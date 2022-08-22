ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chase Rice Reveals How He'll Follow 'Key West & Colorado'

By Kelly Fisher
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Chase Rice is teasing more new music, following the massive success of his latest single, “ Key West & Colorado .” The country singer-songwriter shared a brief snippet of an unreleased track on TikTok, though he hasn’t announced a release date as of publication time on Monday morning (August 22). Rice sings in the 6-second clip: “Way down yonder/ Where the outlaws wander/ You can feel that/ Thunder in your bones.”

The next song follows “Key West & Colorado,” which Rice previously explained is the “ story about a man trying to figure his life out – trying to figure out his past, trying to figure out his satiation with the breakup that he had or the woman that was in his life that he lost – and the trip that he took to help him along that journey.”

Rice told iHeartRadio that the single marked the beginning of “a whole new chapter” for his music . He’s getting ready to debut his next era with a “timeless” album. Though the full project doesn’t have a release date yet, Rice plans to share a few more singles and teasers as he gets ready to join Jason Aldean on tour in the fall.

Rice will be performing during the 2022 Daytime Stage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 24th. Fans can tune in to stream live via iHeartMedia radio stations throughout the country across more than 150 markets, and watch via an exclusive national television broadcast special on The CW Network in October. Find available tickets here .

Listen to a snippet of Rice’s “ Way Down Yonder ” here:

@chasericemusic

Next Song?😎 #newmusic #countrymusic #unreleasedmusic #waydownyonder 📸: @kaisercunningham

♬ WDY - Chase Rice

