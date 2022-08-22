ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Timothy Weah’s injury could keep him out of the USMNT’s September games

By Seth Vertelney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago

Timothy Weah’s time on the sidelines is going to be longer than initially expected — and it also may have ruled out a potential transfer to Valencia.

Lille coach Paulo Fonseca said last week that Weah’s ankle injury would likely keep him out for the club’s first two games of the season.

But one week later, Lille president Olivier Létang said the injury would keep Weah out at least three more weeks, which could mean he misses the USMNT’s final two World Cup tuneups on September 23 and 27 against Japan and Saudi Arabia.

“For Timothy Weah, he is injured in the ankle and has three weeks of immobilization,” Létang said at a press conference on Saturday.

Létang also spoke about Weah’s potential transfer to Valencia, saying there had been some interest from the La Liga side but that 22-year-old is now set to stay in France.

“We spoke with Timo, but there were no more requests than that. Valencia was there,” Létang said. “… [Weah] is expected to stay too.”

List

The Americans Abroad Five: Suddenly the strikers are red hot

Related
Casemiro had the best response when asked about missing this year’s Champions League

Casemiro’s move from Real Madrid to Manchester United has raised a few eyebrows across Europe, in part because he was leaving one of the most successful teams in recent history to join, well, Manchester United. Case in point: While Casemiro would have been defending his Champions League title this season with Madrid, he will instead be playing in the Europa League with Manchester United. ESPN Brazil put the obvious question to Casemiro, asking him why he would voluntarily give up a spot in the Champions League this season. The Brazilian was ready with an answer. “Well, I have five already, right?” he said...
SOCCER
