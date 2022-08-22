ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mar-a-Lago judge says FBI evidence "reliable" — but may keep it sealed to protect Trump's safety

By Travis Gettys
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
A federal judge signaled he may prefer to keep the entire Mar-A-Lago affidavit under seal to protect former President Donald Trump's safety.

Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart filed a written motion stating his decision to consider unsealing portions of the affidavit used to justify a search warrant for Trump's private resort, but he noted that the affidavit would reveal details about Mar-A-Lago that could prevent the Secret Service from properly protecting the former president.

"The Affidavit discusses physical aspects of the Premises, which is a location protected by the United States Secret Service," Reinhart wrote. "Disclosure of those details could affect the Secret Service's ability to carry out its protective function. This factor weighs in favor of sealing."

The judge gave the Department of Justice a deadline of Thursday to produce a redacted form of the affidavit, which he would then consider whether to remove the seal, and Reinhart said he was satisfied that facts laid out by investigators were accurate.

"Having carefully reviewed the Affidavit before signing the Warrant, I was — and am — satisfied that the facts sworn by the affiant are reliable," the judge wrote. "So, releasing the Affidavit to the public would not cause false information to be disseminated. There is no indication that the Intervenors seek these records for any illegitimate purpose."

Media organizations have asked the court to release the affidavit, and Reinhart noted that Trump's own lawyers did not join that legal effort.

"Neither Former President Trump nor anyone else purporting to be the owner of the Premises has filed a pleading taking a position on the Intervenors' Motions to Unseal," Reinhart wrote.

Comments / 43

Russell Matson
4d ago

He certainly is a Federal judge! Appointed by Trump in 2018. Where do you people get your information on Oan?

Reply(1)
6
Only Human
4d ago

Anything that comes from the left is far from being reliable, like ten galaxies away! If Trump was worried he wouldnt have said to release the documents. Cooommooonnn maaan! Here's the deal; they are lying to us and their goal is to protect their criminal enterprise they call the Establishment AKA our government. Ask yourself, why is our dollar not controlled of our elected government?

Reply(6)
14
Roger Smith
4d ago

Is there really zero oversight involved in something like this? This guy is not even a real judge. He was appointed by actual judges to act as a glorified temp to help with their workload. It seems like for something of this magnitude with all the obvious red flags, the real judges should step in and review the evidence and his decisions thus far.

Reply(5)
7
