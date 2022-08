Mr. Trerion Tashaun Harvey of Warrenton passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022. He was born on May 21, 2000, to Mary Harvey and Terry Richardson. Tre had reached the age of 22 years. Tre graduated from St. Clair High School and enlisted in the United States Army. He proudly...

WARRENTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO