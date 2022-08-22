ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Two Tall Ships Already in Port - Parade of Sail on Thursday

Two of the ships visiting for the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival arrived in port on Wednesday. The Appledore IV and the Pride of Baltimore II docked at Dobbins Landing along with the Lettie G. Howard for a VIP welcome party, sunset sails and a charter trip all in advance of the festival.
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

World's Largest Rubber Duck in Erie

The World's Tallest Duck travels worldwide to a variety of festivals and events, but for the next few days, mama duck will be here in Erie. Mama Duck is 61ft high, 64ft wide, and 74ft long. She weighs 1500lbs before being put in the water. In 2014, Craig Samborski brought...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway

Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Roundabout Work to Close Part of Hamot Rd. in Summit Township

Part of Hamot Rd. will be closed at the intersection with Oliver Rd. and Flower Rd. for construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said Friday. The southern Hamot Rd. leg is expected to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 31. A five-mile detour...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Splash Pads Could Be Coming To Jamestown Next Summer

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Designs for two new splash pads within City of Jamestown parks are in the works. The Mayor’s Office, Department of Public Works, Parks Department, and Planning Department met Friday with consultants hired to create concepts at two sites: Allen Park and Jackson-Taylor Park.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

New Paint Recycling Program Launched In Chautauqua County

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new program to help those in Chautauqua County properly recycle paint has been launched. The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced a partnership with PaintCare on Wednesday. The nonprofit program will provide sites across the county where households and businesses can...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
erienewsnow.com

Mighty Fine Donuts to Temporarily Shut Down

There are just a few more days left for donut lovers to pick up some sweet treats from one of Erie's favorite morning spots. For the second time this year, Mighty Fine Donuts will temporarily shut down for two weeks starting Monday. The owner and main donut maker is having...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Holy Trinity Church Hosts Polish Festival Zabawa this Weekend

Erie's annual Polish party returns this weekend. Holy Trinity Church is again hosting Zabawa, a celebration of Polish culture with all sorts of food, music and fun. Expect plenty of Polka music and dancing. There's even a Polish mass. The real draw is all that authentic Polish food from pierogis...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Two hospitalized in overnight motorcycle accident in Erie

Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Erie overnight. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 12th Street and Hess Ave. Two people were reportedly on the motorcycle when the driver lost control, crashing the vehicle. Witnesses tell us the man driving and his female passenger were […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl

MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
MAYVILLE, NY
erienewsnow.com

Gannon University President Keith Taylor to Step Down

Gannon University president Keith Taylor is stepping down. He made the announcement during a community meeting Friday. President Taylor is Gannon's seventh president. The university said the search for his successor is being initiated. In the meantime, Taylor will lead the Golden Knights until June 30, 2023.
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
JAMESTOWN, NY

