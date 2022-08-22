Raspberry Pi has a limited amount of RAM and more cannot be added since it is a single-board computer. The Pi 3 has a mere 1GB of RAM. The Pi 4, depending upon the model has up to 8GB RAM. Software applications at times demand more memory. Most of the time this memory requirement is a brief spike. When this happens, the Raspberry Pi will either "freeze" or "crash" due to the limited memory. The crash might also lead to the SD card becoming corrupted, resulting in data loss.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO