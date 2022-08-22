Nick Saban and Alabama are expected to run college football in the fall. One indication is the Crimson Tide had 19 players named to the preseason All-SEC Coaches Team. On Tuesday, the SEC’s front office in Birmingham (Ala.) announced the list. Alabama carried the most players for the league, including an SEC-high six first-team honorees. Four of the six names are on defense. The Tide returns the reigning Heisman winner (Bryce Young), the nation’s most feared defender (Will Anderson Jr.), and marquee talent on its roster.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO