Northern Arts & Culture: Judy Parlato at Zero Degrees Gallery
Judy Parlato is the guest artist at Zero Degrees Gallery for the month of August 2022. Her creative journey started in frustration, with initial trouble working on traditional quilting techniques. She persevered by learning a new way to create in a collage style, and from there, she's taken on numerous creative challenges. Calling it an "art sandwich," her method of layering quilting fabrics to create art pieces results in stunning quilt work.
UPPCO to close Boney Falls boat launch next week
ESCANABA, MI— The boat launch on the Boney Falls reservoir will be closed to the public on Monday. Upper Peninsula Power Company says the closure is required for de-mobilization of equipment used for maintenance and improvements over the summer. Crews will be disassembling a construction barge and unloading materials.
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
