ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, NM

Park evacuates due to flash flooding

By Odessa American
Odessa American
Odessa American
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Oerts_0hQZQzLq00
Carlsbad Caverns flash flood crossing the Carlsbad Caverns Highway (NM 7) at mile marker 4.5, 4:06 p.m. MST on August 20, 2022 . (NPS/L. Steele)

CARLSBAD, N.M. On Saturday, a flash flood occurred in the park with 20-foot deep water flowing across sections of the main road, causing visitors and staff to shelter in place at the visitor center.

At 2 p.m., as a result of thunderstorm activity in the park, rangers began the process of evacuating visitors from the park and closed inbound traffic. The National Weather Service contacted the park at 2:24 p.m. to report a flash flood warning for Walnut Canyon, the only access to the visitor center and cavern.

By 3:10 p.m., water began pooling in the Walnut Canyon wash, and the flash flood began flowing over the park road at 3:15 p.m. About 200 visitors and park staff remained safely at the visitor center for about nine hours until the water receded and the road was cleared of debris.

While visitors remained at the visitor center, rangers ensured they were kept up-to-date on the situation. In addition, ranger programs and activities were provided to visitors to help with the long wait until the road reopened. The park’s concessions operator reopened to make food available to visitors.

During the evacuation, rangers and personnel from Eddy County Fire & Rescue and New Mexico State Police were stationed at the water crossings to monitor and ensure visitors safely crossed these sections of the road. By 11:53 p.m., all visitors and staff were evacuated from the park.

Every year the monsoon season (mid-June through September) brings the primary precipitation to the area. Thunderstorms are common during this time and flash flooding of washes can occur rapidly in a manner of minutes, even in areas where rain is not occurring.

Continual assessments of conditions at the park are still being conducted. Please check the Carlsbad Caverns National Park website and social media pages for updates on status of park operations.

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

The history of deadly, damaging floods in Southern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Summer monsoons can bring massive rain and torrential flooding in Southern New Mexico. Recently the residents of Carlsbad, Silver City, and Ruidoso have seen devastating reminders of the dangers of floodwater – but it’s not the first time. Carlsbad: No stranger to flash flooding On August 21, 2022 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns […]
KRQE News 13

Study predicts some New Mexico counties could see more 100+ degree heat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Could New Mexico start seeing more 100-degree Fahrenheit days in the near future? A new study by a non-profit climate research group suggests the Land of Enchantment should expect more triple-digit temperature days in the coming years. First Street Foundation recently released a nationwide climate risk study showing that the number of […]
KOAT 7

One rescued after vehicle is swept away in flooded stream in Chaves County

CHAVES COUNTY, N.M. — One person was rescued after their vehicle was swept away in the Rio Felix early Sunday morning in Chaves County. Officials with the Dexter Fire Department said they responded to the Rio Felix just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning for a report of a vehicle being swept away by flooding. Fire officials said the person was on the roof of their vehicle but floating downstream.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carlsbad, NM
KRQE News 13

Flooding takes place across southeastern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Across the state, torrential rain is causing major flooding, impacting places from Dexter to Ruidoso to Carlsbad Caverns. Early Sunday morning, Dexter Fire Rescue saved a man after his SUV was swept away by flood waters. In a video posted on Facebook of that swift water rescue, crews arrived to see the […]
NBC News

Tourists stranded at Carlsbad Caverns as southwest faces unrelenting rain

A weekend of unrelenting rains swept across the southwest this weekend. In New Mexico, surging water stranded 150 tourists at Carlsbad National Parks. In Utah, rescue crews at Zion National Park are still searching for graduate student Jetal Agnihotri, who was swept away. Meanwhile, in the northeast, drought-like conditions are switching to severe storms and heavy rains. Delta Airlines is already issuing travel waivers due to the threat of severe weather. Aug. 21, 2022.
UTAH STATE
KRQE News 13

Carlsbad Caverns tourists evacuated from visitor’s center

CARLSBAD, N.M. (KRQE) – In Carlsbad, about 150 tourists at Carlsbad Caverns were evacuated after rains caused roads out of the park to be impassable. News 13 spoke to one tourist who was still at the visitor’s center Saturday night. “Even a park ranger told us he was never run into a situation like this, he’s […]
CARLSBAD, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood Warning#New Mexico State Police#Eddy County Fire Rescue
KRQE News 13

Police investigate after Dexter student brings gun to campus

DEXTER, N.M. (KRQE) – There was a scare at Dexter Schools Wednesday morning after reports of a student with a gun. “At that time, at about 9 am this morning, we received a call that a student at Dexter schools possibly had a gun in possession,” said Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington. It prompted a big police […]
DEXTER, NM
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
3K+
Followers
380
Post
439K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy