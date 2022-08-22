ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blueface Says 'Free Chrisean Rock' After She Was Reportedly Arrested

By Tony M. Centeno
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Blueface and Chrisean Rock were caught fighting again but this time only rock was taken into police custody after she decked the rapper in the face.

According to a video he posted to his Instagram story in the early hours of Sunday morning, August 21, Blueface said his girlfriend Chrisean was apprehended by police after she punched him in the face during another fight they got into at a nightclub. In his video, the "Thotiana" rapper gives his explanation of what happened and tries to show off the mark she left on his face all while calling for her freedom.

“Free Rock,” he said in the video. “We ain’t gonna ever make the same mistake twice. She hit me this time. She hit me with a banger. I ain't even do nothing. She be alright."

After Blueface gave his side of the story, footage from their altercation inside the nightclub surfaced and told a different story. In the video, we can see the rapper pull his girlfriend back by her hair before they began throwing punches at each other. Eventually, Rock gives 'Face a two-piece before she walks away from him.

This is just the latest violent altercation the couple has gotten into over the past few weeks. Previously, they were caught fighting each other while they were walking in the streets of Hollywood. Both 'Face and Rock were seen throwing punches at each other before bystanders stepped in and ended the brawl. Police were called to the scene but both of them fled before officers showed up.

Watch footage from their most recent fight below.

