Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
erienewsnow.com
Two Tall Ships Already in Port - Parade of Sail on Thursday
Two of the ships visiting for the Tall Ships Erie 2022 festival arrived in port on Wednesday. The Appledore IV and the Pride of Baltimore II docked at Dobbins Landing along with the Lettie G. Howard for a VIP welcome party, sunset sails and a charter trip all in advance of the festival.
erienewsnow.com
City of Erie Looks Forward to Tall Ships Crowds, Economic Benefits of Festival
For the second week in a row, the City of Erie is bracing for large crowds in downtown Erie as the Tall Ships Festival sails into town. Mayor Joe Schember said his administration has been preparing for Tall Ships for months. The city has been working with Erie Police to...
erienewsnow.com
World's Largest Rubber Duck in Erie
The World's Tallest Duck travels worldwide to a variety of festivals and events, but for the next few days, mama duck will be here in Erie. Mama Duck is 61ft high, 64ft wide, and 74ft long. She weighs 1500lbs before being put in the water. In 2014, Craig Samborski brought...
erienewsnow.com
Route 20 Renamed Medal of Honor Highway
Route 20 in Erie County now has a new name. It will formally be known as the Medal of Honor Highway. A motorcycle procession traveled the stretch of highway Friday starting at the Ohio state line and ending at the American Legion in Wesleyville. Once there, a celebration began as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Roundabout Work to Close Part of Hamot Rd. in Summit Township
Part of Hamot Rd. will be closed at the intersection with Oliver Rd. and Flower Rd. for construction of the five-leg roundabout in Summit Township, Erie County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said Friday. The southern Hamot Rd. leg is expected to reopen Wednesday, Aug. 31. A five-mile detour...
erienewsnow.com
Splash Pads Could Be Coming To Jamestown Next Summer
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) — Designs for two new splash pads within City of Jamestown parks are in the works. The Mayor’s Office, Department of Public Works, Parks Department, and Planning Department met Friday with consultants hired to create concepts at two sites: Allen Park and Jackson-Taylor Park.
erienewsnow.com
New Paint Recycling Program Launched In Chautauqua County
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new program to help those in Chautauqua County properly recycle paint has been launched. The Chautauqua County Department of Public Facilities announced a partnership with PaintCare on Wednesday. The nonprofit program will provide sites across the county where households and businesses can...
erienewsnow.com
Mighty Fine Donuts to Temporarily Shut Down
There are just a few more days left for donut lovers to pick up some sweet treats from one of Erie's favorite morning spots. For the second time this year, Mighty Fine Donuts will temporarily shut down for two weeks starting Monday. The owner and main donut maker is having...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
Holy Trinity Church Hosts Polish Festival Zabawa this Weekend
Erie's annual Polish party returns this weekend. Holy Trinity Church is again hosting Zabawa, a celebration of Polish culture with all sorts of food, music and fun. Expect plenty of Polka music and dancing. There's even a Polish mass. The real draw is all that authentic Polish food from pierogis...
erienewsnow.com
City of Titusville Hires New Trash Collector after Raccoon Refuse Closure
The City of Titusville now has a new trash collector following the closure of Raccoon Refuse. Mayor Jon Crouch declared a public health emergency for Titusville on Thursday afternoon. In doing so, he was able to skip the bidding process and hire Tri-County Industries to collect the city's garbage. Ten...
Two hospitalized in overnight motorcycle accident in Erie
Two people were taken to the hospital following an accident in Erie overnight. It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of East 12th Street and Hess Ave. Two people were reportedly on the motorcycle when the driver lost control, crashing the vehicle. Witnesses tell us the man driving and his female passenger were […]
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Move to Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, now joining Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
erienewsnow.com
Man Rescued after Vehicle Goes off Road, into Ravine in Greene Township
An Erie man had to be rescued after his vehicle went off the road and down into a ravine Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Robison Rd. west of Old Waterford Rd. in Greene Township around 1:47 p.m. The driver - a 77-year-old man - was heading...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Quaker Steak & Lube to Close; New Restaurant Planned for Former IHOP on W. 12th
Quaker Steak & Lube in Summit Township will close next month, Scott Enterprises owner Nick Scott Sr. told Erie News Now on Tuesday. The last day will be Sept. 18. The decision is not due to a lack of business, Scott said. Another business, which will be announced soon, will...
erienewsnow.com
Sheriff K-9 Commended For Locating Missing Girl
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A Chautauqua County Sheriff K-9 and his partner were commended this week for their efforts safely locating a missing girl. Jamestown legislator Billy Torres delivered the commendation during this week’s legislature meeting in Mayville to K-9 Link and Deputy Chad Wright. On...
erienewsnow.com
Second Annual Koi Drag Racing Show Takes Place at the Crawford County Fair
The Crawford County Fair drew in a big crowd Wednesday night, as visitors took in the second annual Koi Drag Racing show at the fairgrounds. The racing group brought dirt drag racing to the fair with all different kinds of vehicles hitting the track. Drivers entertained the crowd with their...
Watch: Video captures funnel cloud in Ashtabula County during Sunday storms
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — We’re getting a closer look at some of the stormy weather conditions that moved through Northeast Ohio on Sunday. Video captured the moment a funnel cloud was spotted in Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County, which was under a tornado warning with Lake County at one point Sunday evening.
erienewsnow.com
Gannon University President Keith Taylor to Step Down
Gannon University president Keith Taylor is stepping down. He made the announcement during a community meeting Friday. President Taylor is Gannon's seventh president. The university said the search for his successor is being initiated. In the meantime, Taylor will lead the Golden Knights until June 30, 2023.
erienewsnow.com
Union City Secures Temporary Garbage Service Following Raccoon Refuse Closure
Union City Borough secured a temporary garbage service in the wake of Raccoon Refuse's closure, according to an update Tuesday. Kicker Disposal will provide service until the bidding process is complete, and a contracted service has been secured. The Borough will be divided into four sections. Pickups will start late...
Suspects in Jamestown shooting death identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The suspects involved in an apparent targeted shooting in Jamestown on Friday have been arrested. Joseph Fontanez Walker and Kevin Roldan-Pantojas were taken into custody Monday in connection with the incident. Additionally, the black four-door Toyota sedan they were reportedly driving has been located. Police responded to the shooting just before […]
Comments / 0