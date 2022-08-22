ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loachapoka, AL

WTVM

Gang member arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the help of the United States Marshals Service, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a validated gang member and alleged drug dealer on multiple charges. On Aug. 26, authorities performed a felony arrest warrant for Torrence “Bookie” Hill. Hill was previously convicted...
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
WSFA

1 dead, another injured in Montgomery hit-and-run

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One pedestrian was killed and a second injured following a hit-and-run collision Wednesday night, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Police and fire medics responded to the 1200 block of East South Boulevard Service Road around 10 p.m. where they found the victims. Police said Damarion...
MONTGOMERY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Fatal shooting on Bernard Street

The Union Springs Police Department received calls about gunshots fired on Bernard Street in Union Springs, AL. USPD was dispatched at approximately 5:42 p.m. to the 600 block of Bernard Street on Thursday, August 18, 2022 and found a black male suffering from gunshot wounds. He later succumbed to his injuries.
UNION SPRINGS, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Dead, Woman Injured after Apparent Domestic Dispute in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an apparent domestic dispute that left a man dead and a woman injured. Police say at about 3:45 this morning, a woman was shot in the 100 block of Saddleback Ridge, which is the address of an apartment complex not far from the intersection of Atlanta Highway and Taylor Road.
MONTGOMERY, AL
County
Lee County, AL
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Loachapoka, AL
Lee County, AL
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

Disabled woman covered in feces, bugs, caretaker charged

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars for abuse and neglect of a disabled person after Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies found a woman with bruises on her face and animal and human feces all over the living room. Randa Jean Maddax, 50, the victim’s caretaker, according to the arrest report, […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WRBL News 3

PHOTOS: Columbus Police seize guns and drugs in several arrests

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department confiscated a large amount of guns and drugs while arresting several people over the weekend, according to Command Sergeant Alan Malone. The first arrest was the result of a traffic stop where the driver refused to stop and disobeyed traffic laws, police say. Officers seized 112.8 grams of […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

2 officers fired after GBI investigation of viral West Point video

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation on five suspended West Point officers conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) resulted in two officers being fired. The initial suspension stemmed from a viral video where a woman claimed that one of the officers used a racial slur and tossed her security camera in a nearby bush during a warrant execution on her son.
WEST POINT, GA
WRBL News 3

Lee Co. Sheriff searching for fake cop who stopped woman off Hwy 280

SALEM, Ala. (WRBL) – Lee County investigators are searching for a police impersonator who pulled over a young woman near Dudley Lumber just off Hwy 280. The incident happened along Lee Road 183 in Salem Wednesday afternoon around 4:15.   Detectives say the young woman felt off about the encounter and called 911. She reported […]
SALEM, AL
WTVM

Man arrested in Columbus with stolen vehicle from LA

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man with a stolen SUV from Los Angeles was arrested in Columbus on Aug. 26, Muscogee County sheriff says. According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, Vilasack Soulivong was seen driving a stolen 2022 For Escape through Muscogee County by the sheriff’s office Sex Offender Task Force and Uniform Patrol Bureau.
AL.com

Two suspects, 16 and 20, charged with murder of Montgomery man

A teenager and a 20-year-old suspect were charged with the murder in the early Sunday morning shooting death of a 23-year-old Montgomery man, police said Tuesday. Kendarius Streeter, 16, and Ja’Kaleb Spell, 20, both of Montgomery, were identified as suspects in the shooting death of 23-year-old Gabriel Willis. Kendarius is also charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.
WRBL News 3

Harris County man accused in 2021 murder appears in Superior Court

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Harris County man facing multiple charges, including Malice Murder and Felony Murder, appeared in Superior Court Thursday morning. Johnnie Bryant, 68, allegedly shot Dylan Eldridge, 29, off of Sunnyside Church Road in Pine Mountain on Nov. 1, 2021, over a property line dispute. Bryant’s attorney, Jackie Patterson maintains the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRBL News 3

Heard County residential fire leaves one dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, the Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced that a residential fire in Heard County took the life of an unidentified elderly man.  On Aug. 24, the Heard County Fire Department requested additional assistance from Commissioner King’s Arson unit after a report residential fire in Franklin, Georgia. […]
HEARD COUNTY, GA
Opelika-Auburn News

Drive-by Tacos operators arrested by both Auburn and Opelika police

The operators of the food truck Drive-by Tacos were arrested in recent weeks on charges related to forged prescriptions. Allison Duke, public relations specialist for the Opelika Police Department, said that Emma Hunt was arrested by the Opelika Police Department on Aug. 10 and charged with three counts of identity theft and three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and that Christopher Pope was arrested by the Auburn Police Department.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Wreck on I-85 in Macon County cleared

MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A two-vehicle crash on the southbound side of Interstate 85 near the 29 mile marker in Macon County has been cleared, according to authorities. The wreck happened shortly after 6 p.m. Thursday. It was cleared several hours later. Not reading this story on the WSFA...
MACON COUNTY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Lee County Sheriff’s Office Announces Promotion of Deputies

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office recently announced the promotion of four deputies. Cpls. Mitchell Allen and David Gamper have been promoted to sergeant. Deputies Clayton Feagins and Gregory Sumner have been promoted to the rank of corporal. Sgt. Mitchell Allen began his career at Lee...
LEE COUNTY, AL
opelika-al.gov

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY TARGET THEFT SUSPECT

On 08/09/2022, the Opelika Police Department began investigating a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at 2640 Enterprise Drive, Target. Surveillance video shows the victim leaving their shopping cart, containing their wallet and other items, and entering the dressing rooms at approximately 2:00 p.m. While in the dressing room, the suspect approaches the shopping cart and grabs the wallet before leaving the store in a silver SUV at approximately 2:12 p.m. The suspect, a black male, is seen wearing a gray hat, gray Captain America t-shirt, tan pants, and black shoes. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspect, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Body of missing boater found on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The body of a boater who went missing earlier this week on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County has been located. According to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body of Jerry G. McKinney, 66, of Shelby, was located at 10:48 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. ALEA officials […]
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL

