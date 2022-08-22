There is definitely some intrigue in this division as the Dallas Cowboys try to hold off several contenders in an effort to defend their crown. Mike McCarthy's team has already suffered a big blow with the injury to offensive tackle Tyron Smith. That alone could close the gap. The Philadelphia Eagles made some shrewd moves in the offseason to try and get back to the playoffs while the Washington Commanders have handed the reigns of their offense over to Carson Wentz. The New York Giants also could be an intriguing team with new leadership and expecting big contributions from this year's draft class. Let's take a look at the win totals and see if there are any value plays.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO