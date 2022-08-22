Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Journal
Omaha archdiocese gender-identity policy reveals rift among parents, advocates
The new gender-identity policies for Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of Omaha are being met by resistance in some schools, where they’re being criticized as “anti-Catholic” and “closed-minded.”. But some Nebraskans are cheering the archdiocese for telling its 70 schools to conform to church teaching on...
Sioux City Journal
Seaboard Triumph Foods is Siouxland Expo Center's naming sponsor
SIOUX CITY -- The Siouxland Expo Center is now the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, after a 15-year, $1.1 million naming rights agreement with the pork company was announced Friday. "The stockyards are a rich history of food production in Sioux City, so it's fitting to partner on a building...
Sioux City Journal
Campaign Almanac: Eastern Iowa races getting tighter, political forecaster says
Eastern Iowa’s Congressional campaigns seem a little more competitive to at least one national politics forecaster. Inside Elections this week changed its forecast for both Iowa’s 1st and 2nd Congressional District campaigns in the Democratic candidates’ favor, from “likely Republican” to “lean Republican.”. In...
Sioux City Journal
DeJear proposes $300M to public schools, 4% annual increases
DES MOINES — Iowa’s K-12 public school system would receive an immediate $300 million infusion of state funding under an education policy plan announced Wednesday by Deidre DeJear, the Democratic candidate for governor. DeJear, a businesswoman from Des Moines, is challenging Republican incumbent Kim Reynolds, who has been...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux City Journal
Hard Rock Sioux City could soon change hands as Iowa gaming commission approves Churchill Downs purchase
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — The company that owns the site of the Kentucky Derby is one step closer to purchasing the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City after receiving approval from the state’s Racing and Gaming Commission on Thursday. The unanimous approval, which came after little discussion from...
Sioux City Journal
WATCH NOW: Siouxland Expo Center gets new name
The Siouxland Expo Center is now the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center, after a 15-year, $1.1 million naming rights agreement with the pork company was announced. Butz, a Drake University graduate, has been at the Journal since 2005, covering a variety of beats, including public safety, health care and city government. She has won state and national awards, primarily for coverage of addiction and mental health.
Sioux City Journal
Weekender Calendar
Ginuwine with C-Note Bankin, 8 p.m., Aug. 26; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. The Bellamy Brothers, 8 p.m., Aug. 27; Blackbird Bend Casino, 17214 210th St., Onawa, Iowa. Information: 844-622-2121. Buckcherry, 8 p.m., Sept. 2; Hard Rock Casino, 111 3rd St. Information: 712-226-7625. Paige Rose Band, 8...
Sioux City Journal
Jackley readies to take AG's office, looking for top deputy
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Former South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley will spend this campaign season searching for the next director of the Division of Criminal Investigation to join him in the attorney general's office after no other candidate has emerged to challenge his bid to take his old job back.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sioux City Journal
Man gets probation for pouring gas on couple
SIOUX CITY -- An Omaha man who bound a Sioux City couple in their home and poured gasoline on them has been placed on probation. Richard Polak, 43, pleaded guilty Thursday in Woodbury County District Court to second-degree burglary and second-degree arson, charges reduced from first-degree burglary and first-degree arson as part of a plea agreement.
Sioux City Journal
19-year-old professional South Dakota bull rider on the challenges of taking on a one-ton opponent
Adrenaline races through Mason Moody's body each time he enters the bull bucking chute. As soon as the doors are released, it becomes a battle between himself and a one-ton bull. "Nothing can beat the excitement that I feel at that moment," the 150-pound Moody explained. "You hang on because...
Sioux City Journal
Takeaways from Tuesday's primaries, special elections
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis learned who his Democratic challenger will be this fall. The impact of redistricting was on full display. Democrats sorted through rivalries amongst themselves. And abortion may give Democrats a lifeline in an otherwise rough November. The most intense stretch of the midterm primary season ended Tuesday...
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (26) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Comments / 1