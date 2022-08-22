Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion, and while a rematch with Kamaru Usman is the obvious choice, is it the best one?. On an all-new episode of Between the Links, the panel will react to Edwards’ stunning last-minute KO of Usman in the main event of UFC 278, what the first title defense for Edwards should be, and what Usman’s future looks like. In addition, topics include Luke Rockhold retiring after a hard fought battle with Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili’s win over José Aldo and how it shapes the bantamweight division, Mike Perry’s win over Michael Page at #BKFCLondon, the UFC 279 matchup between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang, and more.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO