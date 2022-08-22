ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine County, OK

Deputies find 150 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 5 days ago

BLAINE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – Deputies in Blaine County say they made a big drug bust following a traffic stop on Monday morning.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 22, a Blaine County deputy pulled over a UHaul box truck traveling from Los Angeles to Pennsylvania.

During the traffic stop, the deputy became suspicious.

As a result, the deputy and a K9 conducted a search of the vehicle and found marijuana inside the cab of the truck.

As they searched the back of the box truck, authorities say they found 150 pounds of marijuana that was hidden inside of a couch, loveseat, and moving boxes.

The deputies also found 12 pounds of mushrooms.

