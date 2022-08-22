NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.

4 DAYS AGO