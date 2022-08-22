ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KRQE News 13

Career criminal once again wanted by Albuquerque police

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joshua Benavidez, the man who made headlines when accused of throwing fireworks out of his car at a sleeping homeless man, is once again wanted by Albuquerque police. The charges for the fireworks incident were later dropped when prosecutors could not find a witness to testify against him. Benavidez is now wanted […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man faces multiple rape charges in three counties

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man accused of molesting a young relative 20 years ago is accused of striking again. He is facing charges in three different counties involving another girl. His first alleged victim, Melanie Sandoval, says she's hoping he can finally be stopped. "I want them...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Man hit and killed at Albuquerque bus stop

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Jonathan Sandoval, 22, is facing charges for allegedly hitting and killing a man waiting at an Albuquerque bus stop. Albuquerque police say real time crime cameras show a black Dodge challenger driving over the sidewalk at Central and Rio Grande just before 5 a.m. Sunday morning. Police say a man waiting at the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating South Valley shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Coors and Blake. The individual involved in the shooting was taken to UNM Hospital and is in stable condition. Details are limited at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Motorcyclist dies from injuries in Santa Fe crash

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash on Rodeo Road near the Santa Fe Place Mall. The crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. Saturday. They say the motorcyclist, 25-year-old Cameron Thomas, was taken to a hospital in Albuquerque where he later died. Details are limited on the crash but […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Police investigating murder-suicide in the South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a homicide on Romana Street SE west of Broadway and Gibson. They were called to the home around 1 p.m. Friday. Police believe it was a murder-suicide. "This residence has a previous history of domestic violence and preliminarily in the investigation, it's indicating it's a murder-suicide. […]
KRQE News 13

Crime Stoppers seek info in woman's shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are on the lookout for a person who shot a woman a few months ago. The woman was a passenger in a car near Carlisle and Menaul on June 25. She suffered minor injuries. Witnesses say the suspect was in a gray metallic two-door car. If anyone has information on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

3 people shot, 1 dead in overnight Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police responded to a homicide Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. near Central and Dorado. When officers arrived, they found three people with gunshot wounds; one man died on scene. Two women are in the hospital, they're listed in stable condition. APD is asking the public for help on this case. "I'd like […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Major drug bust in Sandoval County

Street value of the drugs was between $40,000 and $55,000. The Sandoval County Sheriff's Office intercepted the shipment of 22,000 fentanyl pills and 4 pounds of meth. Around 8,000 fentanyl pills were ready to hit the streets in Sandoval County, officials said. Laura Whittenburger, of Rio Rancho, was arrested...
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Dead teen identified in Albuquerque shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of Atrisco Dr. and Milne Rd. that left multiple people injured and one person dead. Police say just before midnight Friday, officers responded to the 4300 block of Estancia near Coors. Police say five people in total were shot and 19-year-old Tristan […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

