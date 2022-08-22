ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte County, FL

floridaweekly.com

Punta Gorda Airport celebrates Air Center opening

Punta Gorda Airport now boasts the newly constructed, 13,500-square-foot PGD Air Center, located on the north side of Punta Gorda Airport at 27450 Challenger Blvd., Punta Gorda, just east of the 600-series T-Hangars in the PGD AviEx development area. The PGD Air Center houses FBO operations, aircraft fueling, meeting and...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
floridaweekly.com

WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO

ART. Last...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Luxury apartment complex ready to break ground in Cape Coral

Luxury apartments, a parking garage, and office space; that is what is planned for a more than $100 million project in Cape Coral. The Cove at 47th groundbreaking is set for Wednesday, across from Corksoakers restaurant. Construction crews will tear down the gates surrounding the lot. The city says that...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Two fatalities reported in South Venice

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two fatalities in the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. According to the report, it was an isolated incident and all parties are accounted for. Currently the SCSO Is stating that there is no threat...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
Florida Weekly

Junk King expands its kingdom with new Naples location

The eco-friendly junk removal service Junk King has recently expanded its services in southwest Florida under the management of Shauna and Joseph Posca. The addition of Junk King Naples will bring the brand’s eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Florida. The Poscas are starting their reign with diverse experience...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Death investigation in Sarasota reveals two fatalities

A death investigation involving two fatalities in South Venice Friday night. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, an investigation is happening at the 800 block of East Seminole Drive in South Venice. This is an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public. The 800 block...
SOUTH VENICE, FL
Florida Weekly

Home Depot proposes its third big-box store in Naples area

Q: Any truth to a new Home Depot at 41 and Collier in Naples? If so, any idea where it will be built? Will they close one of the other two? Thanks. — Mary Ryan, Naples. A: The Home Depot company proposes to build a new 132,549-square-foot home improvement business on U.S. 41 East at Habitat Road, about a mile northwest of Collier Boulevard, but the development news is not ready for a corporate announcement yet. Early details, though, are available from documents recently filed with the Collier County Growth Management Department.
NAPLES, FL
floridapolitics.com

Naples assisted living facility hit with $32K fine for holding former residents’ money

Following a transfer, discharge or death, an assisted living facility has 45 days to send a prorated refund to the former resident or his or her estate. A Naples assisted living facility (ALF) has been hit with an administrative fine of more than $32,000 for failing to return more than $20,000 in prorated refunds within 45 days to nine former residents who had been discharged from the facility.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Bayfront in Naples loses outdoor live entertainment permit

Bayfront, the Naples shopping, dining and residential development at the corner of Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 on the Gordon River, is no longer allowed to have outdoor music and events as Naples City Council voted to revoke the development’s live entertainment permit. Bayfront has a history of receiving...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Chicken Salad Chick hiring more than 140 positions for new SWFL locations

Chicken Salad Chick, a fast-casual, Southern-inspired chicken salad restaurant, plans to hire more than 140 people to join its team in Southwest Florida, opening three new locations in Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Estero. Located at 7925 Dani Drive, Chicken Salad Chick is hiring for its first restaurant set to open this September in Fort Myers Walk Village.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

East Naples land sells for $8.9 million

Latigo Naples LLC purchased three conjoined parcels totaling 18.95 commercial acres at 8552 Collier Blvd. in East Naples from Amerisite LLC for $8,995,000. Gary Tasman and Shawn Stoneburner of Cushman & Wakefield Commercial Property Southwest Florida represented the buyer and seller. A Class A apartment complex with 265 units is planned, and the company intends to break ground by the end of the year.
NAPLES, FL
Longboat Observer

Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park

Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

School bus crash in Bonita Springs

A crash involving a school bus and another vehicle happened in Bonita Springs Friday afternoon. According to the Bonita Fire Department, the crash occurred on Downs Drive and Bonita Beach Road. There is one person hurt but it’s unknown if they were on the school bus or from the other vehicle.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
drifttravel.com

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA’S PREMIERE COUNTRY MUSIC FESTIVAL RETURNS TO FORT MYERS

The award-winning 10-day festival highlights the creative talent behind some of country music’s biggest hits. Modeled initially on Key West’s Songwriters Festival held in May, Island Hopper has now become an international festival – providing guests and artists with three unique locations to enjoy the festival. The...
FORT MYERS, FL

