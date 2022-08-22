The Iowa DNR’s State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we had a game-changing derecho in August of 2020. “Last year, we sold 1,077,000,” Griffin says. “Over the last two years, our sales have increased quite a bit actually and that’s not only here in Iowa. I think it’s pretty common through the Midwest, demand for nursery stock has really gone up over the last couple of years.”

IOWA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO