Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscura
Authorities Need Help Identifying This Little Girl. Do You Know Who She Is?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedOpelika, AL
Alabama Girl Chewed Free of Restraints to Escape Her Family’s KillerA.W. NavesTallapoosa County, AL
HomeGoods announces plans to open new store location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAuburn, AL
Related
WTVM
Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the help of the United States Marshals Service, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a validated gang member and alleged drug dealer on multiple charges. On Aug. 26, authorities performed a felony arrest warrant for Torrence “Bookie” Hill. Hill was previously convicted...
WSFA
1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
unionspringsherald.com
Fatal shooting on Bernard Street
The Union Springs Police Department received calls about gunshots fired on Bernard Street in Union Springs, AL. USPD was dispatched at approximately 5:42 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.
alabamanews.net
Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery
Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PHOTOS: Columbus Police seize guns and drugs in several arrests
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department confiscated a large amount of guns and drugs while arresting several people over the weekend, according to Command Sergeant Alan Malone. The first arrest was the result of a traffic stop where the driver refused to stop and disobeyed traffic laws, police say. Officers seized 112.8 grams of […]
WTVM
2 officers fired after GBI investigation of viral West Point video
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation on five suspended West Point officers conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) resulted in two officers being fired. The initial suspension stemmed from a viral video where a woman claimed that one of the officers used a racial slur and tossed her security camera in a nearby bush during a warrant execution on her son.
Lee Co. Sheriff searching for fake cop who stopped woman off Hwy 280
SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber just off Hwy 280. The incident happened along Lee Road 183 in Salem Wednesday afternoon around 4:15. Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVM
Man arrested in Columbus with stolen vehicle from LA
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man with a stolen SUV from Los Angeles was arrested in Columbus on Aug. 26, Muscogee County sheriff says. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, Vilasack Soulivong was seen driving a stolen 2022 For Escape through Muscogee County by the sheriff’s office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau.
Two suspects, 16 and 20, charged with murder of Montgomery man
A teenager and a 20-year-old suspect were charged with the murder in the early Sunday morning shooting death of a 23-year-old Montgomery man, police said Tuesday. Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, were identified as suspects in the shooting death of 23-year-old Gabriel Willis. Kendarius is also charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
Harris County man accused in 2021 murder appears in Superior Court
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man facing multiple charges, including Malice Murder and Felony Murder, appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning. Johnnie Bryant, 68, allegedly shot Dylan Eldridge, 29, off of Sunnyside Church Road in Pine Mountain on Nov. 1, 2021, over a property line dispute. Bryant’s attorney, Jackie Patterson maintains the […]
ABC 33/40 News
Woman charged with murder of man near Cheaha State Park booked into Clay County Jail
Yasmine Maira-del Hider, the woman accused of shooting and killing a man in the woods of the Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park, was officially booked into Clay County Jail on Wednesday. The Clay County Sheriff's Office charged Hider with First Degree Murder, two counts of kidnapping and two counts of robbery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Heard County residential fire leaves one dead
ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man. On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
Opelika-Auburn News
Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police
The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
WSFA
Wreck on I-85 in Macon County cleared
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County has been cleared, according to authorities. The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. It was cleared several hours later. Not reading this story on the WSFA...
LPD still searching for missing LaGrange woman; her family offers a $2500 reward
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police Department is still searching for a missing woman and requests public assistance locating her. On May 26, at around 11 p.m., Michelle Dunlap Smith, 51, was last seen walking away from WellStar West Georgia Medical Center. The next day, her family reported her missing after not seeing or […]
opelikaobserver.com
Lee County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion of Deputies
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the promotion of four deputies. Cpls. Mitchell Allen and David Gamper have been promoted to sergeant. Deputies Clayton Feagins and Gregory Sumner have been promoted to the rank of corporal. Sgt. Mitchell Allen began his career at Lee...
Officer who arrested Alabama pastor while watering neighbor’s plants: ‘How do I know that’s the truth?’
Moments after police arrested an Alabama pastor watering his neighbor’s plants, an officer who witnessed Michael Jennings spraying the foliage with a water hose expressed doubt at Jennings’ version of events, according to body cam footage released Tuesday. Jennings, a Black pastor at Vision of Abundant Life Ministries...
opelika-al.gov
ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY TARGET THEFT SUSPECT
On 08/09/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at 2640 Enterprise Drive, Target. Surveillance video shows the victim leaving their shopping cart, containing their wallet and other items, and entering the dressing rooms at approximately 2:00 p.m. While in the dressing room, the suspect approaches the shopping cart and grabs the wallet before leaving the store in a silver SUV at approximately 2:12 p.m. The suspect, a black male, is seen wearing a gray hat, gray Captain America t-shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
Comments / 4