Fall forecast just updated; The temperature map is dark orange
NOAA updated the fall forecast last week, and they stick with a prognostication of a warmer than normal fall season. NOAA says the driving force for fall weather is going to be a La Niña that appears to be strengthening right now. La Niña is when a large part of the tropical Pacific Ocean is colder than normal on the surface. A strengthening La Niña means the surface water temperature anomalies are drifting farther from average.
wnmufm.org
Northern Arts & Culture: Judy Parlato at Zero Degrees Gallery
Judy Parlato is the guest artist at Zero Degrees Gallery for the month of August 2022. Her creative journey started in frustration, with initial trouble working on traditional quilting techniques. She persevered by learning a new way to create in a collage style, and from there, she's taken on numerous creative challenges. Calling it an "art sandwich," her method of layering quilting fabrics to create art pieces results in stunning quilt work.
