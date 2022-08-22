Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Pitt Coach Pat Narduzzi Has A Blunt Message For ESPN Following Big Win Over West Virginia
The 2022 Backyard Brawl was one for the ages. Pitt notched a 38-31 victory over West Virginia in dramatic fashion, capped by a late pick-six for the go-ahead touchdown. However, Pitt head football coach Pat Narduzzi wasn't exactly a happy camper following the win. Narduzzi joined Scott Van Pelt on...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Picks: Expert Predictions for Every Game in Week 1
College football's Week 1 slate for the 2022 season features 83 games, and our NCAA experts are ready with their predictions and picks. The Week 1 action begins on Thursday night with 16 games, including Penn State-Purdue, West Virginia-Pitt and Central Michigan-Oklahoma State. Eight matchups are slated for Friday, with Virginia Tech-Old Dominion, Illinois-Indiana and TCU-Colorado as the top contests. The first wave of games on Saturday features Sam Houston-Texas A&M, Colorado State-Michigan, NC State-East Carolina and North Carolina-Appalachian State. The afternoon window includes a high-profile showdown between Oregon and Georgia in Atlanta, along with Cincinnati-Arkansas, Houston-UTSA and BYU-USF. The first night slate includes Utah-Florida, Utah State-Alabama, Notre Dame-Ohio State and Louisville-Syracuse. The late-night window features Boise State-Oregon State and Kent State-Washington. Florida State and LSU meet in New Orleans on Sunday, while Clemson and Georgia Tech match up on Monday night in Atlanta.
AthlonSports.com
Browns Are Adding Notable Veteran Quarterback To Their Practice Squad
The Cleveland Browns' quarterback situation took an unexpected turn this Thursday morning. The official depth chart is already set as Jacoby Brissett will be the team's interim starter until Deshaun Watson returns from his suspension. Now, the team's practice squad is taking shape. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Browns...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Upset Watch for Week 1
NC State (at East Carolina) The 13th-ranked Wolfpack travel to East Carolina to open their season. There are whispers around the "Twittersphere" that NC State could be a tad overrated. Vegas might agree, as the spread is only 11.5 — a little low for a top-15 team playing an unranked Group of 5 opponent. East Carolina returns 14 starters from a team that won seven games last season. The Pirates also have the ability to shorten the game with a very good rushing attack.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
AthlonSports.com
Boise State vs. Oregon State Football Prediction and Preview
The initial edition of Pac-12 After Dark for the 2022 season will provide a sneaky-good matchup for college football fans across the country. Boise State and Oregon State will meet at Reser Stadium in a battle of two teams that are coming off seven-win seasons in 2021 and looking for more this fall. The Broncos lead the all-time series 5-4, and they won the last matchup back in 2016 when they defeated the Beavers 38-24 in Corvallis.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati Bengals Are Re-Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Friday
The Cincinnati Bengals are re-adding a quarterback to the roster this Friday morning. The AFC North franchise has announced it's re-signing veteran quarterback Brandon Allen. Allen, 29, was cut by the Bengals earlier this week. However, the expectation was always that Cincinnati would re-sign him and here we are. He will be Joe Burrow's backup this upcoming season.
AthlonSports.com
Carolina Panthers Make Official Decision On Quarterback Sam Darnold
The Carolina Panthers are making an official decision on veteran quarterback Sam Darnold this Thursday morning. The NFC South franchise, as expected, is placing the former USC star on the injured reserve. Sam Darnold had been battling for the Panthers' starting quarterback position all throughout training camp. However, Matt Rhule...
AthlonSports.com
College Football Games on TV Today (Thursday, Sept. 1)
The first full week of the 2022 college football season gets started on Thursday, Sept. 1. Three Top 25 teams will be in action with the renewal of a rivalry game and one conference matchup part of the slate. So if you're wondering "What college football games are on today?"...
RELATED PEOPLE
AthlonSports.com
Florida State vs. LSU Prediction: Brian Kelly's Tigers Debut Comes in Big Easy vs. Seminoles
Florida State and LSU meet on Sunday night in New Orleans for a high-profile showdown in Week 1 of the 2022 college football season. In addition to starting the new year off on the right foot, both programs hope this season represents a turning point. The Seminoles and Tigers have won national titles during the CFB Playoff era but are just 20-25 since the ’20 season. A win in the Caesars Superdome won’t solve all of the woes for both programs. However, a victory by Florida State would show this team is clearly on the right path under coach Mike Norvell, while LSU would make an early statement under new coach Brian Kelly.
AthlonSports.com
Cincinnati vs. Arkansas Football Prediction and Preview
A year after clawing their way to enough respect to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, the Cincinnati Bearcats will get an opportunity to pick up a win against a ranked SEC opponent on the road to start the 2022 college football season. Cincinnati visits the Arkansas Razorbacks in a Top 25 matchup in Week 1 that looks to offer a fun game to be paying attention to this weekend.
AthlonSports.com
Former Florida Coach Dan Mullen Reveals His College Football Playoff Predictions
The 2022 college football season is officially here, meaning it's time to reveal official College Football Playoff predictions. Former Florida head coach Dan Mullen, who's now working for ESPN, revealed his predictions this Friday morning. Mullen, 50, foresees two juggernauts and two newcomers earning an invite to the exclusive postseason....
AthlonSports.com
5 College Football Picks Against the Spread (ATS) for Week 1
College football is back! After getting some good appetizers in Week 0, the sport you love is back with a vengeance in Week 1 with a full expanded weekend of games to break in the new season. And there are some good matchups that will carry early playoff hype with Ohio State hosting Notre Dame and defending Pac-12 champion Utah traveling into SEC country to take on the Florida Gators.
IN THIS ARTICLE
AthlonSports.com
Report: Big Ten 'Targeting' 5 Major Schools For Conference Expansion
The Big Ten set off some big fireworks during the college football offseason by adding USC and UCLA, effective following the 2023 season. The conference isn't done yet, though. The Big Ten reportedly has its targets set on five more schools, including powers like Notre Dame and Oregon. Per college...
AthlonSports.com
Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Comment On Packers Backup Quarterback Jordan Love
Much has been made about Packers backup quarterback Jordan Love. He hasn't exactly lived up to the hype that surrounded him coming out of Utah State. However, he has a fan in Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers interviewed with Pat McAfee this Friday morning to discuss Love's performance in the preseason, which...
AthlonSports.com
Notre Dame Football: How the Fighting Irish Have Fared vs. Big Ten Teams
Notre Dame and Ohio State kick off their season with a top-five matchup Saturday night in Columbus. This will mark the seventh time the two programs have met. The Buckeyes lead the series 4-2. In fact, the Fighting Irish have played every team in the current Big Ten more than...
AthlonSports.com
Illinois vs. Indiana Football Prediction and Preview
The 2022 college football season "officially" begins with Week 1 upon us. And Friday's slate of games features an early-season Big Ten matchup when the Indiana Hoosiers host the Illinois Fighting Illini. This will be the season debut for the Hoosiers, who are looking to bounce back from a miserable 2021 campaign. Injuries and eight losses by double digits contributed to a 2-10 record, ruining the aspiration of a team that surprised many by going 6-2 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AthlonSports.com
NFC East: Examining Over/Under Win Totals for the 2022 Season
There is definitely some intrigue in this division as the Dallas Cowboys try to hold off several contenders in an effort to defend their crown. Mike McCarthy's team has already suffered a big blow with the injury to offensive tackle Tyron Smith. That alone could close the gap. The Philadelphia Eagles made some shrewd moves in the offseason to try and get back to the playoffs while the Washington Commanders have handed the reigns of their offense over to Carson Wentz. The New York Giants also could be an intriguing team with new leadership and expecting big contributions from this year's draft class. Let's take a look at the win totals and see if there are any value plays.
AthlonSports.com
Pittsburgh vs. West Virginia, preview, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch college football
The Pittsburgh Panthers will open up the season against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh is coming off an impressive season going 11-3 and winning the ACC title. The Panthers finished their season in the Peach Bowl, losing 31-21 to Michigan State. Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett is now in the NFL but Kedon Slovis transferred from USC and is the new starting quarterback. West Virginia is looking to improve over last season where they went 6-7 and struggled on offense in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, only putting up six points against a stingy Minnesota defense.
AthlonSports.com
Fantasy Football 2022 Breakout: Travis Etienne Jr.
Tunnel vision is never a good thing in fantasy sports. It leads to target drafting while finishing with many similar-looking teams. Many drafters like diversifying their position on key players to minimize their downside. Unfortunately, I have an all-in-shove feature coming for my long hours of research. Over the past...
Comments / 0