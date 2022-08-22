ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Again in LA County

By City News Service
 5 days ago
LOS ANGELES (CNS) - The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continues to fall, dropping by another 10 people to 930, according to the latest state figures.

Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 94 were being treated in intensive care, up from 91 the previous day.

County officials have said that roughly 43% of the COVID-positive patients were actually admitted for virus-related illness, while the others were admitted for other reasons, with some only learning they were infected when they were tested at the hospital.

The latest numbers come one day after the county reported 4,274 new cases and 13 additional COVID-related deaths, bringing its cumulative totals to 3,375,907 cases and 33,003 fatalities since the pandemic began.

The average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus was 10.1% as of Friday.

County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said in a statement that while case and hospital numbers are down, a large segment of the population remains susceptible to severe illness if they get infected.

"While lower case (numbers) and hospitalizations are welcomed, the continued high rate of transmission places many individuals at elevated risk of getting infected, and, for some, there can be serious consequences to a COVID infection," she said. "People facing higher risk from COVID include many of our family and friends, along with community residents we encounter every day. Older people, people with underlying health conditions, those who are immunocompromised and those who are unvaccinated are all at elevated risk of experiencing a bad outcome if they get infected.

"There are also many who face higher risk because their job brings them close to a large number of people. These are often the people we rely on every day to provide food and medicines, to take care of us when we are sick, to drive our buses and trains, to teach and care for our children, and to provide us with essential goods and services. Others face higher risk because they live in very dense communities and overcrowded housing, where viral spread is easier," Ferrer continued.

The county Department of Public Health has urged residents to get tested for COVID often, most notably if they have been exposed or have symptoms, before and after gatherings and when they travel. Health officials reminded residents that if they test positive, they must isolate. If they test negative but still have symptoms, they should remain at home and test again within 24 to 48 hours.

The county does not report COVID data on weekends.

smobserved.com

How Many People Have Actually Died from Covid-19 in Los Angeles County?

August 22, 2022 - The Los Angeles County Public Health Department claims that 31,291 residents have died of Covid-19 as of August 22 since the pandemic began in March, 2020. But have that many people actually died from the effects of becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus? Given the loose definition health officials use for a Covid death, it is not at all clear.
