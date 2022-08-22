Read full article on original website
How to Get Started With Software-Defined Radio on Linux
Software-defined radio is a hobby enjoyed by millions worldwide. With it, you can receive radio signals on your Linux PC using only software and a cheap USB dongle. You will be able to listen to commercial radio stations, as well as frequencies that are outside the range of normal FM radios, and you even receive complex data such as pictures over the radio.
How to Change the Default Download Location in Popular Browsers
Have you ever downloaded a file and had no idea where your computer stored it? Or did you have to endlessly scroll through your browser history, so you can re-download the file?. To prevent this from happening again, you should change your browser’s default download location. In this article, we’ll...
How to Search in the Sidebar Within Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, and Firefox
A search sidebar is a browser feature that displays search results within a side panel. Search sidebars aren’t exactly a universal feature in web browsers. However, developers are starting to recognize the merits of having side panels to search in. Edge was among the first browsers to incorporate a...
5 Go Frameworks for Your Next Web App
Web development is one of many fields in which you can use Go. Many companies and projects use Go on the backend of their web applications, mainly for its speed, ease of use, and package ecosystem. The net/http package has most of the functionality you'll need to build web applications...
The 5 Best Video Conferencing Programs for Windows 10
Video-conferencing services are fantastic for organizing and attending work-related meetings or gatherings. They're also great for communicating with family and friends in different locations worldwide, and they let you sign up as part of an online class. Whatever your reason for video conferencing, there are numerous applications out there suited...
What Is a Registry File in Windows, and How Do You Create and Use One?
When making changes to the Windows Registry, you can open the Registry Editor and edit the keys and values you need to adjust. But what if you need to make a lot of changes all at once? When this happens, entering them one by one can get tedious pretty quickly.
How to Fix the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool When It's Stuck
The Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool is a useful program that checks your RAM for potential issues. It usually locates and fixes issues that can result in slower system performance, frequent freezes or hangs, and blue screens. The system will typically suggest automatically that you run the Memory Diagnostic Tool when...
How to Set Your iPhone's Keyboard to Show Upper Case Letters
Apple offers various accessibility features currently unmatched by any other entity in the tech industry. From tools to aid in vision, hearing, and physical and motor efficiency, there are tons of features you didn't even know you needed. One such feature is the option to display upper case letters on...
Notion vs. Taskade: Which Productivity App Is the Best?
Regardless of whether you work alone or as part of a team, keeping track of your projects is a good idea. Doing so will enable you to get a clearer picture of the tasks you need to complete each day, and it’ll also ensure that others don’t have to second-guess how far each has progressed.
The 8 Best Calendar Apps for Time Management
Learning how to manage time is a skill that requires discipline and considerable effort. It's a constant struggle for many people to manage their time effectively, meet deadlines, and make sure that they uphold their commitments. While technology can't teach you discipline just yet, there are some aids that you...
How to Use JaxCore to Customize the Windows Start Menu
The default Windows Start menu is quite helpful, but what if you could make it more customizable and visually appealing? You can do so with the help of an open-source app called JaxCore. Using JaxCore, you can modify the appearance of the Windows Start menu with a single click. The...
Here's the Easy Way to Add Virtual Memory (Swap) to Your Raspberry Pi
Raspberry Pi has a limited amount of RAM and more cannot be added since it is a single-board computer. The Pi 3 has a mere 1GB of RAM. The Pi 4, depending upon the model has up to 8GB RAM. Software applications at times demand more memory. Most of the time this memory requirement is a brief spike. When this happens, the Raspberry Pi will either "freeze" or "crash" due to the limited memory. The crash might also lead to the SD card becoming corrupted, resulting in data loss.
What Would Happen if You Disabled Chrome on Android?
You may have noticed that there are some apps on your Android device that cannot be uninstalled or disabled by conventional means. This is sometimes due to the fundamental role that those apps play in your device's functions. For Android, Google Chrome is one of those apps. So, what would...
Why You Should Change Your Plex Password Right Now
Plex users, who employ the service to manage and stream their media libraries at home, need to change their passwords as soon as possible, due to a data breach dumping the credentials of users into the hands of a third party. What Is the Plex Data Breach?. Account holders were...
How to Create a CRUD API With Golang's Gin and MongoDB
Golang is one of the top-paying, in-demand programming languages with many applications. When paired with frameworks like Gin, Revel, and gorilla/mux, you can easily create an API with Go. Learn how to create a CRUD API in Golang using the Gin HTTP framework. Initial Setup and Installation. Get started with...
Everything You Need to Know About Linux Mint
Linux Mint is one of the most popular desktop Linux distributions of the past decade, and there's a lot written about it on the internet. But what is Linux Mint and why is it so well-known among the Linux community?. By the end, you'll have a deep understanding of the...
Windows 11's Task Manager Will Soon Let You Make Kernel Dumps in Real Time
With every little update, Microsoft is making Windows 11 better and better. Now, the company has made Task Manager even better by adding the ability to create a kernel dump in real time. A New Feature for Windows 11's Task Manager. The folks over at Neowin managed to catch a...
How to Memoize Functions and Values in JavaScript and React
Memoization is an optimization technique, similar to caching. It works by storing the previous results of a function call and using those results the next time the function runs. It is especially useful in computation-heavy apps that repeat function calls on the same parameters. You can use memoization in plain...
How to Make Your Apple Watch Update Faster
If you own an Apple Watch, you know how long it can take to update your device. You've probably deferred updates simply because you didn't have the time—you have to keep the Watch charged and your iPhone next to it, which is inconvenient. This can be a problem, especially if the update is meant to solve a security issue.
How to Set Up a Coinbase Wallet (and Why You Should)
Coinbase is the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the US and one of the largest in the world by trading volume. Known for its beginner-friendly design, it also has a crypto wallet that you can use both on the web and your mobile device. If you don't know about Coinbase Wallet...
