ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCIA

Coles Co. Sheriff: Several hurt in weekend crash

By Cassandra Smith
WCIA
WCIA
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=151bin_0hQZNNZb00

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County interim sheriff released information regarding a weekend crash.

It happened Saturday night at Route 130 and 1200 North, said Interim Sheriff Tyler Heleine in a news release. There were two vehicles involved. Three people, including a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Heleine said one person was seriously hurt. There was also a fourth person taken to another medical facility where they were later cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

One of the drivers was ticketed on DUI and improper lane usage charges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTHI

Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois

CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
CLARK COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Shots fired lead to man sentenced

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A man was sentenced to 10-and-a-half years for possession of a weapon by a felon. On April 4, 2021, several people reported shots fired from the intersection of East Williams and Pennsylvania streets. Danville Police found the suspect and his car after a description was given to 911. The DPD said […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

6 years for Danville man for Domestic Battery

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)–A Danville man was sentenced last week to 6 years for domestic battery. On February 24, officials said the court heard evidence that ultimately convicted Timothy Sutton. According to officials, he violently attacked two people with a hammer. He attacked them as they were returning to their homes. Officials said, “The victims […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

New Decatur Police K9 training for patrol

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – One of the furriest members of Decatur Police has been gaining muscle to prepare for working on the force.  According to a post on their Facebook page, Decatur Police K9 Hugo has gained seven and a half pounds of muscle in the past month from his high-protein diet and workout sessions. […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Coles#Traffic Accident#Coles Co#Dui#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Man arrested in connection to shooting said officials

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police officers said they arrested a man on Thursday in connection to a drive-by shooting on July 5. A man was shot in the stomach while driving his car by University Avenue and South Fair Street on July 5. Officers said he left his car after crashing it into a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Man sentenced for trying to strangle woman

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville man was sentenced to 6.5 years for domestic battery. On August 24, Circuit Judge Charles Hall sentenced Pierre Miller for an argument that resulted in him attempting to choke a woman. Officials said the victim tried to get away, but Miller grabbed her and threw her to the ground. […]
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Clinton woman believed to have left area voluntarily; police end search

CLINTON — Clinton police have ended their search for a missing woman after determining she left the area voluntarily. Juana Arellano-Garnica was last seen in the Clinton area around 9 p.m. Sunday. The Clinton Police Department posted to Facebook on Monday asking for the public's help in locating Arellano-Garnica.
CLINTON, IL
WCIA

Paris man dies in mowing accident

(EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been edited to reflect the proper date of this incident.) EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from Paris died from a mowing accident. A father called 911 on August 25 around midnight after finding his son pinned under a mower. Chrisman’s Neal Ambulance, Fire Department, and Edgar County Sheriff’s Office […]
PARIS, IL
newschannel20.com

Police call off search for missing central Illinois woman

CLINTON, Ill. (WICS) — The investigation into the disappearance of a central mother is now closed. Juana Arellano-Garnica has been considered missing since Sunday. The Clinton Police Department announced on Thursday they believe Juana Arellano-Garnica left the area voluntarily. We're told they have not seen any evidence of criminal...
WTHI

Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County. News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Paris couple’s motorcycle crash caught on camera

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — A Paris couple is asking drivers to be more aware of their surroundings after they were involved in a crash that they said could have been deadly. Chris and Charla Messenger said they were riding their motorcycles to Terra Haute, Indiana for some shopping and lunch last month, but barely made […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Kindergartener left to walk several blocks after bus drops her off early

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – It’s a parent’s worst nightmare. One Champaign mother said her five-year-old was left to walk alone several blocks away from her home. She said her school bus dropped her off thirty minutes early without notice. The kindergartener walked three blocks and through an intersection to get home. Misty Lewis said she […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Four arrested in connection to 2014 murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people have been arrested in connection to a murder that happened almost eight years ago. The Champaign County State’s Attorney’s Office charged all four suspects with at least one count of first degree murder and one count of attempted murder. The suspects are: Peter Campbell, 45 of Champaign Dylon Cann, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner releases name of man died in camper fire

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– The name of a man who died in a camper fire is released from Michael Day, Macon County Coroner. Cory J. Ballinger, 49, of Decatur was found dead in his travel trailer, said Day. The preliminary cause of death is pending carbon monoxide and toxicology testing in the setting of inhalation […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
myradiolink.com

Illinois State Police Arrest Greenup Man for First Degree Murder

GREENUP – Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 announce the arrest of Lonnie L. Glidewell, a 57-year-old male from Greenup, IL, for First Degree Murder (Class M Felony). On August 20, 2022 at approximately 9:23 p.m., the ISP DCI – Zone 8 was requested...
WCIA

Bittersweet day for family of shooting victim

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Four men were arrested in connection to the shooting death of Rashidi Overstreet, letting the family breathe a small sigh of relief. “Today is a bitter sweet moment. Today I can say I’m relieved,” Jaineka Brown, his sister, said. “I’m feeling overwhelmed, because it’s been a long time coming,” Linda Turnbull, […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

4 people charged in 2014 Champaign murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — On December 22, 2014, at approximately 1:10 A.M., Champaign Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence in the 400-block of Brookwood Drive. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of a shooting and two victims. One of the victims at the scene was 40-year-old Rashidi Overstreet of Champaign, who was found to be deceased. The second victim received non-life-threatening wounds and made a full recovery.
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for thieves

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) – Macon County Crime Stoppers needs help finding the people who damaged an automated teller machine and stole money from it. Police were called to the Land of Lincoln Credit Union at 3130 East Mound Road for a theft at 5:45 a.m. on Aug. 10. Police say they found the damaged ATM […]
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy