ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs Division Rival Engaged in Trade Talks for Kevin Durant

By Zach Dimmitt
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=260typ_0hQZLhxb00

One of the most talented divisions in the league could possibly add one of the best scorers of all time.

The Kevin Durant and Brooklyn Nets trade saga has been one of the hottest topics of conversation in the NBA this offseason.

And on Monday, things took an interesting turn, though the San Antonio Spurs might not be huge fans of the news.

Per The Athletic, the Memphis Grizzlies , a Southwest Division rival of the Spurs and the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference last season, have made "new inquiries" to the Nets about a Durant trade. The 12-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP requested a trade from Brooklyn on June 30 ahead of the NBA's free agency period.

The Grizzlies, who secured a 56-26 record last year, tied the franchise record for most wins in a single season. Led by rising superstar guard Ja Morant, Memphis has a roster filled to the brim with young talents like Jaren Jackson Jr., Dillon Brooks, Desmond Bane, and Ziaire Williams. Along with five future first-round picks, the Grizzlies have a handful of interesting pieces to offer the Nets in what would be a massive haul for Brooklyn.

However, additional reports from The Athletic indicated that Memphis would not be willing to included Jackson Jr. or Bane in a potential trade for Durant.

But even after trading multiple key pieces, adding Durant to the equation alongside Morant would be scary for the rest of the league - and cause another headache for the Spurs to deal with.

San Antonio is already in one of the toughest divisions in the league based budding talent and bonafide stars. The Dallas Mavericks and generational guard Luka Doncic have championship aspirations this season, while the New Orleans Pelicans - who ended the Spurs' season in the play-in tournament - bring back a roster of Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and a healthy Zion Williamson.

The Grizzlies were in a position to make the Western Conference Finals in May, but Morant suffered a season-ending knee injury in Game 3 of the conference semifinals as Memphis and the Golden State Warriors were tied 1-1 in the series.

The speculation is still new and nothing is guaranteed in an offseason where rumors run amuck. But with Durant trade talks aimed toward a return to the Western Conference, the rebuilding Spurs and coach Gregg Popovich would have an interesting, yet challenging task in front of them. San Antonio faces Memphis four times this upcoming season.

The Spurs and Grizzlies will meet for the first time for the 2022-23 season on Wednesday, Nov. 9 at the AT&T Center in San Antonio.

You can follow Zach Dimmitt on Twitter at @ZachDimmitt7

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click Here.

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade

It’s all but official. Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook are set to be teammates on the Los Angeles Lakers. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that LA has come to terms on a trade with the Utah Jazz acquiring the spitfire guard in exchange for Talen Horton-Tucker and Stanley Johnson. Lakers and Jazz are expected to finalize […] The post Russell Westbrook slander against Patrick Beverley unearthed after shocking Lakers trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson Says He Was Shocked To Hear That Larry Bird Was Jealous Of Him Winning A Title As A Rookie: "He Admitted He Was Jealous, Which Really Shocked Me, Because He Never Ever Showed It Back Then."

Magic Johnson and Larry Bird were the two defining figures of the NBA in the 1980s. Their iconic rivalry elevated the league to another level as they battled it out on the biggest stage of the sport. What set the stage for their rivalry in the league was that the two had also faced off in the NCAA title game in 1979, where Magic came out on top, as Michigan State beat out Indiana State.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Brooklyn, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
City
Brooklyn, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Brooks
Person
Ziaire Williams
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
496
Followers
287
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy