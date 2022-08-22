Read full article on original website
Glum Cristiano Ronaldo arrives at Man Utd training as agent Jorge Mendes continues transfer search for dropped striker
GLOOMY Cristiano Ronaldo drove into Manchester United training as his agent Jorge Mendes continues to search for a transfer away from Old Trafford. The 37-year-old communicated his desire to leave Man Utd earlier this summer, following the club's failure to qualify for the Champions League. Ronaldo's agent has been in...
Liverpool v Bournemouth, Man City v Crystal Palace and more: football clockwatch – live!
Join Alex Hess for goal updates and key match action from the 3pm kick-offs in the Premier League and beyond
Manchester United Superstar 'On The Verge' Of Leaving Club
Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of signing for Sporting Lisbon in the ongoing summer transfer window, according to a report
Woman, 21, who plummeted to 5st after being obsessed with online fitness videos and was 'told to just eat a few more pies' by GP beats anorexia to become Miss England contestant
A former anorexic whose weight plummeted to five stone after being obsessed with online fitness videos is now in the running to be crowned Miss England after beating the disease. Jess Hynes, 21, from Chester, suffered from anorexia for two years after becoming obsessed with the perfect body image she...
Cristiano Ronaldo wants to buy and tear down golf club ruining view from £17million mansion
CRISTIANO Ronaldo wants to buy a posh golf clubhouse next to his £17million Portuguese superhome — then demolish it because it spoils his view. The billionaire Manchester United ace is offering to relocate the entire building and its car park. Dad-of-five Ron, 37, wants to ensure his privacy...
England v South Africa: second Test, day three – live!
Over-by-over report: Join our writers for updates from the third day’s play at Old Trafford
BBC
Liverpool Edge Hill: Historic railway site gains heritage protection
What is said to be the cradle of railway travel has been earmarked as a nationally important archaeological site after a long campaign. The government recognition for Edge Hill Engine Station in Liverpool crowns 40 years of work by volunteers. Opening in 1830 as the first locomotive terminus, it was...
