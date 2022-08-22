Bullet cracks semi truck’s windshield, nearly hits driver on interstate near St. Louis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
17 Years Later, Her Parents Still Don't Believe It Was SuicideJeffery MacFlorissant, MO
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary Holman
The 1958 Baby Tooth Survey studied baby teeth in the St. Louis metropolitan area to measure exposure to radiationCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
KMOV
1 dead after car crash in St. Louis City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a fatal car crash in St. Louis City early Saturday morning. The crash happened on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Academy Avenue at around 1:11 a.m. Police said the victim was hit by a fleeing car. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Man charged in crash involving golf cart, stolen car in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he stole a pizza delivery driver's car at gunpoint, fled police and crashed into a golf cart. According to charging documents, Watts and a "juvenile codefendant" stole a pizza delivery driver's car while the driver was dropping off an order at a home on the 3200 block of Compton Avenue. The driver told police he was trying to get his car back when the juvenile pointed a gun at him and told him to step away.
KMOV
2 shootings in South City leads to 1 injured, 1 killed
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two separate shootings led to one person dead and one person injured in South City Friday. The first incident occurred around 2:13 p.m. in the area of Illinois Ave and Chippewa St. Police say the incident was relative to a man that was shot in the hand, and a 911 caller stated that the male left the scene on foot.
Woman dies after 5-vehicle crash in south St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Detectives are investigating a fatal five-car crash that happened Sunday in south St. Louis County. The St. Louis County Police Department identified the victim on Friday as Janice Bridges, 67, of Affton. The crash happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday at Mackenzie Road and...
Man steals trailer with $81K worth of construction materials in St. Peters
ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of stealing a trailer with $81,000 worth of construction materials earlier this month is behind bars. Prosecutors have charged Chuck Brosmer, 54, with two felony charges of stealing $25,000 or more in connection with the investigation. Investigators say, sometime between Aug. 19...
Overturned tractor-trailer closes Hanley in Berkeley
ST. LOUIS – North Hanley Road is closed in both directions in Berkeley Friday morning after a tractor-trailer carrying soda overturned. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the driver was trapped but there have been no reports of any injuries. The driver seems okay. The incident happened at about 7 a.m. on North Hanley Road […]
mymoinfo.com
Hillsboro woman killed in single-car accident
A Hillsboro woman was killed in a single vehicle accident on westbound Glade Chapel Road east of Deborah Road Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Cole Wright of Hillsboro was driving a 2011 Ford Fiesta and traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a tree, and overturned. A passenger in the car, 23-year-old Emma Passmore was pronounced deceased at the scene by Big River Ambulance personnel, while Wright was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 7 o’clock Friday morning.
mymoinfo.com
Imperial man injured on I-55 later charged
A single-vehicle accident sent an Imperial man to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The Highway Patrol reports that 46-year-old Gary Homeier was traveling Northbound on I-55 near Meramec Bottom Road when he lost control of his 2005 Ford Mustang, traveled off the right side of the road, and struck a guardrail. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. He was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident, which took place at 12:14 pm on Thursday. Gary Homeier was later charged with driving while intoxicated.
KSDK
Belleville woman mourns family killed in house explosion
The southeastern Missouri house explosion killed three people two weeks ago. The family speaks of their loss and what happened.
St. Louis man sentenced 11+ years for 2020 carjacking
A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man for a carjacking committed back in 2020.
Ambulance overturns in Litchfield, Illinois crash
An ambulance with two paramedics inside overturned during a crash Wednesday afternoon in Litchfield, Illinois.
Man shot, killed near arguing couple in north St. Louis
One man is behind bars several months after he reportedly shot and killed a man approaching him and a woman during an argument in north St. Louis.
Teen at bus stop, man changing tire robbed at gunpoint in St. Louis
Thieves robbed a teenager at a bus stop and a man changing a tire at gunpoint Tuesday evening in St. Louis.
I-70 closes in St. Peters to move a massive crane
There were some brief lane restrictions on I-70 in St. Peters overnight while MoDOT crews moved a huge crane.
mycouriertribune.com
‘Fireball’ flashes over St. Louis, seen from multiple states
An unusually bright meteor blazed across the St. Louis sky this week before disappearing from view — but not before catching the eye of people from Arkansas to Michigan. The flash followed by a glowing tail occurred around 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, moving east to west — and was bright enough to count as a “fireball,” according to the American Meteor Society.
Viking cruise ship postpones sail in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Many residents were expecting to see the Viking Mississippi River cruise sail up and down the river, but now that is not the case. According to the Viking River Cruise website, due to circumstances beyond their control, construction of the Viking Mississippi has been delayed. Therefore,...
Jefferson County woman dies after her car hits a tree
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A driver is dead after colliding with a tree in Jefferson County. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal one-person crash on August 23 at around 12:30 a.m. on Brynes Mill Road north of Cedar Lane. Chelsey M. Lawrence, 30, of House Springs, Missouri,lost...
Crews rescue paddleboarders stuck on Creve Coeur Lake amid severe weather
Five people were rescued Thursday evening at Creve Coeur Lake after severe weather hit the area.
KMOV
21-year-old charged in deadly 2021 gas station shooting in North City
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Murder charges have been filed against a 21-year-old man connected to a shooting at a north St. Louis gas station last year. On Jan. 13, 2021, Moy’e Elkins was found shot multiple times at the BP Gas Station in the 3500 block of Natural Bridge, which is in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood. The 30-year-old was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
Shots fired at vehicle on I-64, six felonies for suspect
An investigation is underway after someone fired shots at a vehicle Monday on Interstate 64 in St. Louis County. The accused gunman faces six felony charges.
