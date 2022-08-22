Coles Co. Sheriff: Several hurt in weekend crash

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Coles County interim sheriff released information regarding a weekend crash.

It happened Saturday night at Route 130 and 1200 North, said Interim Sheriff Tyler Heleine in a news release. There were two vehicles involved. Three people, including a 14-year-old, were taken to the hospital. Heleine said one person was seriously hurt. There was also a fourth person taken to another medical facility where they were later cleared.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

One of the drivers was ticketed on DUI and improper lane usage charges.

