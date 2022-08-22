On 08/09/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at 2640 Enterprise Drive, Target. Surveillance video shows the victim leaving their shopping cart, containing their wallet and other items, and entering the dressing rooms at approximately 2:00 p.m. While in the dressing room, the suspect approaches the shopping cart and grabs the wallet before leaving the store in a silver SUV at approximately 2:12 p.m. The suspect, a black male, is seen wearing a gray hat, gray Captain America t-shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 4 DAYS AGO