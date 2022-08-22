Read full article on original website
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 official after Moraes passes hydration test
Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 is on. The headlining flyweight (135-pound) championship bout of Friday’s One on Prime Video 1 event in Singapore became official after Moraes passed a hydration test and successfully made weight for his rematch with Johnson. Moraes failed his initial hydration test at Thursday’s...
Jorge Masvidal blasts ‘has been’ Daniel Cormier for suggesting Leon Edwards refuse to fight him, Cormier responds
Jorge Masvidal is none too pleased with Daniel Cormier. At UFC 278, Leon Edwards became the new UFC welterweight champion with a fifth-round comeback knockout of Kamaru Usman. Following the win, Masvidal was quick to suggest he should get the first shot at Edwards’ welterweight title, but Cormier rebuffed this idea.
New video shows Kamaru Usman’s instant backstage reaction after stunning loss to Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman handled his first UFC loss with grace, even in the moments after his stunning defeat at the hands of Leon Edwards at UFC 278. New video released Wednesday by documentarian Will Harris of Anatomy of a Fighter showcased a before and after look into Usman on a day that will forever live in MMA infamy. Set as more than a 3-to-1 betting favorite, Usman was up on the scorecards at UFC 278 and 56 seconds away from tying Anderson Silva’s hallowed record for the best-ever start to a UFC career (16-0) before suffering an improbable fifth-round knockout loss via head kick.
Angela Hill to fight Emily Ducote at Dec. 3 UFC event
Angela Hill is staying busy as usual. MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Hill (14-12) is set to fight Emily Ducote (12-6) in a strawweight bout at the UFC’s upcoming Dec. 3 event, with a location still to be finalized.
Heck of a Morning: Colby Covington’s place in title conversation, UFC re-releases media hit piece, more
While there are many options for new welterweight champion Leon Edwards for his first title defense, could Colby Covington be a realistic option as Chael Sonnen suggested recently?. On an all-new Free-For-All Friday edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck gives his thoughts on the suggestion Covington...
ONE Championship weigh-in video: Adriano Moraes fails initial hydration test ahead of Demetrious Johnson rematch
Adriano Moraes’ latest title defense has hit a snag. The reigning ONE Championship flyweight (135-pound) champion is scheduled to defend his title for a second time against former UFC champion Demetrious Johnson at ONE on Prime Video 1 on Friday in Singapore, however he failed his hydration test at Thursday’s official weigh-ins and the bout is not yet locked in.
‘The UFC traded this man’: Pros react to Demetrious Johnson’s vicious revenge KO of Adriano Moraes
Demetrious Johnson is back? Nah, Demetrious Johnson never left. At age 36, “Mighty Mouse” made a quite a statement on Friday night, blowing the doors off Adriano Moraes with a thunderous “Knockout of the Year” candidate to capture the ONE Championship flyweight title in the main event of the promotion’s debut on Amazon Prime.
Alexander Volkanovski warns of hazards of Paddy Pimblett’s extreme weight cuts: ‘It’s terrible for you’
Alexander Volkanovski knows all about dramatic weight loss. The UFC champion was once a rugby league player who tipped the scales at over 200 pounds, a far cry from the 145-pound limit he currently competes at as the No. 1 featherweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings and the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world.
Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights
Watch Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 2 full fight video highlights from the main event of ONE Championship’s Amazon Prime debut, courtesy of ONE Championship. Johnson vs. Moraes took place August 27 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson (31-4-1) sought revenge against ONE champion Adriano Moraes (20-4) following a second-round knockout loss in their April 2021 first meeting. The fight aired live on Amazon Prime.
Missed Fists: Fighter destroyed by brutal face-first slam
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. Before we proceed to the usual fighting festivities, let’s all...
Kevin Holland vs. Daniel Rodriguez added to UFC 279 lineup
The UFC’s next pay-per-view event has added another welterweight matchup. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed with MMA Fighting on Friday at the fight between Kevin Holland and Daniel Rodriguez will take place at UFC 279, which takes place Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The promotion subsequently confirmed the booking.
DAMN! They Were Good: Debating Daniel Cormier’s place in the all-time MMA pantheon
DAMN! They Were Good celebrates the careers of the most exciting and influential fighters in MMA history, and this episode, we are covering the career of UFC Hall of Famer and two-time Olympian, Daniel Cormier. Cormier entered MMA after a distinguished freestyle wrestling career and had almost immediate success, winning...
ONE Championship results: Demetrious Johnson gets revenge, demolishes Adriano Moraes with brutal KO
Demetrious Johnson got his revenge. Sixteen months after suffering the first knockout defeat of his career, the all-time great returned the favor, knocking out Adriano Moraes with a savage two-shot combination to capture the ONE Championship flyweight title on Friday in the main event of ONE’s broadcast debut on Amazon Prime. The stoppage officially came at 3:50 of the fourth round, giving Johnson the distinction of becoming the first man to knock out Moraes.
Rodtang Jitmuangnon out of ONE on Prime Video 1 grand prix bout due to weight and hydration issue
Rodtang Jitmuangnon will not be competing for ONE Championship this weekend. ONE officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Thursday that Rodtang is out of his muay Thai flyweight grand prix semifinal bout against Savvas Michael, which was to take place at ONE on Prime Video 1 in Singapore on Friday. The withdrawal is due to a weight and hydration issue.
Video: UFC 278 ‘Fight Motion’ showcases Leon Edwards’ shocking title win, Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold war
The latest edition of UFC ‘Fight Motion’ includes an in-depth, slow motion look at the entire main event fight between Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards at UFC 278. Unfortunately, the highlight did not include Edwards’ stunning come-from-behind head kick knockout that some are calling the greatest head kick in UFC history, but it does show Edwards celebrating his hard-fought win.
Between the Links: Leon Edwards is crowned, Kamaru Usman’s future, Luke Rockhold retires, and more
Leon Edwards is the new UFC welterweight champion, and while a rematch with Kamaru Usman is the obvious choice, is it the best one?. On an all-new episode of Between the Links, the panel will react to Edwards’ stunning last-minute KO of Usman in the main event of UFC 278, what the first title defense for Edwards should be, and what Usman’s future looks like. In addition, topics include Luke Rockhold retiring after a hard fought battle with Paulo Costa, Merab Dvalishvili’s win over José Aldo and how it shapes the bantamweight division, Mike Perry’s win over Michael Page at #BKFCLondon, the UFC 279 matchup between Tony Ferguson and Li Jingliang, and more.
Mike Perry includes Jon Jones on hit list topped by Jake Paul
Mike Perry’s face is still swollen from his sudden-death win over Michael “Venom” Page at BKFC 27, and in his words, he now aims to “eat bullets” against a hit list that includes Jake Paul, Oleksandr Usyk, Mike Tyson, KSI and Jon Jones. Perry has...
Leon Edwards welcomes Nate Diaz rematch if Diaz beats Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 279
Leon Edwards is the new welterweight king, and he has no shortage of possible opponents he’s interested in for his first defense. At UFC 278, Edwards authored one of the greatest comebacks in UFC history, knocking out Kamaru Usman in the fifth round to claim the UFC welterweight title. Now, as the champion, the world is Edwards’ oyster, and so as far as what comes next, he the main thing “Rocky” is concerned about is not who is his first title defense comes against, but where it takes place.
Paulo Costa undergoes surgery for broken hand, eyes January return to the UFC
Paulo Costa fractured his right hand during his 15-minute clash with Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 this past Saturday in Salt Lake City and has already went under the knife to fix the damage. The Brazilian middleweight revealed on his YouTube channel that he underwent surgery Thursday and it was...
Din Thomas defends analysis before Leon Edwards’ shocking KO — and why it helped create ‘memorable moment’
Din Thomas has taken some heat for his analysis prior to Leon Edwards’ crowning moment at UFC 278, and he stands by his words. Thomas served as a fourth voice during the main event between Edwards and Kamaru Usman at this past Saturday’s card in Salt Lake City, where Edwards landed a shocking last-minute head-kick KO to win the title in the fifth round. During the final round of a fight that saw Usman up 39-37 on all three judges’ scorecards, the booth went to Thomas to give his thoughts on what was happening with the now-welterweight champion.
