ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Three Steelers Who Can Be Surprise Contributors This Season

By Jarrett Bailey
AllSteelers
AllSteelers
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lF3NY_0hQZMisX00

The Pittsburgh Steelers are showing their underdogs this preseason.

It’s easy to point out the players that will have the most impact on a team- the Pittsburgh Steelers are no different. With the NFL’s most expensive defense that features one of the game’s best safeties and the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, the Steelers have their fair share of elite talent.

However, this list will focus on those role players who are flying under the radar, and slowly starting to gain traction to earning a bigger role on the final 53-man roster.

Steven Sims

Sims had a fantastic outing in Pittsburgh’s preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks. He had a pair of 38-yard runs, one coming on a punt return and the other on a jet sweep. He then had another long carry on a similar jet sweep in practice later in the week.

The only question about Sims getting a roster spot is how many receivers the Steelers decide to keep. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin are all locks to make the final roster. Plus, Gunner Olszewski was brought over to be the primary return man. That doesn’t have Sims phased, though.

"[I need to] just continue to do what I’m doing. Block physical in the run game, make plays on offense, catch the ball, and whatever is asked of me on special teams,” Sims said on how he can make the roster.

If Pittsburgh keeps six receivers, you’d be hard-pressed to make an argument for anyone besides Sims getting the nod. If they only keep five, he’ll be scooped up by one of the other 31 teams rather quickly.

Damontae Kazee

Pittsburgh’s secondary was one of their largest weaknesses in 2021. While the signing of Levi Wallace, and re-signing Ahkello Whiterspoon garnered much-deserved attention, a move that flew under the radar was the addition of former Cowboys and Falcons safety Damontae Kazee.

Kazee is a great depth safety for the Steelers to have in their back pocket, as well as someone they can work into different sub-packages. His hitting ability would make him a great option to put in the box in dime packages. With the Steelers workshopping more three-safety sets, as well, expect Kazee to be a guy who has his name called more and more as the regular season progresses.

Jaylen Warren

The cat is out of the bag about Jaylen Warren. While Anthony McFarland has had flashes, as well, Warren looks like the complete package the Steelers need behind Najee Harris.

Warren has done a good job of finding running lanes to get tough yards, but his biggest asset seems to come as a pass protector. With the Steelers offensive line seemingly up-and-down, they need a back who is capable of consistently keeping pass rushers off whoever lines up under center.

That solid all-around play could see Warren go from undrafted in April, to RB2 in Pittsburgh by the end of August.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Immpressing Everyone in Steelers Locker Room

8 Winners, 3 Losers From Steelers Win Over Jaguars

Roquan Smith Returns to Field, Adding More Stories to Possible Trade

Winners and Losers From Steelers Training Camp

Steelers QB Notebook: Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett Walk Away Winners

Steelers Sign New RB, Waive Master Teague

Mason Rudolph Addresses Lions Rumors

Steelers QB Update: Mason Rudolph Takes Back Seat to Kenny Pickett

Film Room: What Impressed About Steelers Rookies

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent NFL Player Accused Of Gang-Raping Girl

Disturbing news surfaced this Thursday involving San Diego State's football team. A civil lawsuit that was filed Thursday accuses three San Diego State football players, which includes Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza, of gang raping a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year. Araiza, who was drafted by the...
BUFFALO, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Peyton Manning teammate makes wild claim

Justin Herbert has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL after just two seasons, but is he better than Peyton Manning? One former lineman who played with the Hall of Famer seems to think so, at least on some level. Ryan Harris, an ex-tackle who is...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Back At Steelers Practice: NFL World Reacts

Retired quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in the house for the Pittsburgh Steelers' preseason practice on Wednesday. First-round rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett said he was hoping to talk to the longtime Steelers star after today's session, but he wasn't around after the practice came to a close. "It was great to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

Pete Carroll Names Seahawks "No. 1" Quarterback

There looks to be a favorite for the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback job. Head coach Pete Carroll spoke about the race on Thursday afternoon and said that Geno Smith is still ahead of Drew Lock. Smith is also expected to start in the preseason finale against the Dallas Cowboys. “Geno...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Robert Griffin III Names 1 NFL Team Not To "Doubt" In 2022

Former Pro Bowl quarterback and ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III doesn't want fans to overlook one team out of the AFC South:. "DON’T DOUBT THE BOYS in Tennessee," RGIII tweeted. "Best record in the AFC last year WITHOUT Derrick Henry for 9 games. They embody Vrabel’s mindset. Scrappy defense and RUN THE DANG BALL. No A.J. Brown but Titans added Woods, Hooper, Burks and Philips to maximize Tannehill’s play-action prowess."
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
The Spun

Jerry Jones Hints At Big Cowboys Roster Decision

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to place Michael Gallup on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, signaling hope that the wide receiver could return from his torn ACL in September. Jerry Jones added to that optimism Wednesday, telling reporters that they don't plan on moving Gallup to the PUP...
NFL
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falcons#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Seattle Seahawks
ClutchPoints

Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question

Few players are in a more awkward spot than Jacoby Brissett. The seven-year pro has the handle on the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback job — but just until Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game suspension following a lengthy legal battle with the NFL. Playing with the specter of Watson hovering over him, it’s no surprise that […] The post Browns QB Jacoby Brissett’s blunt response to absolutely bizarre Deshaun Watson question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett gets brutally honest on QB1 competition ahead of final preseason contest

During the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp, the general consensus was that Mitch Trubisky would be the QB1 of the team. The veteran signal-caller seemed to be miles ahead of Mason Rudolph and rookie Kenny Pickett, after all. As the preseason comes to a close, though, fans were pleasantly surprised by the development of Pickett.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
Yardbarker

Steelers Make Four Roster Moves

The Pittsburgh Steelers are claiming S Elijah Riley off of waivers from the Jets. The team is also releasing LB Tuzar Skipper and RB Master Teague from injured reserve with settlements, along with S Donovan Stiner. Riley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Army back in 2020. He later...
PITTSBURGH, PA
AllSteelers

AllSteelers

Pittsburgh, PA
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

AllSteelers is a FanNation channel covering the Pittsburgh Steelers

 https://www.si.com/nfl/steelers

Comments / 0

Community Policy