocked by suspensions over hazing incidentAsh JurbergAlamo Heights, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
San Antonio home prices rise and sales fall in latest real estate report
San Antonio home prices went one way, while sales went the other in July 2022. The latest report from SABOR shows a 15 percent year-over-year increase in the area's median home price; meanwhile, there was a 15 percent year-over-year decrease in home sales. In July, the San Antonio median home...
Yelp announces $100,000 in grants to boost local businesses and Texans
It seems like every calendar year is named “challenging” for local businesses, and never without reason. Businesses need constant maintenance to stay ahead of the community’s needs, and Yelp, the consumer ratings company, wants to help beyond its usual search streamlining. With help from celebrity designer and...
Hotel Emma announces new executive chef for signature restaurant and beyond
One of San Antonio's premier dining destinations dropped an exciting announcement on August 25: Hotel Emma has hired Jorge Luis Hernández as executive chef to oversee the entire property's culinary program. A San Antonio native, Hernández will shape the offerings at Supper (American Eatery), Sternewirth bar and clubroom, and...
Here are the top 5 things to do in San Antonio this weekend
Live music moments and action-packed entertainment are on the horizon. See Luke Bryan in concert at the AT&T Center or enjoy a day of conjunto celebrations at Rosedale Park. Check out the top five things to do in San Antonio this weekend. And for a full listing of events, go to our calendar.
50-acre Hill Country 'hospitality oasis' fires up $20 million price tag
For anyone who loves throwing large and lavish parties, a Hill Country property now on the market for $20 million could be just the ticket to win over even the pickiest of guests. Binkan Cinaroglu, a Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty agent in San Antonio who has the listing, describes Oakfire...
Tejano Music Awards stages return at San Antonio's new Tech Port Arena
Just about every musical genre has some type of heritage, but Tejano music is ripe with it. The Mexican-Texan-Central European hybrid has simultaneously embodied values of a select few, and a huge range of cultures, and it’s time to celebrate its success at the annual Tejano Music Awards on November 26.
Hill Country cattle ranch ripe for redevelopment moseys onto market at $7.5 million
A 72-acre waterfront ranch in Kerrville that’s ripe for redevelopment just went on the market for $7.5 million. West and Swope Ranches, which has the listing, says Nimitz Lake Ranch is used for a cattle operation but would be ideal for a mixed-use project, a “gorgeous residential retreat with tons of river frontage,” or a hospitality venue.
Innovative piercing studio needles into San Antonio with new La Cantera store
A modern ear piercing company focused on the health and safety of clients has come to Texas via San Antonio: Rowan is opening at La Cantera. Located at 15900 La Cantera Pkwy, Unit 1625, the studio approaches piercing more like a minor medical procedure than a rite of passage performed at a shopping mall kiosk. Piercings at Rowan are performed only by licensed nurses who pierce with both hollow needles and single use piercing devices, they say.
Magical new Nutcracker immersive experience dances into San Antonio
From Lighthouse Immersive, the ever-expanding creators of Immersive Van Gogh, Immersive Frida, Immersive Monet & The Impressionists, and Immersive King Tut, now comes Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle, opening at Lighthouse Artspace San Antnio on November 19. The holiday exhibition, which made its debut in Toronto in 2021, aims to...
This national survey says Texas is a great state for business
As San Antonio and the rest of Texas continue to welcome out-of-state businesses, there’s some affirming news from a new poll. More than half of non-Texans believe the Lone Star State is a good place to launch a business. The survey, conducted this summer by Austin-based Crosswinds Media &...
8 things to know in San Antonio food right now: Sultry new bar opens downtown
Editor's note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of San Antonio's restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news. Openings and closings. Sojourn, a sultry new concept from hospitality veterans Derik Cortez and Andrew...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among America's richest, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: Each weekend, we share five stories that captured the attention of the Alamo City over the past seven days. Here are the most-read stories of the week. 1. 10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America. The Dallas-Fort Worth suburb of Frisco, No. 3, is joined by nine other Texas spots in the top 50.
San Antonio scoops up a win in ranking of best ice cream cities
Fans of homegrown brands like Lick Honest Ice Creams know that the Austin and San Antonio areas serve up some of the best scoops in the country. So it's no surprise that on a recent list of the best (and worst) ice cream cities in America, Austin lands in the top 10, while San Antonio tops a subset of the survey.
3 San Antonio steakhouses make the cut among Bumble's date night destinations
There's still something romantic about meeting someone you really click with over a meal, and it looks great to suggest a cool, delicious restaurant for that first get-together. But it also adds to the pressure: According to a press release, an OpenTable and YouGov survey found that the top “stressor” for people going on first dates is “picking the right spot/activity.”
San Antonio steps to top of list of U.S. cities with lowest carbon footprints
People looking to travel to a sustainable city probably don’t have Texas spots at the top of their lists. Images of oil, cars, and blasting air conditioners spring up. The Texas power grid, no one need remind us, is barely hanging on. But Texas blew other states away for...
San Antonio Restaurant Weeks serves up specials from almost 100 local eateries
Restaurant Weeks is back, giving San Antonians two weeks to enjoy a variety of prix-fixe multi-course meals at participating local restaurants with some proceeds going toward promoting the Alamo City as a premier food and wine destination. Organized by the local nonprofit Culinaria, Restaurant Weeks has nearly 100 San Antonio-area...
8 great art exhibits to get your groove on this month in San Antonio
Despite the heat, it’s a glorious month to hustle to these San Antonio art galleries and institutions for some groundbreaking and genuine creativity. Rock out to Amy Shekhter’s vibrant pop art music icons at AnArte Gallery, or catch the Mexika dancers exuding movement, energy, and power in Elizabeth Jiménez Montelongo’s textured oil paintings at Centro de Artes. The McNay showcases work from Asian American artists in Texas pushing against societal perceptions, and Dock Space Gallery shows the work of artists from differing border cities around Texas. No time like the present to start gallery gallivanting.
San Antonio suburb's popular master-planned community grows with new garden homes
A new mixed-use, master-planned community is booming in northeast San Antonio. Located in Schertz, The Crossvine has announced the addition of 77 new garden homes to the 550-acre development. Offering smaller, hassle-free yards, connectivity to inner greenbelt courts, and accessibility to the trails, parks, pools, and other outdoor spaces popular...
H-E-B Pharmacy fills top spot in customer satisfaction ranking 2 years in a row
Texans don't exactly need national rankings to know we're the best, especially when it comes to one of the top sources of state pride, H-E-B. Still, a little affirmation never hurts, and the San Antonio-based supermarket has just earned a new accolade among the best pharmacies in the U.S. for customer satisfaction.
New service brings top chefs from San Antonio and beyond into your kitchen
Life in the restaurant industry is complicated, but Texas does love its chefs. Zach Knight, an Austin restaurant industry vet of 12 years, was on a gondola in Aspen with his friend Emmie Nostitz when the idea for Tivity was born in 2020. Knight received a call from a client, if he could call them that, asking to be connected with an Austin chef for a private at-home dinner. He had been making those personal connections to keep the restaurant spirit alive during the pandemic, but it wasn’t a business yet.
