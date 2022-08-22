ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Former WVU RB Lyn-J Dixon Leaves Tennessee

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 5 days ago

He's on the move...again.

Running back Lyn-J Dixon continues to hop from one school to the next.

Monday evening, reports surfaced out of Knoxville that Dixon is no longer with the University of Tennessee football team. Details of his departure have not been released at this time.

With Leddie Brown graduating this past offseason, the Mountaineers needed to add an experienced back to the roster which is why they targeted the former Clemson Tiger. Dixon spent seven months in the WVU program and participated in spring ball before re-entering the portal. Just three weeks after joining Tennessee, Dixon will be searching for his fourth school in just two years.

Dixon rushed for 1,420 yards and 13 touchdowns on 218 carries in three years at Clemson.

