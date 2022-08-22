Drive-by shooting wounds man, leaves car riddled with bullets in Menlo Park
MENLO PARK -- One man was hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a quiet afternoon in Menlo Park was interrupted by the sounds of gunfire.
Menlo Park police said officers responded to a 1:20 p.m. Sunday call about a shooting near Oak Grove Ave. and Alma St.
Upon arrival, the found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and administered aid until the victim who was transferred to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Preliminary investigation revealed four subjects in a parked vehicle were the intended targets of a drive-by shooting. The suspects fled the scene immediately and there was no lingering threat.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call Menlo Park PD's detective unit at (650) 330-6300.
