Judy Parlato is the guest artist at Zero Degrees Gallery for the month of August 2022. Her creative journey started in frustration, with initial trouble working on traditional quilting techniques. She persevered by learning a new way to create in a collage style, and from there, she's taken on numerous creative challenges. Calling it an "art sandwich," her method of layering quilting fabrics to create art pieces results in stunning quilt work.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO