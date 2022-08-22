Scott Disick Refuses Medical Attention After Flipping Luxury Lamborghini In Calabasas Car Crash

Source: mega; @letthelordbewithyou/instagram

Scott Disick got himself into quite the fender bender over the weekend. On Sunday, August 21, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum flipped his luxury Lamborghini after crashing into a stone mailbox while driving in a gated community in Calabasas.

Source: mega

Disick reportedly only sustained minor injuries in the crash, having come out of the situation with a minor cut to his head. When paramedics arrived on scene, the Flip It Like Disick star allegedly refused medical attention.

While it's entirely clear what caused the car to flip, an insider revealed Disick's speed may have played a role in the crash based on a preliminary investigation by authorities. Meanwhile, The Kardashians star was not cited in the fender bender.

Aside from Disick making headlines for his recent crash, his name has been on the tip of many tongues as of late after being spotted leaving Nobu in Los Angeles with a mystery woman and rumored flame Kimberly Stewart within hours of each other, as OK! reported.

Source: mega

Despite igniting romance rumors with Stewart, Disick and the famous offspring have been longtime pals. According to the blonde babe's mother, Alana Stewart, who clarified in 2015 shortly after the New York native's split with Kourtney Kardashian, though the two are quite close, there is nothing romantic going on.

Nevertheless, the reality star's parade of women comes as the mother of his children and the rest of the Kardashian family are allegedly trying to ice him out, with a former body guard spilling that Disick was offered a bribe to stay away from his kids, Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7.

Source: mega

"He said they both are trying to push him out of the family circle, to never show up at family and media events that the family’s at and even offered to pay him millions if he signed an agreement that would give up his rights to also visit his kids," former Kardashian body guard Mark Behar claimed. "He of course said 'f**k that' and was asking me for advice."

TMZ was the first to report the crash