Radio Iowa
Iowa Democratic Party chair says GOP-backed gun laws ‘stoke fear’
The Iowa Democratic Party’s chairman says Republicans at the statehouse have put Iowa gun laws on a downward spiral — leading to the plan to have 10 Spirit Lake School staff carry guns on school grounds. Spirit Lake officials announced this week that staff with permits for concealed...
Radio Iowa
Initial data shows Iowa hotel occupancies up this summer
State officials say initial data about summer tourism in Iowa indicates the number of travelers is “down slightly” from last year, but visitors are coming from a greater distance. “Last year we saw a lot of shorter, in-state road trips,” says Jessica O’Riley, communications manager for the state’s...
Radio Iowa
Officials in several Iowa cities discuss panhandling ordinances
The city council in Atlantic has given initial approval to an ordinance to make aggressive panhandling illegal within city limits. It’s modeled after a new ordinance in Manchester, where city officials have moved to prohibit what they define as aggressive panhandling at gas stations as well as on sidewalks, streets, parking lots, and other places open to the general public.
Radio Iowa
DeJear unveils education funding, policy priorities
Democrat Deidre DeJear says if she’s elected governor, she’ll push for an immediate $300 million cash “infusion” for Iowa’s public K-12 schools. DeJear says schools are “grossly underfunded” and earlier this year her fellow Democrats in the legislature proposed that amount be withdrawn from the state surplus.
Radio Iowa
Rains help drought conditions in some parts of state
Drought is lessening in parts of Iowa, but it’s getting worse in others. The new map detailing how drought is impacting Iowa shows slight changes from last week, with moderate drought levels rising, while severe and extreme drought levels stayed the same. The map from the U.S. Drought Monitor...
Radio Iowa
State nursery selling seedlings for fall planting
The Iowa DNR’s State Forest Nursery will start selling seedlings next week and many thousands of Iowans are expected to place orders. Nursery manager Pat Griffin says they had been averaging about 600,000 to 700,000 seedlings sold each year, and then we had a game-changing derecho in August of 2020. “Last year, we sold 1,077,000,” Griffin says. “Over the last two years, our sales have increased quite a bit actually and that’s not only here in Iowa. I think it’s pretty common through the Midwest, demand for nursery stock has really gone up over the last couple of years.”
