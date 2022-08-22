ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hazelwood, MO

Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis

By Alexis Zotos, Amanda Alvarado
webcenterfairbanks.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Man charged in crash involving golf cart, stolen car in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he stole a pizza delivery driver's car at gunpoint, fled police and crashed into a golf cart. According to charging documents, Watts and a "juvenile codefendant" stole a pizza delivery driver's car while the driver was dropping off an order at a home on the 3200 block of Compton Avenue. The driver told police he was trying to get his car back when the juvenile pointed a gun at him and told him to step away.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a fatal five-car crash that happened Sunday in south St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim on Friday as Janice Bridges, 67, of Affton. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Mackenzie Road and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
City
Hazelwood, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Hazelwood, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Overturned tractor-trailer closes Hanley in Berkeley

ST. LOUIS – North Hanley Road is closed in both directions in Berkeley Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying soda overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was trapped but there have been no reports of any injuries. The driver seems okay. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on North Hanley Road […]
BERKELEY, MO
mymoinfo.com

Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident

A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
HILLSBORO, MO
mymoinfo.com

Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged

A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windshield#Truck Drivers#Accident#Kmov#I 270#Gray Media Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mycouriertribune.com

‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states

An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
FOX2Now

Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Many residents were expecting to see the Viking Mississippi River cruise sail up and down the river, but now that is not the case. According to the Viking River Cruise website, due to circumstances beyond their control, construction of the Viking Mississippi has been delayed. Therefore,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Jefferson County woman dies after her car hits a tree

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver is dead after colliding with a tree in Jefferson County. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal one-person crash on August 23 at around 12:30 a.m. on Brynes Mill Road north of Cedar Lane. Chelsey M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs, Missouri,lost...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
KMOV

21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Comments / 0

Community Policy