Three Steelers Who Can Be Surprise Contributors This Season

The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing their underdogs this preseason.

It’s easy to point out the players that will have the most impact on a team- the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different. With the NFL’s most expensive defense that features one of the game’s best safeties and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, the Steelers have their fair share of elite talent.

However, this list will focus on those role players who are flying under the radar, and slowly starting to gain traction to earning a bigger role on the final 53-man roster.

Steven Sims

Sims had a fantastic outing in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He had a pair of 38-yard runs, one coming on a punt return and the other on a jet sweep. He then had another long carry on a similar jet sweep in practice later in the week.

The only question about Sims getting a roster spot is how many receivers the Steelers decide to keep. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin are all locks to make the final roster. Plus, Gunner Olszewski was brought over to be the primary return man. That doesn’t have Sims phased, though.

"[I need to] just continue to do what I’m doing. Block physical in the run game, make plays on offense, catch the ball, and whatever is asked of me on special teams,” Sims said on how he can make the roster.

If Pittsburgh keeps six receivers, you’d be hard-pressed to make an argument for anyone besides Sims getting the nod. If they only keep five, he’ll be scooped up by one of the other 31 teams rather quickly.

Damontae Kazee

Pittsburgh’s secondary was one of their largest weaknesses in 2021. While the signing of Levi Wallace, and re-signing Ahkello Whiterspoon garnered much-deserved attention, a move that flew under the radar was the addition of former Cowboys and Falcons safety Damontae Kazee.

Kazee is a great depth safety for the Steelers to have in their back pocket, as well as someone they can work into different sub-packages. His hitting ability would make him a great option to put in the box in dime packages. With the Steelers workshopping more three-safety sets, as well, expect Kazee to be a guy who has his name called more and more as the regular season progresses.

Jaylen Warren

The cat is out of the bag about Jaylen Warren. While Anthony McFarland has had flashes, as well, Warren looks like the complete package the Steelers need behind Najee Harris.

Warren has done a good job of finding running lanes to get tough yards, but his biggest asset seems to come as a pass protector. With the Steelers offensive line seemingly up-and-down, they need a back who is capable of consistently keeping pass rushers off whoever lines up under center.

That solid all-around play could see Warren go from undrafted in April, to RB2 in Pittsburgh by the end of August.

