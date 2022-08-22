Read full article on original website
Should the Chiefs trade for Kareem HuntChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Starbucks Announces Store Closures Due to "Safety Issues"Cadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
Rest in Peace Len DawsonChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The historical Charles A. Braley House is named after its original ownerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Brian Branch excited for matchup with Xavier Williams: ‘He talks a lot of crap’
Alabama’s fall camp wraps up this week and has already begun the early portion of game prep for its Week 1 matchup against Utah State next Saturday. But this week the Crimson Tide will be able to get an early look at the Aggies who play UConn on Aug. 27 which gives Alabama an extra bit of tape to study before the matchup in Tuscaloosa.
5-Star DE Keon Keeley dances to Sweet Home Alabama ahead of first game
Alabama football’s five-star target, Keon Keeley was spotted dancing to Sweet Home Alabama Friday ahead of Berkeley Prep’s matchup against Clearwater Central Catholic. Keeley is one of the Crimson Tide’s top edge-rusher targets. Alabama is one of the schools fighting to land him alongside Ohio State, Florida and others. Touchdown Alabama was in attendance for his first game and captured him dancing to the song.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 14 DL Byron Young
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
WATCH: Highlights from Alabama’s final session of fall camp
Alabama returned to the practice field for its final session of fall camp before it begins preparations for Utah State. Before it welcomes the Aggies to Bryant-Denny Stadium on Sept. 3, the Crimson Tide will get an early look at its opponent as Utah State takes on UConn this weekend during its Week 0 matchup.
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 13 DB Malachi Moore
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Previewing Alabama’s offensive line group for the 2022 season
As we prepare for the start of Alabama’s 2022 season, the staff for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will be previewing position groups in preseason camp. The Crimson Tide returns veterans, young players, and depth at every position. Alabama’s focus is to return to the College Football Playoff and win a...
Where Alabama commits play this week
The 2022 high school football season kicks off in several states this week, and multiple Alabama commits will be in action. Take a look at where the Crimson Tide’s 2022 verbal commits will play at this weekend:. *=TOUCHDOWN ALABAMA WILL BE IN ATTENDANCE. 2023. Caleb Downs – 5-Star –...
Touchdown Alabama Top 30: No. 16 OL Javion Cohen
Alabama football kicked off fall camp Thursday, Aug. 4. Fans of the Crimson Tide are excited for this edition of athletes taking the field, as Nick Saban and the program look to reclaim the crown of national champions. With the start of college football quickly approaching, the staff writers for Touchdown Alabama Magazine will provide in-depth previews of the top 30 players on Alabama’s roster.
Alabama RB Jase McClellan has ‘no limitations’ heading into this season
Alabama has a running back that is ready for a bounce-back year. Jase McClellan, a junior from Aledo, Texas, sustained a knee injury against Mississippi in 2021. He was the Crimson Tide’s most explosive and versatile back before the mishap. The 5-foot-11, 212-pounder recorded five touchdowns, including three receiving scores last year. He did not participate in spring practice, but Coach Nick Saban said Wednesday that McClellan’s had ‘no limitations’ in fall camp. He has played well and is pushing Gibbs for the starting role.
Alabama’s O-line adopts the mentality of Eric Wolford as group takes big strides
After its performance from last season, it was clear something needed to change along Alabama’s offensive line. The unit had underperformed to a level unfamiliar to Nick Saban teams of the past as it proved to be inconsistent in both the run and passing game throughout the entirety of the season.
WATCH: What is next for Alabama on the recruiting trail?
Alabama football currently has commitments from 21 2023 prospects heading into its first game of the season. With several months left in the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Crimson Tide have room and time to make some more big moves. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith discussed what is next for...
WATCH: Alabama football wraps up its 17th practice of preseason camp
Game week for Alabama football starts Monday, Aug. 29. The Crimson Tide has three days of preseason camp left. Nick Saban and his team are ready to push toward the College Football Playoff and capture a national championship. Utah State serves as its first opponent on Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The matchup will be at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network, and fans want to see the Tide.
Alabama lands a league-high 19 names on preseason All-SEC Coaches Team
Nick Saban and Alabama are expected to run college football in the fall. One indication is the Crimson Tide had 19 players named to the preseason All-SEC Coaches Team. On Tuesday, the SEC’s front office in Birmingham (Ala.) announced the list. Alabama carried the most players for the league, including an SEC-high six first-team honorees. Four of the six names are on defense. The Tide returns the reigning Heisman winner (Bryce Young), the nation’s most feared defender (Will Anderson Jr.), and marquee talent on its roster.
WATCH: Recap of big performances by Alabama commits in first games
Multiple Alabama football commits had big performances in their first game of the season. Touchdown Alabama Scouting/Recruiting Analyst Justin Smith was in attendance to watch four of the Tide’s commits in action throughout the weekend. Smith provided a breakdown of what he saw from each on the latest episode of “The Process.” The breakdown can be streamed below.
WATCH: Nick Saban talks Tyler Harrell and Kobe Prentice potential impact
Following Alabama’s 17th fall camp session, head coach Nick Saban addressed the media as the regular season approaches. During his period with the local media, Saban addressed the team’s improvement on the offensive line and attributed it to Eric Wolford’s mentality that was brought over from Kentucky.
Alabama football has 12 players on Reese’s Senior Bowl watchlist
Jim Nagy and his team of evaluators are ready for college football to start. Week 0 kicks off on Saturday, but the University of Alabama has its first matchup on Sept. 3. The Reese’s Senior Bowl announced its watchlist, and 12 Crimson Tide players are on it. After having two first-round picks in the recent NFL Draft, Nick Saban could place several names in the first round for 2023. Eight of the 12 candidates for Alabama are defensive players for the Senior Bowl.
Photo Gallery from Alabama football 17th practice of fall camp
Alabama football practiced indoors for its 17th practice of fall camp. Here are some photos from the action. Photos via Alabama Athletics.
