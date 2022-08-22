Read full article on original website
floridaweekly.com
Punta Gorda Airport celebrates Air Center opening
Punta Gorda Airport now boasts the newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot PGD Air Center, located on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport at 27450 Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda, just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area. The PGD Air Center houses FBO operations, aircraft fueling, meeting and...
Future development plans create evacuation concerns
On Thursday, plans for future development were met with a worry that development could slow down people trying to escape during an emergency.
Bayfront working to find alternatives for visitors after losing permit
The Naples City Council revoked the live music permit for the entertainment complex as it worked through noise complaints from some of the people who live nearby.
floridaweekly.com
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
— Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Saturday. Readers are advised to double-check with venues to ensure that events have not been canceled or rescheduled. ART. Last...
businessobserverfl.com
New York investor pays $50M for Lee Health skilled nursing facility
Lee Health’s Gulf Coast Medical Center Skilled Nursing Unit has been sold to a New York investor. The facility, which is at 13960 Plantation Road in Fort Myers, brought $49.7 million. The health system is the only tenant in the facility and has 16 years remaining on its lease...
WINKNEWS.com
Luxury apartment complex ready to break ground in Cape Coral
Luxury apartments, a parking garage, and office space; that is what is planned for a more than $100 million project in Cape Coral. The Cove at 47th groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, across from Corksoakers restaurant. Construction crews will tear down the gates surrounding the lot. The city says that...
WINKNEWS.com
Odyssey by Soltura welcomes first tenants of new rental community concept in Fort Myers
In this Gulfshore Business report, one thing missing from apartment living is the added space of a backyard, but one developer is giving renters just that. Danville Leadbetter and his company bought the land off Forum Boulevard for $650,000. 15 months later, the first tenants moved in enjoying amenities such...
Mysuncoast.com
Two fatalities reported in South Venice
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two fatalities in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. According to the report, it was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. Currently the SCSO Is stating that there is no threat...
Florida Weekly
Junk King expands its kingdom with new Naples location
The eco-friendly junk removal service Junk King has recently expanded its services in southwest Florida under the management of Shauna and Joseph Posca. The addition of Junk King Naples will bring the brand’s eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Florida. The Poscas are starting their reign with diverse experience...
WINKNEWS.com
Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities
A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
3 Small Florida Cities Make List of Top Cities People Want to Move to in 2022
It may not be surprising that Florida cities top the nation for sought-after destinations to which relocators want to move. Recent data by the real estate company Redfin.com indicated that Florida's Tampa and Miami were among the most popular destinations in the entire country for those looking to relocate.
Florida Weekly
Home Depot proposes its third big-box store in Naples area
Q: Any truth to a new Home Depot at 41 and Collier in Naples? If so, any idea where it will be built? Will they close one of the other two? Thanks. — Mary Ryan, Naples. A: The Home Depot company proposes to build a new 132,549-square-foot home improvement business on U.S. 41 East at Habitat Road, about a mile northwest of Collier Boulevard, but the development news is not ready for a corporate announcement yet. Early details, though, are available from documents recently filed with the Collier County Growth Management Department.
2 found dead in Sarasota County neighborhood
Two people were found dead in Sarasota County on Friday evening.
floridapolitics.com
Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money
Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit
Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Chicken Salad Chick hiring more than 140 positions for new SWFL locations
Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual, Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurant, plans to hire more than 140 people to join its team in Southwest Florida, opening three new locations in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Estero. Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick is hiring for its first restaurant set to open this September in Fort Myers Walk Village.
gulfshorebusiness.com
East Naples land sells for $8.9 million
Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park
Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
WINKNEWS.com
School bus crash in Bonita Springs
A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle happened in Bonita Springs Friday afternoon. According to the Bonita Fire Department, the crash occurred on Downs Drive and Bonita Beach Road. There is one person hurt but it’s unknown if they were on the school bus or from the other vehicle.
drifttravel.com
SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’S PREMIERE COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO FORT MYERS
The award-winning 10-day festival highlights the creative talent behind some of country music’s biggest hits. Modeled initially on Key West’s Songwriters Festival held in May, Island Hopper has now become an international festival – providing guests and artists with three unique locations to enjoy the festival. The...
