digitalspy.com

Soap actors who'd previously auditioned for a different character...

When a new character is being created there is of course a large audition process. Some of of our favourite characters today would have had a different head, or in rare cases not have existed at all, if the actor that now plays them had landed previous auditioned parts, which I find fascinating!
digitalspy.com

EE Press Event (Spoilers to be included)

Couple of days ago the BBC did a press event for their Autumn launch. Some of the material will be revealed tonight at 10PM and then more will be released tomorrow at 10PM. I'm guessing the flashback episode, Keebles vendetta and the wedding will be big parts of the launch. We also have Freddie Slaters arrival to look forward to.
digitalspy.com

Freddie Slater first appearance date SPOILER

Billy was pathetic, he could of stayed with Little Mo and raised the kid, who cares if he saw graham's face. Wasn't her fault. Plus I think she was the real love of his life. Honey is always mean to him and looks down on him. Billy was pathetic, he...
digitalspy.com

Why I left; Unpopular characters in Soap.

Adam woodyatt got me thinking about this; taking a looong break from Eastenders, he recently admitted that he didn't always like the way Ian had been written as a character. It makes me wonder if Adam were to ever return to EE, would the scriptwriters try to evolve the character a bit, and give Ian a more interesting character arc?
digitalspy.com

Emmerdale Friday 26th August 2022

Dan's daughter Amelia is pregnant and after wrongly accusing Noah, he wants to know who has put the underage teen in this position. Amelia's mum has died but Kerry, her dad's ex, is the closest thing she has to a mother-figure. Can Kerry get the teen talking?. Elsewhere, Laurel and...
digitalspy.com

Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka lands acting debut

Canada's Drag Race star Priyanka is going to be making her acting debut. The performer was previously a host on Canadian kids' TV, but is now making the move into acting for OUTtv comedy Ezra. The 10-part series follows the story of a gay vampire who tries to navigate the...
digitalspy.com

Most unexpected reaction, to most unexpected dance

Mine is AJ and Kai's waltz to Edelweiss last year. I expected to be bored silly, Edelweiss for goodness sake (!), I thought the slow tempo waltz was supposed to compensate in some way for very sore feet, and then KAPOW, it was one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen and I was a complete emotional wreck by the end of it.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders' future addressed by BBC boss after ratings decline

Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a40992153/eastenders-future-bbc-charlotte-moore-ratings-decline/. There is so many channels now and has been since the late 90's, I think the viewing figures are the new general reality and not too bad. Very sad from the BBC executive who fails to address the reasons why audience figures are so low and just says this...
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead's Maggie and Negan spinoff lands new name

The Walking Dead minor spoilers follow. Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Walking Dead spinoff has a brand new name. The duo are set to continue in the Walking Dead TV universe beyond the show's final season, as their characters Maggie and Negan set off to New York City to explore a post-apocalyptic Big Apple.
digitalspy.com

EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley teases flirtatious scene for Karen and Alfie

EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Lorraine Stanley has teased a flirtatious scene for her character Karen Taylor and Alfie Moon. Shane Richie is set to return to the BBC One soap later this year as part of a major storyline for the Slater family — just as his ex-wife Kat Slater is planning to tie the knot with his arch-enemy Phil Mitchell.
digitalspy.com

Made in Chelsea adds Married at First Sight Australia star to cast

Made in Chelsea has only just wrapped up its Mallorca spin-off series, but we already have some big casting news for the upcoming 24th (!!) series. Married at First Sight Australia star Ella May Ding is joining the show for a big storyline, although we don't know what exactly what yet. But as it's Made in Chelsea, it's probably safe to say we can expect drama.
digitalspy.com

Do you think that Adam Woodyatt will ever return to EastEnders?

He was originally said to be on a break however the more time that passes, the more that break becomes permenant. I honestly didn’t think he’d ever leave and that we would see him wheeled around Albert Square in years to come with a bag attached. I’m genuinely...
digitalspy.com

ED: Quick, have a guess before.........

.....it happens! Mack apparently has a fling with someone in the village, who on earth could it be? Belle's too close ( but that's never stopped any of them before😂) cant see Priya sneaking about, maybe Kerry if she finds out about Al, not a lot to choose from!
digitalspy.com

Soaps - The Most Iconic Families In Soap Opera History

From the United Kingdom, to Ireland, to the down under in Australia and all the way to America in between, the soaps have presented us with the most popular families in tv history. The Ewings - Dallas - They're iconic. Such classic soap moments of Who Shot JR which was...
Garden Rescue - BBC 1

Garden Rescue - BBC 1

Why are they still using Lee? His designs are rubbish. Bitty, amateurish, sometimes outlandish, but not in a nice way. He's outclassed by Charlie and Chris every time.
digitalspy.com

Perry Mason & Other Old American TV Programmes

Any of you watch Perry Mason either currently in 2022 or previously?. I as a big fan of films/tv, esp from the 1970's to 1990's but since around 2015, I have have realised that there was so many good old American TV programmes especially the drama type ones and it includes the likes of Perry Mason in the early to mid 1960's, The Invaders and Bonanza which started maybe in the late 1950's.
digitalspy.com

10 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week

Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Felix gets handed an incriminating clue after opening up to DeMarcus, while Grace and Mercedes clash again, and Maxine continues to worry about Vicky. Here's a complete collection of the 10 biggest moments to watch out for:. 1. DeMarcus and Felix have a...
