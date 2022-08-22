Read full article on original website
Data: Redfin; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios VisualsAbout half of all home sellers in the Phoenix area decreased their initial asking prices last month, one of several indicators that the Valley's red-hot housing market is cooling off.What's happening: In July, 50.1% of home listings dropped their asking prices, compared with 21.7% in July 2021, according to the real estate company Redfin.That gives the Valley the eighth-highest share of home listings with price decreases last month out of the top 97 metro areas in the U.S.Redfin cited the Phoenix metro area as having the 17th fastest-cooling housing market in the country, based on...
Consumer prices fell 0.1% in July, as plunging gasoline prices dragged down a price index that's closely watched by the Federal Reserve. Why it matters: It's an encouraging sign for the Fed as it wages an intense battle against inflation. Still, even as price gains cool they remain uncomfortably high. Inflation is still up 6.3% compared to this time last year by this measure, the highest in decades.
Utah has yet to spend tens of millions of dollars in emergency rental assistance it received from the federal government to help renters during the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: The undistributed assistance could be forfeited if it's not spent by Sept. 30. By the numbers: Of the $215 million...
Box CEO Aaron Levie says his company is seeing strong business, even as his customers struggle to deal with inflation, supply-chain challenges and an uncertain path back to traditional office life. "Every enterprise on the planet is dealing with some mix of macroeconomic or business-specific challenges," Levie told Axios in...
Workers prefer to come into the office just once a week — a trend that's expanding as the hybrid work model goes mainstream, our Axios What's Next colleagues write.By the numbers: Workplace occupancy data company Basking, which tracks workers' comings and goings, found 50% of workers globally who visited the office in the second quarter of 2022 did so only once a week. That's up from 44% the previous quarter, according to Bloomberg.The same report found that 15% fewer people are coming into the office four or five days a week compared to earlier this year.Zoom in: Boston's office workers...
What happened when a profit-obsessed private equity firm bought a beloved Henrico County nursing home?Things went downhill fast, according to an investigation published Thursday by the New Yorker.What's happening: The Little Sisters of the Poor, an order of Catholic nuns dedicated to caring for the elderly, had been operating St. Joseph's Home for the Aged in the Richmond area for more than 150 years.But with their ranks thinning, the nuns sold the home last year.The new buyer: The Portopiccolo Group, a private-equity firm based in New Jersey that owns more than 100 nursing homes.Under its management, staffing was cut, amenities...
