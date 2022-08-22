STARKVILLE – After an undefeated road trip, the Mississippi State soccer program returns to the pitch Thursday night (Aug. 25), this time on familiar grounds when Lipscomb (1-1-0) arrives to Starkville. The first home match of the season will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT. “We have been waiting...

