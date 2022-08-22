ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

shepherdexpress.com

Divina Infusino

Today on Sonic Rendezvous, Allen Halas and Blaine Schultz talk with music journalist Divina Infusino. You may remember seeing Divina's name as the author of many, many music articles for the Milwaukee Journal. We talked about her history in journalism, being a pioneer for women in music coverage and newsrooms in general at that time. Now residing in San Francisco, we also catch up with what she's been up to as of late.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Shepherd Setlist: August 24, 2022

The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Slacker rockers North Warren have a new single and video out this week. Directed by Spencer Tait, the video finds an old man (played by frontman Luke Esperes) flipping through channels on a vintage TV. He greets who appears to be his grandson and they eat Spam and listen to old records together. It all is meant to drive home the point that you’re never too old for a good time. The song is the second single from an upcoming project, mixed by the renowned Steve Albini. North Warren poke fun at aging with “Crust.” (Ben Slowey)
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

August Restaurant News

Popular Bay View restauranters launched a new breakfast-lunch spot, and Milwaukee says farewell to two establishments with ties to our brewing heritage. Sabrosa’s Frank Sanchez and Ruben Piirainen opened their new breakfast-lunch spot, Sisu Cafe, at 2121 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The restaurant features a bakery case with pastries, breakfast specialties served all day, a deli cooler with soups and salads, sandwiches and lunch specialties.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Brooks Stevens Milwaukee Industrial Designer

Brooks Stevens, born 1911 in Milwaukee, was the son of William C. Stevens, the Executive Vice President and Design Director for Cutler Hammer, a large manufacturer of electrical motor controls. William developed a preselector gearshift for automobiles in 1916, an innovation that would eventually make it easier to drive automobiles.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
State
California State
City
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Entertainment
shepherdexpress.com

Common Council President Jose Perez: ‘I Will Always Listen’

On April 22, District 12 Alderman Jose Perez was elected President of the Milwaukee Common Council by his colleagues. Of Puerto Rican ancestry, he is the first Latino to hold this office. He replaced Cavalier Johnson, who had been elected the Mayor of Milwaukee. We met at City Hall in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,648 New Cases, No Deaths

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,648 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,455 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 2,147 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,359 cases per day. In 2020, 639 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 662 cases per day.
WISCONSIN STATE

