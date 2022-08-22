Read full article on original website
Picayune Item
Jovan Austin Hired As MSU Men’s Hoops Director Of Operations
STARKVILLE – Jovan Austin, a graduate assistant on two of New Mexico State’s NCAA Tournament squads, has been reunited on Chris Jans‘ staff as the Director of Operations for Mississippi State men’s basketball announced Friday. Austin has spent the last three seasons as an assistant coach...
Picayune Item
Dawgs Ready for First Home Match of Season
STARKVILLE – After an undefeated road trip, the Mississippi State soccer program returns to the pitch Thursday night (Aug. 25), this time on familiar grounds when Lipscomb (1-1-0) arrives to Starkville. The first home match of the season will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT. “We have been waiting...
Picayune Item
Cowbell Yell Set For Sept. 1 Inside Davis Wade Stadium
STARKVILLE – With the 2022 season opener on the horizon, Bulldog football students and fans are invited to kick off the season inside Davis Wade Stadium at 9 p.m. CT on Thursday, Sept. 1 with Mississippi State’s 11th annual Cowbell Yell. Bulldog fans of all ages are encouraged...
