The Shepherd Setlist is a collaboration between the Shepherd Express and Milwaukee music website, Breaking And Entering. Slacker rockers North Warren have a new single and video out this week. Directed by Spencer Tait, the video finds an old man (played by frontman Luke Esperes) flipping through channels on a vintage TV. He greets who appears to be his grandson and they eat Spam and listen to old records together. It all is meant to drive home the point that you’re never too old for a good time. The song is the second single from an upcoming project, mixed by the renowned Steve Albini. North Warren poke fun at aging with “Crust.” (Ben Slowey)

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO